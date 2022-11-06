Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
For new AD John Cohen, 'the f-word' is paramount in Auburn's coaching search
AUBURN, Alabama — John Cohen dropped the f-word a few times when discussing Auburn’s ongoing coaching search. No one gasped, though. Only a few chuckles. “I’m going to use the f-word: fit,” Cohen said with a smile during his first Auburn press conference Tuesday. “And everybody uses it. But it’s real.”
247Sports
5-star LB Anthony Hill decommits from Texas A&M
Five-star Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill has decommitted from Texas A&M, he announced on Monday afternoon. The nation’s No. 17 prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite committed to the Aggies in late July but other schools including Texas have continued to push for him.
247Sports
Expert Analysis: Hubert Davis' Signing Duo of Simeon Wilcher & Zayden High
The early signing period for college basketball recruiting begins Wednesday, Nov. 9. For North Carolina, that means that during the coming week Simeon Wilcher and Zayden High will officially become Tar Heels. Wilcher is an attacking 6-foot-4 guard from Roselle (N.J.) Catholic that committed in October 2021. High is a...
247Sports
T. J. Otzelberger putting together a very special class | Basketball Signing Week
247Sports' Eric Bossi takes a look at Iowa State's Class of 2023, which has the potential to be really special.
247Sports
Minnesota RB commit Marquese Williams knows work needed for Big Ten success
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- As Marquese Williams matured and really started looking at his future in college, he decided he needed to become stronger and change his running style a bit. So the Minnesota commit and running back from Bishop McDevitt became focused on being tougher to bring down on first...
247Sports
Dan Lanning's actions since getting to Oregon provide the context to his "no" to Auburn
Dan Lanning was asked about a report that surfaced over the weekend about mutual interest between him and the Auburn Tigers opening at head coach after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin earlier this season. He shut them down as fast as they popped up, but the way he did it and what he said is what really impressed me. He was prepared and thorough with his answer, but most of all Dan Lanning made it very clear he has no desire to leave the University of Oregon.
247Sports
Huge addition as country’s No. 1 safety looks to return to Ohio State for The Game
The Buckeyes are working to land a 5-star athlete from Georgia who has plans to return to Ohio State for the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan.
247Sports
Michigan QB Cade McNamara undergoes surgery before Nebraska game
Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara posted a photo from a hospital bed Wednesday, confirming surgery that likely ends the season for the redshirt junior and team captain. McNamara has not played since a lower-body injury during a Sept 59-o win over UConn. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan...
247Sports
FSU player checks Mario Cristobal's comments on Trey Benson
Miami coach Mario Cristobal attempted to associate himself with Trey Benson after the Florida State running back gashed the Hurricanes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 15 carries in the Seminoles’ 45-3 win this past weekend. Cristobal coached Benson for two seasons at Oregon. “That is one...
247Sports
Brewster's Breakdown: LSU QB Jayden Daniels | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, Clint Brewster gives us his breakdown of Jayden Daniels' stunning week 10 performance in LSU's upset win over Alabama.
247Sports
Kickoff time for Georgia vs. Kentucky announced
The Georgia Bulldogs will once again be playing in the marquee SEC game come Week 12. The SEC announced Monday that Georgia’s road game against Kentucky will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 19 and will be televised by CBS. The Bulldogs’ matchup with the Wildcats will mark the fourth time this season Georgia has played on CBS, the other games being against Auburn, Florida and Tennessee.
247Sports
Nick Saban addresses Greg McElroy's concerns about Alabama program
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Several Alabama players have voiced their concerns about the future of the Crimson Tide program this season, whether after the last-second loss at Tennessee or Saturday’s overtime defeat at LSU. Former quarterback Greg McElroy (2007-10), working for ESPN and WJOX, went in-depth on that topic on the Always College Football podcast.
247Sports
Arkansas vs. No. 11 Ole Miss kickoff time announced
The kickoff time for Arkansas’ game against No. 11 Ole Miss in 12 days has been announced. The Razorbacks and Rebels will meet on Saturday, Nov. 19th inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) at either 6 p.m. (CST) on ESPN or 6:30 p.m. . on SEC...
247Sports
BREAKING: Utah flips the three-star defensive tackle Stanley Raass
Kyle Whittingham and his University of Utah football program added a valuable prospect to their 2023 class when Kahuku (Laie, HI) three-star defensive tackle and former BYU Cougars legacy commit Stanley Raass announced that he has flipped his commitment to the Utes. He made his intentions known via Instagram today:
247Sports
2024 CB Karson Hobbs Discusses Saturday at Notre Dame
He’s a lifelong Notre Dame fan from a family of Irish fans. Karson Hobbs and his camp headed to South Bend where he reconnected with the coaching staff that offered him a scholarship in September despite his commitment to South Carolina. It was his second trip to Notre Dame to attend a home game this season.
247Sports
TCU HC Sonny Dykes hopeful Quentin Johnston can play against Texas
It didn’t take long for Sonny Dykes to get asked the question that’s on many TCU fans’ minds as the Frogs head into Saturday’s battle against No. 18 Texas. In fact, it was the first question asked. Is there a status for star receiver Quentin Johnston?
247Sports
'We need him back': Johnson implores Richardson to return
Anthony Richardson sold a handoff to Montrell Johnson perfectly and dashed toward the line of scrimmage. Texas A&M's players didn't even seem to know the Florida sophomore quarterback still had the football. It was a perfectly-executed zone read. The Aggies' weak-side safety crashed down to defend against a traditional run...
247Sports
USC's Lincoln Riley, Tuli Tuipulotu address struggling Trojan defense
USC comes into Friday’s game against Colorado desperately looking to right the ship on defense. The Trojans have surrendered 115 points and over 1,500 yards the last three games against Utah, Arizona, and California. They step into this week allowing 2.58 points per drive. That number ranks the Trojans No. 100 in the FBS. Clearly things need to change but head coach Lincoln Riley reiterated his faith in defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
247Sports
2023 New Life Academy big man Erick Reader will walk on with Minnesota Basketball
Erick Reader of New Life Academy has committed to the University of Minnesota as a 6'9 walk-on. Reader helped lead New Life Academy to the Class A State Tournament Final Four last season and has his team as a top contender for the 2023 Class A state championship as well. Reader just announced his commitment on social media and he's a need at the University of Minnesota because they need more bodies up front going forward both in practice and eventually into games. Erick's coach Robbie Whitney described Reader in the following way after Erick averaged 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds a game last season:
Comments / 0