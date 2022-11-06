Ranking the remaining Power Five one-loss teams ahead of Week 11

Four Football Bowl Subdivision teams remain undefeated after Week 10.

Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and TCU are undefeated.

Following Week 10, seven Power Five teams have one loss: Clemson, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Oregon,

, UCLA and USC.

No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) suffered its first loss of the 2022 season at Georgia in Week 10. Georgia defeated the Vols, 27-13.

Tennessee will host Missouri Saturday in Week 11. Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EST at Neyland Stadium. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference East matchup.

Ahead of Week 11, Vols Wire ranks the remaining Power Five one-loss teams. Rankings are listed below.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports