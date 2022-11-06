ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rineyville, KY

wdrb.com

Peach Cobbler Factory opens southern Indiana location in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is sweet at a new dessert shop in southern Indiana. The Peach Cobbler Factory opened this week on Veterans Parkway near the Clarksville Walmart. The shop offers 12 different flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six types of cinnamon rolls. The Clarksville...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
quicksie983.com

Orchard Coming to Elizabethtown

City Council approved plans for a community orchard in Elizabethtown. Last night, at the Elizabethtown City Council meeting, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a community orchard at the nature park was approved. The MOU approved a space of up to 2.5 acres in the nature park to be used for the orchard. The park should be complete by December of next year.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
whopam.com

Arrest made in Hart County murder

Kentucky State Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Hart County. A news release says it happened about 5:45 p.m. Monday at 92 Eve Highway in the Magnolia community, where 62-year old Dennis Wells of Magnolia allegedly brandished a gun during an argument and shot 31-year old William Kelleher of Glasgow.
HART COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Largest purebred livestock show underway at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Livestock exhibitors from across the country are in Louisville from Nov. 3 - 17 to compete at the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE). The event is held annually at the Kentucky Exposition Center, where exhibitors showcase top livestock. This year there are 23,000 entries, and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Witness in Kevon Lawless trial sentenced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the witnesses in the Kevon Lawless trial has been sentenced after allegedly violating his terms of probation. A judge revoked Evan K. Ross’ probation on Monday after he violated it’s terms. Ross admitted to being the driver of Kevon Lawless who was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Hang Out with Life-Sized Unicorns at Unicorn World in Louisville, KY

You're invited to spend a magical day in the world of unicorns in Louisville this December. There's something about the mythical creatures known as unicorns that is fascinating to so many people, kids especially. Even here at work, our boss tells us to be "unicorns", and we have so many unicorn themed things around the office. If you or your kids are fans of unicorns, you have the opportunity to be immersed in a world full of them in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews respond to fire in Fort Knox area

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are working to put out a fire in the Fort Knox area. The fire is near the perimeter of western Bullitt County. Nichols Fire, Shepherdsville Fire and Zoneton Fire crews responded to the scene. This is a developing story.
FORT KNOX, KY
WLKY.com

Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana

Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Butler County cats suffer hunting injuries

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. – Two cats in Butler County suffered what seem to be hunting injuries recently. A cat shot clean through with an arrow and a cat who stepped into a fur trap were both brought in to the Butler County Animal Shelter over the past couple of weeks.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Controversial Bullitt County jailer dies, jailer-elect sworn in early

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Controversial Bullitt County Jailer Paul Watkins has died. According to Judge-Executive Jerry Summers, Watkins died of a heart attack Sunday night while in Indiana. As a result, Summers swore in jailer-elect Bryan Whittaker on Monday afternoon. Two Deputy Jailer were also sworn-in. Whittaker is running unopposed...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Barren Co. woman accused of killing her sick father

A Barren County woman has been accused of killing her sick father. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, with addresses in Glasgow and McMinnville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with killing her father, 75-year-old Michael O. Logsdon, of Glasgow, after a four-and-half-month Glasgow Police Department investigation, according to a report by WCLU.com.
BARREN COUNTY, KY

