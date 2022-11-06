Read full article on original website
American West Center highlights Indigenous place names in Utah
As part of Native American Heritage Month, the American West Center is highlighting Indigenous place names across Utah. Many of Utah’s most prominent natural features are named after Indigenous words including the Oquirrh mountains, from the Goshute word for "wooded mountain." The social media campaign hopes to highlight that...
Eating the Past: Arab food in Michigan
On this episode of Eating the Past, host Jeannie Sur talks with Dr. Mustafa Bannister, a new professor at USU who spent years living in Michigan. Together, they explore the influence of immigration on Michigan food culture. With a BA in Political Science and a Master of Divinity, Jeannie Sur...
Gov. Cox is hopeful that Republicans will win across Utah
Gov. Cox: So it's been a busy day for us. We've been traveling all over the valley talking to people working on issues. We've been to a couple of high schools talking about voting and the importance of voting. We've been to the Salt Lake County Clerk's Office to see the votes being processed, talking to voters who are out and about. It's been a really good day, but a really busy day for us.
2022 midterm recap with Damon Cann on Wednesday's Access Utah
Today we recap the midterm election with Utah State University Political Science Professor Damon Cann. Of special interest in Utah has been the U.S. Senate race, in which Sen. Mike Lee won reelection. In Cache County it was the race for County Executive, which the incumbent David Zook appears to have won.. And nationally, the red wave has not happened, with both houses of Congress still up for grabs, and control of the Senate perhaps not decided until a possible Georgia runoff. Issues important to voters seemed to include abortion and inflation.
How the Utah Republican Party Chair is feeling on election night
Tom: Let's bring in the chairman of the Utah Republican Party, Carson Jorgensen. Mr. Jorgensen, thanks for joining us. Carson: Thanks for having me. Appreciate it. Tom: You bet. So Tom Williams here with Damon Cann, who's a USU political science professor, and if you heard us there, we were just discussing Mike Lee-Evan McMullin race. Let's start there. What do you expect? And how big are… I assume you're expecting a Senator Lee victory? How big a margin?
Utah Democrats fight for abortion rights and against extremism
Tom Williams: We bring on Now Ben Anderson, communications director for Utah Democratic Party. Ben Anderson, thanks for joining us. Tom Williams: So it's Tom Williams along with Damon Cann, USU political science professor, let me just ask you an open-ended question. What are you hoping to see tonight? What's got you excited?
Ski resorts will open early due to winter storms
Winter storm and snow squall warnings have been issued for large parts of Utah today. The snow brings with it dangerous driving conditions and risk for power outages, but also much needed moisture. Some ski resorts like Brighton and Solitude will now open much earlier than expected. The two resorts...
Power is being restored after outages affected thousands of Utahns
Electricity is being restored after multiple outages left thousands of Rocky Mountain Power customers across the Wasatch Front without power Monday morning. More than 22,000 customers were affected, with the number dropping to about 440 by 10:15 a.m. Rocky Mountain Power said one of the outages was caused by Mylar...
Utah man helps raise men’s health awareness through the “Movember” movement
A Utah man has joined a nationwide effort to raise both awareness and funds for the improvement of men’s health. The “Movember” foundation has made a goal to spotlight men’s wellness, and bring awareness to cancer prevention and suicide prevention during the month of November. Kurt Reinhardt from Utah is just one of many who has participated in the movement, helping shine a light on these issues in his own hometown.
Utah women discuss the roadblocks they face in pursuing higher education
The Utah Women & Leadership Project released a new research brief on Nov. 3 discussing findings from in-depth interviews with women enrolled in college or graduate schools in Utah. The testimonials of these participants revealed common influences on their decision to pursue higher education as a woman – relationships and...
Long-time Utah reporter Marco Ortiz dies unexpectedly
Marco Ortiz, long-time KTVX-Channel 4 reporter, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning. No cause of death was announced. Ortiz started at KUTV-Channel 2 in 1992 as a general assignment reporter before switching to reporting on crime, which he continued after moving to KTVX in 2004. He was best known for his reports about unsolved crimes called “Justice Files.”
Dogs with Alexandra Horowitz and Jules Howard on Monday's Access Utah
Today’s program is all about man’s best friend. In the first half of the program we’ll talk with Alexandra Horowitz about her new book The Year of the Puppy: How Dogs Become Themselves. Alexandra Horowitz observes dogs for a living. Her research began more than two decades ago, studying dogs at play, and continues today. She is the author of several books about dogs. Alexandra Horowitz is a professor at Barnard College, Columbia University, where she teaches seminars in canine cognition, creative nonfiction writing, and audio storytelling. As Senior Research Fellow, she heads the Barnard Dog Cognition Lab. She is the author of Inside of a Dog: What Dogs See, Smell, and Know and three other books: On Looking; Being a Dog; and Our Dogs, Ourselves. She lives with her family of Homo sapiens, Canis familiaris, and Felis catus in New York City.
