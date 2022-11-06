Read full article on original website
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Jon Gruden Reportedly Has Interest In College Football Job Opening
It's that time of year again in college football. "Grumors" are back. In what seems to be an annual tradition, a report has emerged that former NFL coach Jon Gruden could be interested in taking a college head coaching job. This time, the program is South Florida. Radio host JP Peterson tweeted ...
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss
A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
NFL Fans Predict Which Head Coach Will Be Fired Next
Two NFL head coaches - Matt Rhule and Frank Reich - have gotten the axe so far this 2022 season. Who will be next? NFL fans are predicting Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury will be the next head coach fired this season. Kingsbury is just 27-30-1 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. And ...
Upcoming Pittsburgh Steelers game rescheduled
The Steelers-Bengals game in week 11 on Sunday Nov. 20 has been flexed out of prime time.
Sean Payton Addresses Rumors About His Coaching Future
Sean Payton retired as head coach of the New Orleans Saints shortly after the 2021 season. Since then, Payton has spent his time with Fox Sports as a studio analyst for their weekend NFL shows. Although seemingly happy with his broadcasting role, Payton may be eyeing a return to ...
Tony Dungy Blasts Officials for Missed Call on Rams’ Jalen Ramsey
The NBC analyst wants to see consistency from officials in regard to penalizing players for removing their helmets.
Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news
The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
One blown call cost the Titans more than just the game vs the Chiefs
With the help of one of the worst calls of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) managed to outlast the Tennessee Titans (5-3) by the score of 20-17 in a thrilling overtime showdown. It’s been a brutal season for NFL officiating crews. They’ve come under fire for blowing roughing...
Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing
Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
NFL Head Coach Fired After Nearly Four Years With Team
Another NFL head coach has been fired. On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced they had parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. This move comes after the Colts suffered a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and the team has lost three consecutive games. The firing also comes nearly one month after the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, meaning there will be at least two head coaching positions open once the 2022 NFL season ends.
San Francisco 49ers Add Former Falcons Wide Receiver To Practice Squad
The San Francisco 49ers are adding some wide receiver depth following the team's bye week. According to multiple reports, the Niners are signing former Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe to their practice squad. Last season, Sharpe caught 25 passes for 230 yards in Atlanta. He's clearly ...
Michael Vick applauds Fields for breaking his QB record
On Sunday, Bears quarterback Justin Fields broke Michael Vick's NFL record for single-game rushing yards for a quarterback, besting Vick's 173-yard game with a 178-yard outing against the Dolphins. Vick told the Chicago Tribune he found out via text on a plane and said it's "bittersweet when those records get...
Report: Panthers Fire Multiple Coaches Following Loss to Bengals
Carolina went down 35-0 in the first half against Cincinnati.
Sean Payton Hints At Wanting To Team Up With 1 NFL Quarterback
Sean Payton has made it clear he's aiming to coach in the NFL again one day, but where? That could depend on Lamar Jackson's future. Payton joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the ManningCast during the Saints vs. Ravens game on Monday night. Jackson was a big part of their conversation. ...
Bears' Justin Fields Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Justin Fields named NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL named Justin Fields the NFC offensive player of the week after his stellar, multi-record-breaking performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Fields turned it up a notch on Sunday. He threw for 123...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels responds to Davante Adams’ criticism after latest choke job
Following Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the general feeling in the Las Vegas Raiders locker room seems to be trending downward. In the team’s first season under head coach Josh McDaniels, the Raiders have blown three separate 17-point leads this season, resulting in a loss. This sour feeling weighs heavily upon players, with particularly scathing comments from wide receiver Davante Adams.
Commanders sale huge for NFL, Bucs-Rams reaction and more
On Thursday, news came that Dan Snyder is open to offers for the Washington Commanders. Here’s what that means for the league. Dan Snyder is reportedly open to selling the Washington Commanders. The other 31 NFL ownership groups are all hoping he does so. Snyder’s exit would mean two...
