Bills fall flat in second half, lose to Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WROC) — The defense couldn’t stop the run. The offense couldn’t move the ball. And when the clock struck zero, the Bills suffered a troubling 20-17 loss to the Jets.

The loss drops the Bills to 6-2 on the season and 0-2 in the AFC East.

Josh Allen had an uncharacteristically bad performance, failing to lead his team into the end zone in the second half. It’s the second straight week he struggled after having an admittedly poor showing in the second half against the Packers.

“It’s tough to win in this league. You’re playing a good team and your quarterback plays like (expletive). Made some bad decisions tonight, really cost our team,” said Allen after the game. “A lot to learn from, a lot to grow from, but that’s not the standard we hold ourselves to. That’s not the ball that we play.”

Allen threw two inexplicable interceptions, one to Jordan Whitehead on the first drive of the game and the other to Sauce Gardner in the third quarter. Both were thrown directly to the defender. The first he blamed on simply not seeing Whitehead, the second Allen called a brain fart. He could have thrown at least two more interceptions if his passes weren’t dropped by the Jets.

“He knows that those are non-negotiables, those plays right there,” said Sean McDermott. “It’s going to happen from time to time, just by percentages and times you throw. So just overall, it’s got to overall improve.”

He finished with 18 completions on 34 attempts, throwing for no touchdowns and two interceptions. Allen did run for two touchdowns, including a highlight-reel play featuring an acrobatic somersault in the end zone.

While Allen took the loss hard as he often does, his teammates were sure to take the blame as well.

“Josh is always going to put it on himself when it’s really not himself,” said left tackle Dion Dawkins. “I ride for him to the end of this world.”

“We’ve got his back through thick and thin. There’s no one in the league we would want more than that guy,” said tight end Dawson Knox. “We’ve got his back through everything. The fact that he holds himself to the highest standard possible is exactly what we want.”

Stefon Diggs had five catches for 93 yards, all in the first half. Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie, the only other two wide receivers to catch a pass, each had two receptions.

“I feel like it’s the flow. The ebbs and flow of the season. Good things are going to happen, bad things are going to happen,” said Diggs. “We’ve seen Josh make a lot of plays, he made a lot of plays today. It’s nothing totally on him, especially offensively. We work as a unit.”

For the second straight week, the Bills run defense was a problem as the Jets ran for 174 yards on 34 carries and a touchdown. Tied at 17 with under eight minutes to play in the game, the Jets embarked on a 13-play, 86-yard drive that ended in the game-winning field goal. The Jets ran the ball ten plays for 77 yards on the drive.

“Losing hurts. At any level. The highest lowest, the lowest. Losing hurts. We just took an L today. It is what it is,” said Dawkins.

On the final drive of the game, Allen sustained some sort of elbow and arm injury. He said afterward there was some slight pain but he’s confident it’s something he should be able to get through.

The Bills will look to rebound next week on the road as they take on the Minnesota Vikings. With the loss, the Bills now have just a half-game lead on the Jets and Dolphins in the division, with losses to both teams.

