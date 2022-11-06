ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida not rewarded for win over TAMU in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Florida pulled off a convincing win over Texas A&M on Saturday, but the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll voters aren’t convinced that the Gators are worthy of a vote just yet. For the fourth-straight week, Florida failed to pick up a vote in the poll and remains on the outside looking in.

It won’t be easy for Florida to make up ground down the stretch with South Carolina and Vanderbilt on the schedule, but the Florida State game could hold some weight. FSU just blew out Miami and is receiving some minor support with 22 points in the poll update.

As far as the rest of the SEC goes, Georgia remains on top of the rankings after a convincing win over Tennessee that sent the Volunteers down three spots to No. 5. LSU moved into the top 10 following an impressive overtime win against Alabama, Ole Miss is at No. 9 and the Crimson Tide slipped to No. 11. Kentucky is the next highest-ranked team in the conference at No. 24, meaning all four of Florida’s losses have come to a ranked opponent.

Mississippi State (11) and South Carolina (3) also received votes but failed to make the top 25.

UCF comes in at No. 21 as the highest-ranked team in the Sunshine State.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Georgia 9-0 1,572 (61) –

2 Ohio State 9-0 1,505 –

3 Michigan 9-0 1,447 (2)

4 Texas Christian 9-0 1,355

5

8-1 1,284 -2

6 Oregon 8-1 1,272

8 LSU 7-2 1,082

9 Ole Miss 8-1 1,056

10 UCLA 8-1 988

11 Alabama 7-2 973 -5

12 Clemson 8-1 896 -7

13 Utah 7-2 888 -1

16 North Carolina State 8-1 568

17 Tulane 8-1 555

18 Texas 6-3 368

19 Liberty 8-1 366

20 Illinois 7-2 302 -7

21 UCF 7-2 273

22 Kansas State 6-3 243 -8

23 Washington 7-2 175

24 Kentucky 6-3 173 –

25 Notre Dame 6-3 133

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Oklahoma State; No. 19 Wake Forest; No. 22 Syracuse

Others Receiving Votes

Coastal Carolina 77; Cincinnati 70; Wake Forest 53; Oklahoma State 53; Baylor 46; Florida State 22; Syracuse 20; Kansas 12; Mississippi State 11; Troy 10; Louisville 9; Texas-San Antonio 6; Pittsburgh 4; Minnesota 4; South Carolina 3; Oregon State 3; Maryland 3; Boise State 1.

Here’s a look at how each Power Five conference fared in this week’s update.

SEC

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images
  • Georgia: No. 1
  • Tennessee: No. 5
  • LSU: No. 8
  • Ole Miss: No. 9
  • Alabama: No. 11
  • Kentucky: No. 24

ACC

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
  • Clemson: No. 12
  • North Carolina: No. 14
  • NC State: No. 16
  • Syracuse: No. 22

Big Ten

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
  • Ohio State: No. 2
  • Michigan: No. 3
  • Penn State: No. 15
  • Illinois: No. 20

Big 12

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
  • TCU: No. 4
  • Kansas State: No. 14
  • Texas: No. 18

Pac-12

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
  • Oregon: No. 6
  • USC: No. 7
  • UCLA: No. 10
  • Utah: No. 13
  • Washington: No. 23

