Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Be without 2 Defensive Starters at BUF

The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to New York for a date with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) on Sunday, hoping to extend the current win streak to seven games. In franchise history, Minnesota has notched seven-game in-season winning streaks six times (1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2017). And if they bump...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings WR Scoots to 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are 4-4 in 2022 and would visit U.S. Bank Stadium for a postseason game if the playoffs started today. And the franchise tweaked the roster on Monday, releasing TE Troy Fumagalli to make room for former Minnesota Vikings WR Tajae Sharpe. Sharpe played one season in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Fans Will Be Put in an Awkward Spot This Month

The Minnesota Vikings extended their lead in the NFC North on Sunday to a staggering 4.5 games. It’s the largest division lead any team has had this early in the season since the 49ers led the NFC West by five games after Week 9 in 2011. Because of this lead, and their placement in the NFC standings, Vikings fans will be put in an awkward spot multiple times over the course of November.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

‘Pro Football Doc’ Predicts Bills QB vs. Vikings

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his elbow in Week 9, casting his availability into doubt for a Week 10 home date with the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. The Bills were mum to start the week about Allen’s prognosis, suggesting more information would be learned later in the week. But a reputable sports doctor, David J. Chao, doesn’t foresee Allen playing against the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

2023 New Life Academy big man Erick Reader will walk on with Minnesota Basketball

Erick Reader of New Life Academy has committed to the University of Minnesota as a 6'9 walk-on. Reader helped lead New Life Academy to the Class A State Tournament Final Four last season and has his team as a top contender for the 2023 Class A state championship as well. Reader just announced his commitment on social media and he's a need at the University of Minnesota because they need more bodies up front going forward both in practice and eventually into games. Erick's coach Robbie Whitney described Reader in the following way after Erick averaged 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds a game last season:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Contagion of Winning Is Real

The Minnesota Vikings are the NFC North Division leaders, and it’s not even close. The team pulled off another close win against the Commanders on Sunday. They improved to 7-1 with a 4.5-game lead in the NFC North. The best part is they are having fun while doing it, which hasn’t been seen in quite a while in Minnesota.
Minneapolis, MN

