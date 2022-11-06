Read full article on original website
k105.com
Grayson Co. H.S. freshman, already a community activist, selected to serve as Youth Advocate for Kentucky
Continuing his advocacy of others, a Grayson County High School freshman and yes, longtime community activist, has been selected to serve as the 2023 Youth Advocate for Kentucky. Daniel Clay Ratley was chosen to participate in the prestigious Youth Advocate Program, a four-month program sponsored by the YMCA of the...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
wdrb.com
Peach Cobbler Factory opens southern Indiana location in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is sweet at a new dessert shop in southern Indiana. The Peach Cobbler Factory opened this week on Veterans Parkway near the Clarksville Walmart. The shop offers 12 different flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six types of cinnamon rolls. The Clarksville...
WLKY.com
Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
WLKY.com
Marion County, Kentucky: Election results Nov. 2022
MARION COUNTY, Ky. — Mobile users,click here if you can't see results. [iframe src="https://electionhub.psg.nexstardigital.net/wlky/wp-json/election-hub/v1/iframe-embed/832" frameborder="0" height="1450px" width="100%"][/iframe]
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
quicksie983.com
Orchard Coming to Elizabethtown
City Council approved plans for a community orchard in Elizabethtown. Last night, at the Elizabethtown City Council meeting, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a community orchard at the nature park was approved. The MOU approved a space of up to 2.5 acres in the nature park to be used for the orchard. The park should be complete by December of next year.
whopam.com
Arrest made in Hart County murder
Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Hart County. A news release says it happened about 5:45 p.m. Monday at 92 Eve Highway in the Magnolia community, where 62-year old Dennis Wells of Magnolia allegedly brandished a gun during an argument and shot 31-year old William Kelleher of Glasgow.
WLKY.com
Largest purebred livestock show underway at Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Livestock exhibitors from across the country are in Louisville from Nov. 3 - 17 to compete at the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE). The event is held annually at the Kentucky Exposition Center, where exhibitors showcase top livestock. This year there are 23,000 entries, and...
Wave 3
Witness in Kevon Lawless trial sentenced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the witnesses in the Kevon Lawless trial has been sentenced after allegedly violating his terms of probation. A judge revoked Evan K. Ross’ probation on Monday after he violated it’s terms. Ross admitted to being the driver of Kevon Lawless who was...
Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY
You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
WLKY.com
WATCH: 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse over downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There was off-and-on cloud cover in the Louisville area early Tuesday morning, but it cleared up enough a few times to see the total lunar eclipse. WLKY was able to capture the video above with a tower camera in downtown Louisville. You can see the moon...
Wave 3
Crews respond to fire in Fort Knox area
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are working to put out a fire in the Fort Knox area. The fire is near the perimeter of western Bullitt County. Nichols Fire, Shepherdsville Fire and Zoneton Fire crews responded to the scene. This is a developing story.
wnky.com
Break down your ballot: Amendments 1, 2 & Munfordville wet/dry explained
MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. – When you’re out at the polls to vote for your local legislators, you’ll also see two amendments on that ballot as well. Let’s refresh. First off, proposed Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 1. If the amendment passes, it would take away power from the governor’s...
WLKY.com
Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana
Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
wnky.com
Butler County cats suffer hunting injuries
BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. – Two cats in Butler County suffered what seem to be hunting injuries recently. A cat shot clean through with an arrow and a cat who stepped into a fur trap were both brought in to the Butler County Animal Shelter over the past couple of weeks.
wdrb.com
Controversial Bullitt County jailer dies, jailer-elect sworn in early
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Controversial Bullitt County Jailer Paul Watkins has died. According to Judge-Executive Jerry Summers, Watkins died of a heart attack Sunday night while in Indiana. As a result, Summers swore in jailer-elect Bryan Whittaker on Monday afternoon. Two Deputy Jailer were also sworn-in. Whittaker is running unopposed...
Election 2022: Results from Kentucky
Follow along our with election night coverage for the latest updates on both Kentucky and Louisville races.
fox56news.com
Mercer County election results: Nov. 8, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Mercer County. You can also see the full results from the Nov. 8 election from counties across Kentucky.
k105.com
Barren Co. woman accused of killing her sick father
A Barren County woman has been accused of killing her sick father. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, with addresses in Glasgow and McMinnville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with killing her father, 75-year-old Michael O. Logsdon, of Glasgow, after a four-and-half-month Glasgow Police Department investigation, according to a report by WCLU.com.
