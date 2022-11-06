LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Live updates from inside Raymond James Stadium as the Buccaneers try to snap a losing streak.

Nothing has been going right for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) as of late. The team has lost three straight and five of its last six games entering Sunday afternoon's contest with the Los Angeles Rams (3-4). Regardless, the Buccaneers chose not to make a week at the NFL Trade Deadline a few days ago and the team is also steadily getting healthier. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, cornerback Carlton Davis, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, and others are expected to suit up against the Rams.

Meanwhile, the defending Super Bowl champions are dealing with plenty of issues of their own. The Rams have dropped three of their past four games and hold the second-worst rushing attack in the league. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown just seven touchdowns to eight interceptions this season while star wide receiver Cooper Kupp might not be 100% after getting injured late last week. If there's a time for Tampa Bay to bounce, it's now.

PREGAME:

— Quarterback Kyle Trask, wide receiver Russell Gage, safety Antoine Winfield Jr, guard Luke Goedeke, and tight end Cameron Brate are listed as inactive for Tampa Bay.

— Wide receiver Tutu Atwell, quarterback Bryce Perkins, defensive back Terrell Burgess, cornerback Shaun Jolly, wide receiver Lance McCutcheon, tight end Kendall Blanton, and defensive tackle Bobby Brown III are inactive for Los Angeles.

— As expected, Tampa Bay's Akiem Hicks will be available for the first time since early in the year while Cooper Kupp and Cam Akers are active for Los Angeles.

FIRST QUARTER:

— Tampa Bay wins the opening coin toss and defers. The Los Angeles Rams will start with the ball.

— The Rams begin at their own 27.

— Los Angeles quickly goes three-and-out after two incompletions from quarterback Matthew Stafford.

— Jaelon Darden returns the punt for 17 yards to the Tampa Bay 44.

— Leonard Fournette fights for three yards up the middle.

— Brady throws into a tight window to Mike Evans. The pass is caught but Evans appears to be injured.

— A holding penalty on Robert Hainsey pushes the offense back.

— Fournette gains back six yards to make it 2nd and 14.

— Brady hits Julio Jones with a dart for 19 yards and a first down.

— Evans converts on third down once again for the Buccaneers as the offense enters the red zone.

— Brady dumps short to Fournette to set up 3rd and 2 inside the 5.

— Aaron Donald stuffs Fournette and the Buccaneers fail to convert. Out comes the field goal team.

— Ryan Succop connects from 20-yards out. Tampa Bay leads 3-0 with 7:16 to play in the first quarter.

— Jake Camarda's kick travels for a touchback. Rams back in action at their own 25.

— Stafford finds a wide-open Van Jefferson after a play-action but the pass is dropped.

— Kupp goes down after a short gain to make it 3rd and 8.

— The Buccaneers sack Stafford but Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is flagged for offsides to keep the drive alive.

— Vita Vea fights through the offensive line for a sack. 3rd and 19.

— Los Angeles is forced to punt for the second straight possession. Riley Dixon's kick travels 59 yards and Darden returns 10 yards to the Tampa Bay 18.

— Ke'Shawn Vaughn gets his first carry of the season and breaks out of a tackle for five yards.

— Tampa Bay's second holding penalty of the quarter pushes the offense back.

— Brady finds Cade Otton but his pass falls incomplete on third down.

— Jake Camarda punts for the first time and his kick travels 68 yards to flip the field. LA has the ball at its own 9.

— Cam Akers fights forward for two yards. First time he's appeared in a game in a few weeks.

— Kupp brings in his third catch and Akers runs for another short carry to give the Rams a first down.

— Offsides on Tampa Bay gives Los Angeles five free yards.

SECOND QUARTER:

— Akers begins the second quarter with a two-yard rush.

— Stafford hits Allen Robinson on the outside for a first down.

— Kupp gets an opening and Stafford finds him for 80 yards and a touchdown. The Rams take a 7-3 lead with 12:57 remaining in the half.

— Tampa Bay takes over at its own 25.

— The Buccaneers go three and out and Camarda punts for the second straight possession. The kick bounces inside the 20 to the LA 19.

— Los Angeles responds with a three and out of its own. Tampa Bay has the ball at its own 35.

— Brady is nearly intercepted by Terrell Lewis. If he would've caught that, it probably would've been a pick-six.

— The Buccaneers go three and out for the third straight drive....

— The Rams answer with the sixth combined three and out of the first half. This game is extremely entertaining.

— Back to back carries bring up 3rd and 3 for the Buccaneers.

— Evans makes his third catch on third down to keep Tampa Bay on the field.

— Godwin comes away with another conversion.

