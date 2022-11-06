ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Men's Soccer ACC Tournament Preview

By Samuel St. Jean
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZ74n_0j0yVu3q00

The first round of the ACC tournament did not disappoint. The biggest surprise was certainly Louisville falling to Virginia Tech. The 5 th seeded Cardinals played a solid game but could not distinguish themselves from the Hokies who were seeded 12 th . Virginia Tech was 0-8 in conference this season but that did little to prevent them from turning in their best performance of the season. Louisville was coming off a disappointing 3-0 loss to Wake Forest that took away their bye and it certainly impacted them beyond that one result. The Tar Heels handled Boston College by only conceding a single shot on goal in the final minute of play while Pitt won 4-1 in 2 OT after a full takeover after 90 minutes, scoring 3 goals in overtime. The final game of the night was disappointing from Notre Dame who lost 3-1 against Clemson which included two own goals and a red card for the Irish.

The Orange have enjoyed their bye after securing the #2 overall seed while remaining the #4 team in the country. Syracuse had a up and down middle of their schedule when they suffered their first loss of the season to Virginia. They rebounded to win 3-0 over Virginia Tech before losing 2-1 in a Tuesday contest to Cornell. Since that second loss the Orange have beaten then #4 Wake Forest, #11 Louisville as well as two non-conference games against Loyola and Bucknell.

The Bucknell game was much closer than they would’ve liked while the final two games resulted in ties against teams you’d expect this Syracuse side to beat. They were the better squad against both NC State and Boston College yet only managed 1 goal in both matches. One of their biggest advantages this game is the fact that they had an extra few daya to recover, put those two results behind them and focus in on the tournament. While they were taken out of their competitive rhythm of having a weekday game followed by another on the weekend, this team needed a rest, something that the Tar Heels never received. They entered Wednesday after a non-conference win against William & Mary as well as two draws of their own against Boston College and #18 Virginia.

North Carolina was dominant in their game against Boston College. From the start of the game, they were in command and prevented the Eagles from achieving their pre-match objective of controlling possession. The attack this season has been led by Milo Garvanian but he took a backseat to Ernest Bawa who led the team in shots with 6. Those were enough for 4 more than any other Tar Heel. Bawa, despite being only 5’9”, rose up and headed home the winner. Their defense was stout in this one as well as they kept Boston College to 1 shot in the first half and only 1 shot on target in the entire game. North Carolina and Syracuse played in the first round of last year’s tournament which saw the Tar Heels advance after a 106 th minute penalty scored by Garvanian.

If all goes as expected Syracuse should be able to fight their way into the Semi-Finals despite what will be a tough battle. There are three other games including Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech which started first. They endured a weather delay, but the early moments of this game were all Demon Deacons leading 8-2 in shots 40 minutes into the game. Pitt and Virginia have the 4:00 p.m. start time and this will be the most intriguing one for a neutral. Pitt has a serious chance to upset Virginia, especially following how they ended their game against NC State. Pitt lost 3-1 in the regular season to the Cavaliers but the momentum that 3 overtime goals gave them should lead to a quick start. The final game is #3 Duke taking on Clemson. Duke has yet to lose this season and I would be astonished if this were the game that they did. While Clemson won 3-1 against Notre Dame, they were hardly convincing. Notre Dame took more shots in the first half and put two in the wrong net for Clemson. The Irish saw Bryce Boneau pick up his 2 nd yellow in the 54 th minute, gave up goal in the 59th and still finished the remaining time by scoring one of their own in the 81 st .

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Florida State

Matchup: Syracuse (6-3, 3-2) vs #25 Florida State (6-3, 4-3) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 8:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, November 12th. Television: ACC Network Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Dave O'Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App ...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Mike Williams commits to LSU

Hello on the first edition of the November recruiting roundup and the first day of the college basketball regular season. Speaking of hoops, Syracuse basketball continues to swing and miss on its 2023 recruits. Bishop Walsh (MD) School four-star combo guard Mike Williams committed to LSU on Sunday afternoon over finalists Clemson, DePaul, Syracuse and Wake Forest. Williams, ranked 202nd in his class according to On3 Sports, had been on the Syracuse campus in mid-September for an official visit.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Jim Boeheim Gets Career Win No. 1,100

Syracuse basketball opened the 2022-23 season with a 90-72 win over Lehigh. The win was significant because it pushed head coach Jim Boeheim's win total to 1,100. There would have been a formal celebration for this achievement, which is the second most in men's college basketball history, except ...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Blows Out Lehigh in Impressive Season Opening Win

Syracuse used a 14-2 run midway through the first half to create some separation from Lehigh and never looked back as the Orange cruised to an 90-72 season opening victory. SU will attempt to improve to 2-0 when it faces Colgate next Tuesday, November 15th in the JMA Wireless Dome. The win was the ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Jim Boeheim addresses the media after win over Lehigh

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse beat Lehigh 90-72, on Monday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome in its season opener. The win marked the 18th time in the last 19 tries that the Orange have recorded a victory in its season starter.  Joseph Girard III led the Orange with 19 points and freshman guard Judah […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse AD Jake Crouthamel has died at age 84

Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse University Athletic Director John “Jake” Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. Crouthamel, one of the most impactful administrators in Syracuse University history, served as AD at Syracuse from 1977-2005. Crouthamel was a founding member and instrumental in the formation of the Big East Conference and was AD when the construction of the Carrier Dome, now known as the JMA Wireless Dome, began in 1979.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Former Syracuse University Athletic Director dies at 84

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse University Athletic Director Jake Crouthamel has died at the age of 84. He came to Syracuse as the Athletic Director in 1979 and stayed until 2005. Crouthamel was with Syracuse for the building of the dome, the formation of the Big East Conference,...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Monster Jam returns to Syracuse; tickets are on sale now

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The beloved motorsport is rolling back into Syracuse this April at the JMA Wireless Dome! Monster Jam will be tearing up the JMA Wireless Dome on April 8 at 7 p.m. and some tickets are on sale now! Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and Monster Jam Preferred Customers can purchase advanced […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fire on Syracuse’s Northside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out near the intersection of Lemoyne Ave. and 2nd North St. on November 8 at 5:04 p.m. Syracuse firefighters say they arrived at the house in under three minutes and found heavy smoke coming from the house, soon to realize there was a fire in the basement. Firefighters […]
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/syracuse

Comments / 0

Community Policy