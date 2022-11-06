Read full article on original website
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Related
Vikings May Be without 2 Defensive Starters at BUF
The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to New York for a date with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) on Sunday, hoping to extend the current win streak to seven games. In franchise history, Minnesota has notched seven-game in-season winning streaks six times (1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2017). And if they bump...
Former Vikings WR Scoots to 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are 4-4 in 2022 and would visit U.S. Bank Stadium for a postseason game if the playoffs started today. And the franchise tweaked the roster on Monday, releasing TE Troy Fumagalli to make room for former Minnesota Vikings WR Tajae Sharpe. Sharpe played one season in...
The Vikings ‘Magic Number’ Is Insanely Low
Another week, another Minnesota Vikings win and loss by the Green Bay Packers. That’s become the norm for the last month and a half. Accordingly, the Vikings 2022 ‘magic number’ has hit a historic threshold, as Minnesota’s new target is five. What is a magic number?...
Minnesota Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Bills are a 6-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 10...
Watch: O'Connell's rousing speech ends on Kirk Cousins: 'Get him his chains!'
The Vikings head coach praised his team's belief.
Vikings Fans Will Be Put in an Awkward Spot This Month
The Minnesota Vikings extended their lead in the NFC North on Sunday to a staggering 4.5 games. It’s the largest division lead any team has had this early in the season since the 49ers led the NFC West by five games after Week 9 in 2011. Because of this lead, and their placement in the NFC standings, Vikings fans will be put in an awkward spot multiple times over the course of November.
‘Pro Football Doc’ Predicts Bills QB vs. Vikings
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his elbow in Week 9, casting his availability into doubt for a Week 10 home date with the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. The Bills were mum to start the week about Allen’s prognosis, suggesting more information would be learned later in the week. But a reputable sports doctor, David J. Chao, doesn’t foresee Allen playing against the Vikings.
2023 New Life Academy big man Erick Reader will walk on with Minnesota Basketball
Erick Reader of New Life Academy has committed to the University of Minnesota as a 6'9 walk-on. Reader helped lead New Life Academy to the Class A State Tournament Final Four last season and has his team as a top contender for the 2023 Class A state championship as well. Reader just announced his commitment on social media and he's a need at the University of Minnesota because they need more bodies up front going forward both in practice and eventually into games. Erick's coach Robbie Whitney described Reader in the following way after Erick averaged 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds a game last season:
The Contagion of Winning Is Real
The Minnesota Vikings are the NFC North Division leaders, and it’s not even close. The team pulled off another close win against the Commanders on Sunday. They improved to 7-1 with a 4.5-game lead in the NFC North. The best part is they are having fun while doing it, which hasn’t been seen in quite a while in Minnesota.
