ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
David Clark

Aging with a Real Estate Plan

Elderly couple taking a walk through the park. Arboretum Trompenburg, Rotterdam.Michele Dot Com. The next chapter of our lives often brings perceived challenges, not from the acceptance of the truth that we all are aging, but the judgments that we create in response and often lack of action to that truth. As a real estate professional with aging clients I have been in sales and service to an older demographic for decades and one of the most important kernels of wisdom that I have received from this privilege is that the older generations are nearly always modeled around self sufficiency, and the roll up your sleeves mentality. Today's generation relies on google searches, social networks, Reddit forums along with video tutorials on YouTube to gather our information, purchase our tools and get the job done. We aren’t always the first to ask for help but when we do we come to appreciate the community that we build and the network of resources and people that unite in pursuit of the goals that we set forth to reach. The older generation, as I have heard from my own parents, don’t want to be a burden. This leaves the aging people in our communities in a very isolated and lonely place. Our elders with the knowledge and wisdom we yearn for in this information age have become marginalized and more often than not forgotten. I spend a great deal of time each week out in the communities that I am privileged to work throughout Los Angeles waving and drumming up casual conversations with some phenomenal people. It has been a wonderful experience for me personally and professionally, as I have come to be of service in both areas. In return I have gained more than I could give which continues to keep me out there reaching more neighbors and future clients and simply in each given day trying to make a difference. This personal story brings me to an experience that I wanted to share with you.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

The IRS just changed its tax brackets. Here's the impact on your taxes.

The IRS said it is adjusting many of its rules to account for the impact of inflation, ranging from individual income tax brackets for 2023 to the standard deduction. The changes could mean tax savings for some taxpayers next year. The higher limits are aimed at avoiding "bracket creep" due...
The Hill

Tax changes mean brighter future for retirement savings

Last week the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced new limits on various tax advantaged saving vehicles, such as IRAs and 401(k) contributions, for 2023. As expected, rising inflation increased these limits significantly. For example, the annual 401(k) contribution limit will increase to $22,500, from $20,500, while the annual IRA contribution will increase from $6,500 to $7,500.
Kiplinger

Financial Freedom in Retirement Is All About Cash Flow

If things you thought were true were actually wrong, when would you want to know?. When I was a child, I recall my mother saying that drinking and driving was against the law. For many years after that, whenever I saw someone drinking a soda while driving, I assumed they were criminals. Years later, I figured out that my mother was talking about drinking alcohol while driving.
NJ.com

Mom died. How can we deduct property taxes on her house?

Q. My mother, 96, died in July of 2022. Her house remains in her name. While the house is technically titled in her name, I assume that as of the date of her death, it became part of her estate. Property taxes are due soon. If these property taxes are paid out of her estate, where might there be a tax deduction? Would it be her regular 1040, her estate return or her 1041 for the income tax return on her estate?
travelawaits.com

3 Reasons You Need Life Insurance In Retirement — Plus Why It’s Easier To Apply Now

Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. Though life insurance is typically thought of as a product for young families, the fact is that for retirees, this product can be important and an extra sense of security, especially when you travel. Cash at death is not just needed to pay taxes, but also to assure a surviving spouse’s well-being, leave a legacy for your family or charity, and achieve related estate planning goals. And with the recent pandemic, it’s no surprise sales of life insurance have been up in the last two years.
CNET

Maximize Your Tax Refund in 2023: End-of-Year Tax Checklist

Your income tax return for 2022 won't be due until April 18, 2023 -- you can't file it until late January at the earliest -- but there are several actions you can take now that could help you out when it comes time to complete your 1040 form. The end of the year is a great time to review your tax situation and make any changes to reduce tax liability and maximize your tax refund.
seniorresource.com

What’s The Difference Between Immediate and Deferred Annuities for Retirement?

Financial independence is a common goal among retirement planners. A steady stream of income will ensure your financial stability as you (and your spouse) age. Many retirees use annuities to help prevent the possibility of outliving their savings. And, how does that work? Essentially, an annuity exchanges present contributions for future income. It’s a contract between you and an insurance company. The basic formula is: you purchase the contract and then your payouts begin either immediately or deferred.
Seniors Guide

Enrolling in Medicare Made Simple

One of the biggest mistakes people make when enrolling in Medicare is assuming it will pay all of their medical expenses. Now is your chance to better understand the deicisons you will need to make and how to get the most out of your healthcare coverage. Enrolling in Medicare, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy