uwdawgpound.com

Tuesday Dots: Opening Night

Percy Allen recaps the home opener and the Washington Huskies begin the season 1-0 with a 69 to 52 victory over Weber State. Highlights from the victory. The Washington Huskies Women’s Team led off the Husky Hoops double header Monday night with an 87 to 74 win over Utah Tech.
SEATTLE, WA
uwdawgpound.com

Monday Dots: Gusty Winds and Gutsy Wins

One drive doesn’t define a season. But if we were going to associate a series of plays with Kalen Deboer’s first season as UW coach, you could do a lot worse than the 18-play drive that clinched the win over Oregon State on Friday. Mike Vorel went inside the drive to show what it meant for the team and the program.
SEATTLE, WA
uwdawgpound.com

Three Things We Learned: Oregon State

Coming into this game there was reason to think that Michael Penix Jr. might struggle throwing the ball. The forecasted rain from earlier in the week didn’t materialize but the wind was a significant factor with seemingly a consistent 10+ mph breeze and gusts up to 30 or so. Also, Oregon State has one of the better secondaries in the Pac-12 and earlier in the year held Caleb Williams to 180 passing yards when USC scored just 17 points.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Bass on not being recruited by Washington: 'They have too much academic prowess for a JUCO guy'

Recruiting in college football is a never-ending war that stretches across programs, families, and, frequently, state borders. A five-hour drive separates the campuses of Oregon and Washington but the recruiting trails these two programs take often overlap. The Ducks and Huskies recruit each other's states and up and down the West Coast and often end up in the final choices for their best recruits. Oregon's team is full of players from Washington, including former five-star Josh Conerly Jr., who committed to the Ducks over his hometown Huskies.
EUGENE, OR
uwdawgpound.com

Weber State Game Preview & How to Watch

I’ll be honest, preparing the game preview for the first game of the season, especially when it’s a mid-major, can be difficult. You can look at who’s on the roster but there’s not a lot of information about rotations, playing style, etc. Especially when there was just a coaching change as is the case for Weber State.
OGDEN, UT
The Stranger

Slog AM: Patty Murray Wins, Florida Is Now Deep Red State, Seattle Is Not Gloomy but Chilly

I was ready to write a gloomy AM, but, in all honesty, I can't. The Red Wave did not happen in Washington and, for that matter, the US. The GOP appears to have won where they were expected to win and not much else. Roevember, however, did not happen either. And what the Big Picture tells us is that the US will not show a clear direction on defining social issues until 2024. Even if the Dems hold onto the Senate, its composition will likely not be any different from that of the past two years. The grip Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin have on their party will continue. That is where we are now. Not horrible, but not great either.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Monday

There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning. Read more.
WASHINGTON STATE
secretseattle.co

The 16 Most Mouth-Watering Italian Restaurants In Seattle

If it seems like everyone on your Instagram feed was in Italy this year, you may have been experiencing some serious pasta-related envy. Luckily you don’t have to leave Seattle to find some incredible and authentic Italian food. We did the hard work for you and narrowed it down to 16 Italian restaurants in Seattle that have something unique to offer, whether it’s incredible handmade pasta, surprising affordability, limoncello flights, or an impeccable ambiance to go with your pizza.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Steve Hobbs Leads in Washington Secretary of State Race

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs — looking to become the first Democrat elected secretary of state in more than 60 years — led his nonpartisan challenger, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, 50% to 46.9% on election night. Hobbs was leading in King and Snohomish counties after Tuesday's...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Slog PM: Another Death on Aurora, Heat Pumps for All, and Seattle Almost Accomplished Something before Changing Its Mind

Aurora Avenue just racked up its sixth death of the year. Congratulations to WSDOT on maintaining Aurora Ave’s record as the deadliest street in Seattle. Nearly a fifth of all traffic deaths in the city happen on this one state-owned road, and to nobody’s surprise, a driver killed a pedestrian there this morning (a man in his 30s who was crossing the road). Don’t worry, though, the city just conducted a survey on how Aurora Ave could be improved, and they plan to start designing some changes next year. I’d suggest erecting memorials for each person killed by drivers, but they’d probably run out of space pretty quickly.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Elder statesmen of Washington weigh in on current politics

As yesterday’s election was underway, KIRO Newsradio checked in with three ‘elder statesmen’ of Evergreen State politics for some perspective and for the long view of democracy in America, circa Nov. 8. Politics – and democracy – go way back in the Northwest. Historians point to the...
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschild.com

Why Washington needs a capital gains tax

I learned plenty about the needs of children and their families from years of working in early learning and family support. But when I became a mother myself one thing became clear: Families need more affordable child care options. The too-high cost of childcare. Currently in Tacoma, it costs between...
WASHINGTON STATE