— Vaughn is stopped for a loss and Brady's pass is too low on third down. The Buccaneers will attempt a 52-yard field goal.

— The kick is blocked. The score remains 7-3 with 2:57 remaining in the half.

— Stafford misses two passes before falling on a fumble. Los Angeles punts right back to Tampa Bay.

— Four completions on five passes have the Buccaneers on the cusp of scoring position with 36 seconds to play in the half.

— Brady and Jones fail to hook up on consecutive passes. Tampa Bay will attempt a field goal as time winds down.

— The Buccaneers trail 7-6 with 24 seconds left in the quarter.

— Rams take a knee. The score remains the same at the break.

THIRD QUARTER:

— Tampa Bay begins the second half at its own 25.

— The Buccaneers go three and out once again after Julio Jones fell down on a route. Jones appears to be dinged up.

— Los Angeles gets a long punt return but it's brought back due to a penalty.

— Stafford's pass is too low. 3rd and 8.

— Malcolm Brown gets free on the outside and converts for a first down.

— Back to back runs by Henderson has Los Angeles threatening to score.

— Cupp advances the Rams inside the 10.

— Stafford misses two straight passes and LA is forced to settle for a field goal.

— The Rams lead 10-6 with 9:14 remaining in the third quarter.

— Tampa Bay goes three and out again....

— Camarda drills a franchise record 74-yard punt to pin the Rams at their own 11. That might be the most exciting thing the Buccaneers have done all day.

— Vita Vea and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka get to Stafford for a sack.

— The Rams elect to run up the middle for room to punt.

— Darden returns Dixon's 58-yard punt for 15 yards to the Tampa Bay 47.

— Fournette fights forward for two yards. 3rd and 2.

— The pass is incomplete but the Buccaneers offense is staying on the field for the fourth down attempt.

— Brady is sacked by Aaron Donald on fourth down. The Rams take over on offense.

— Stafford goes deep and connects with Kupp for 34 yards. 1st and goal for Los Angeles.

— Rakeem Nunez-Roches breaks through the line and sacks Stafford. 3rd and goal.

— Brown rushes for three yards. The Rams will attempt a 35-yard field goal.

— The kick is good. Los Angeles leads 13-6 with nine seconds remaining in the quarter.

— Tampa Bay has the ball at its own 25.

— Godwin brings in a short pass over the middle to take us to the final frame.

FOURTH QUARTER:

— The Buccaneers begin the fourth quarter with a 2nd and 4 from their own 31.

— Two runs from Fournette earns the offense a first down.

— Godwin is brought down for a two-yard loss to set the Bucs behind the chains.

— Evans and Brady fail to hook up on the sideline. 3rd and 12.

— Donald bats down Brady's pass. Here comes Jake Camarda, a familiar face today.

— Camarda's punt travels 66 yards for a touchback. Nearly pinned Los Angeles again.

— Carlton Davis tackles Kupp for a loss. 3rd and 11.

— Stafford overthrows everybody and Los Angeles brings out the punting team.

— Brady connects on four straight passes to bring up 3rd and 4 from the LA 44.

— Godwin finds space on the outside for a first down.

— Back to back incompletions makes it third and long.

— Holding on Tampa Bay pushes the offense back to 3rd and 20.

— Brady throws short to Fournette and he cuts up for 15 yards. Fourth and five as the Buccaneers trot out the kicker.

— Succop's kick is good. Tampa Bay trails 13-9 with 8:07 remaining.

— Los Angeles has the ball at its own 22.

— Three straight negative plays result in the Rams punting again.

— Tampa Bay has the ball in good field position at its own 41.

— Brady hits Rachaad White for a first down.

— Three straight catches by Scotty Miller has the Buccaneers inside the LA 30.

— Brady throws outside to Otton and Tampa Bay has 1st and goal.

— Fourth and goal awaiting the Buccaneers after the two-minute warning.

— Brady throws into the end zone and it falls incomplete. Turnover on downs.

— Three straight runs means Los Angeles will punt with 54 seconds left.

— Tampa Bay has the ball at its own 40 with 44 seconds to play.

— Otton is freed up over the middle and Brady finds him for 28 yards.

— Brady hits Miller for 14 yards to get into the red zone.

— Miller again as the Buccaneers get inside the 10.

— Pass interference on Los Angeles in the end zone. The ball is placed at the 1 yard with 13 seconds remaining.

— Brady fakes the run and throws out to Otton for a touchdown. The Buccaneers take the lead and appear to have stolen this game. 16-3 with 9 seconds left.

— The Buccaneers survive and end their three-game losing streak.

