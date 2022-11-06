Elderly couple taking a walk through the park. Arboretum Trompenburg, Rotterdam.Michele Dot Com. The next chapter of our lives often brings perceived challenges, not from the acceptance of the truth that we all are aging, but the judgments that we create in response and often lack of action to that truth. As a real estate professional with aging clients I have been in sales and service to an older demographic for decades and one of the most important kernels of wisdom that I have received from this privilege is that the older generations are nearly always modeled around self sufficiency, and the roll up your sleeves mentality. Today's generation relies on google searches, social networks, Reddit forums along with video tutorials on YouTube to gather our information, purchase our tools and get the job done. We aren’t always the first to ask for help but when we do we come to appreciate the community that we build and the network of resources and people that unite in pursuit of the goals that we set forth to reach. The older generation, as I have heard from my own parents, don’t want to be a burden. This leaves the aging people in our communities in a very isolated and lonely place. Our elders with the knowledge and wisdom we yearn for in this information age have become marginalized and more often than not forgotten. I spend a great deal of time each week out in the communities that I am privileged to work throughout Los Angeles waving and drumming up casual conversations with some phenomenal people. It has been a wonderful experience for me personally and professionally, as I have come to be of service in both areas. In return I have gained more than I could give which continues to keep me out there reaching more neighbors and future clients and simply in each given day trying to make a difference. This personal story brings me to an experience that I wanted to share with you.