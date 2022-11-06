ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massena, NY

Ogdensburg’s interim city manager wants ‘different tone’ with county

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Relations between Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County are pretty sour right now and the new interim city manager hopes to change that. Andrea Smith will lead the city for the next 4 months and wants the next city manager to have a better working relationship with the county. Relations are frail because of recent moves under former city manager Stephen Jellie after Ogdensburg stopped collecting property taxes for the county.
John E. Dishaw, Sr., 76, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - John E. Dishaw, Sr., age 76, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 5, 2022, under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. John is survived by his loving...
Ogdensburg lifts boil water advisory

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory issued Monday for parts of Ogdensburg has been lifted. The advisory was lifted Wednesday morning for the 900 to 1100 blocks of New York Avenue. The advisory was issued because of low water pressure from the installation of a new fire...
Robert H. “Bob” Scott, 85, of Hannawa Falls

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Robert H. “Bob” Scott, 85, of Hannawa Falls died at his home on Friday, November 4, 2022 while under the loving care of his family and Hospice and Palliative Care. A service will be held privately for the family at Lawrence Funeral...
Area hospitals react to keeping federal funding that was in jeopardy

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Three north country hospitals will continue to get federal funding after they found out they will keep their critical access designations. Gouverneur Hospital, Carthage Area Hospital and Lewis County Health System may be located in three different counties but all have one thing in common: they’re designated as critical access hospitals.
Richard Allen Kio, 76, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Richard Allen Kio, age 76, of Gouverneur, NY passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital. There will be a graveside service for Richard on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New St. James Cemetery in Gouverneur with Rev. Gregory Bailey officiating. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
The Riot in Ogdensburg, 1871

For two days, the mob’s threat of violence, and violence itself, was so intense that the mayor deputized nearly 100 men to restore law and order. The rioters were incensed by the contentious content of a traveling speaker who rented the city’s Lyceum Hall for two nights, and in their view freedom of speech was voided by the speaker’s dissection of Catholicism. Circulars were distributed which described the lectures’ inevitable anti-Catholic theme.
Veterinarian opening temporary location after fire destroyed building

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A veterinary clinic that burned to the ground nearly two weeks ago is now opening up a temporary location in Massena. Dr. Wildfredo Perez of Java’s Veterinary Center will open the facility in the Massena Industrial Park on Thursday. “I’m pretty thankful for the...
Joyce Witherell, 78, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Joyce Witherell, 78, passed away on Monday at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse. Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 14 from 10-12 noon with a memorial service at noon at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Missing Person Search Concludes with Indian Lake House Fire, Rescue, Arson & Burglary Charges

On Oct 31 at 9:40 p.m., New York State Police (NYSP) requested Forest Ranger assistance in locating a subject originally reported as an overdue hunter. The family of the 25-year-old from Hudson had reported the individual missing and indicated he might be despondent and suicidal. Ranger Lieutenant Kerr and Rangers Miller, Nally, and Scott responded to the Blue Mountain trailhead where NYSP found the subject’s car. Rangers searched the Blue Mountain and Tirrell Pond areas through the night.
116th Assembly District candidates make final push before Election Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Election Day is Tuesday and voters will decide who will represent them in the 116th Assembly District. Candidates Susan Duffy and Scott Gray want to represent the district that includes Watertown, Ogdensburg, Canton, Potsdam and Massena. Duffy lost the Republican primary in June, but chose...
Patricia A. “Kawiiwenohson” Thomas, 79, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Patricia A. “Kawiiwenohson” Thomas, Snipe Clan, 79, journeyed back to the Spirit World Saturday evening, November 5, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital. Pat was born on April 5, 1943 in Massena, the daughter of the late Anthony and Julia (Brown) Konkowski. After the death of her father, she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Mitchell B. Jacobs. She first attended St. Mary’s School before going to Mohawk School and graduating from Salmon River Central School in 1961. She continued her education at SUNY Canton, St. Lawrence College, North Country Community College, and Potsdam State.
Potsdam man flees police following traffic stop

BURKE, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man was charged Friday in connection with a police pursuit in early October. State police say a trooper saw a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Devin Smith fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 122 and U.S. Route 11 on October 3.
Trial set for man accused of killing SUNY Potsdam student

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A trial date is set for the Massena man accused of shooting and killing a SUNY Potsdam student. According to the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, the trial for Michael Snow will begin on January 23. The office says no hearings have been...
MASSENA, NY

