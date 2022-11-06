Read full article on original website
Letter: Let’s choose wisely
Let’s not throw out the baby with the bathwater on Election Day. Red Wing City Council members Dean Hove and Becky Norton have both done solid work on our behalf. Hove's opponent in the Wards 1 and 2 race is the brother of retiring state Sen. Mike Goggin, who says he wants lower taxes, but the cuts he proposed have met with unprecedented citizen opposition.
Letter: Committed to serving
Vicki Jo Lambert has my full support to represent me in Ward 4. I have come to know her during the course of her campaign for City Council as a neighbor genuinely committed to serving our community to the best of her ability – and her abilities are many.
Letter: Effective representative
Dean Hove has been a highly effective representative of the people of Red Wing on our City Council. Hove stands out among officeholders because he is always authentic. Dean explains things in ways most people can understand, and he tells the truth. Dean Hove’s skill, experience – willingness to represent...
Letter: Citizens big winners
I am deeply concerned about the possible election of Ron Goggin to the Red Wing City Council. He made his choices regarding stopping recreational funding and elimination of the fire department without consulting those of us whose lives will be forever changed by his decisions. That shows that he will put his own agenda first.
Minnesota AG race remains tight between Ellison and Schultz
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s attorney general race was running close early Wednesday between Democratic incumbent Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz, a political newcomer who tries to blame Ellison for rising crime. Schultz, a 37-year-old hedge fund attorney with no courtroom experience, was seeking to become the first Republican to win Minnesota’s attorney general race since 1966. Ellison, who burst on the national scene as the first Muslim elected to Congress in 2006, left that safe seat behind for his first run as attorney general in 2018, saying it was his best chance to push back against the policies of Donald Trump. Ellison just squeaked into office, and his progressive policies have made him a polarizing figure in the eyes of some voters. Ellison led the prosecution team that won a conviction of former police Officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s killing, and obtained guilty pleas from other officers. He also stepped in to prosecute a suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist, Daunte Wright, in the midst of Chauvin’s trial. Ellison said his office had successfully prosecuted 50 serious crimes, and contrasted that with Schultz’s lack of courtroom experience.
Letter: ‘Good old boys’
I am supporting Dean Hove for City Council in Wards 1 and 2. Hove’s opponent thinks he has the right to make decisions for us and has already made up his mind on important issues (Red Wing City Council Meeting 8/22 and League of Women Voters Forum, 9/22) Dean...
UPDATED Red Wing and Goodhue County results
The official results for the 2022 general election were reported by early Wednesday morning. The Red Wing City Council will have new faces join following the general election. Incumbent Becky Norton and newcomers Janie Farrar, Ron Goggin and Vicki Jo Lambert won their elections in their respective wards. Janie Farrar...
204th Army Band performed in Red Wing
In the days prior to Veterans Day, the Minnesota 204th Army Band visited Red Wing for a commemorative concert. The Hiawatha Beyond the Yellow Ribbon group organized the concert and invited the Army band to Red Wing to help celebrate Veterans Day. “Throughout time United States military bands have provided...
(FINAL) Rochester, MN 2022 General Election Races and Results
The 2022 Rochester, MN city general elections are on Tuesday, November 8. The results of the 2022 election for Rochester Mayor, School Board, City Council, Olmsted County, State Senate (Rochester) and State House (Rochester) races will be posted below as they come in on election night. Interviews with the school board and mayoral candidates are also included below.
In the First Election Since George Floyd’s Murder, Minneapolis Chose a Progressive Prosecutor
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The next top prosecutor for Minneapolis and greater Hennepin County will be the former public defender Mary Moriarty, who was elected Tuesday according to local reports over former prosecutor and judge Martha Holton Dimick. She’ll take over for outgoing County Attorney Mike Freeman, who came under fire for his handling of high-profile cases of police violence during his tenure. It is the first time Minneapolis has chosen a district attorney since the murder of George Floyd.
We Now Know When Rochester’s New Homeless Center is Opening
A building in Rochester, Minnesota that many visited when it was a pawn shop is opening up soon as a new day center for the homeless. And on Friday, November 11th, you can get a sneak peek!. Community Invited to Get a Sneak Peek of The Landing MN's New Day...
Costco vs. Sam’s Club – Which One is the Favorite in Minnesota?
Which bulk-buying store is the best in Rochester - Costco, or Sam's Club? This is a debate that many struggle with as they try to decide where to do their bulk shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Many people have their favorite and have some very strong opinions on why their pick is #1.
Visions laid out for Bauer Built building
The city of Red Wing has owned the vacant Bauer Built Tire building on Old West Main since 2020. The Port Authority has had continued conversations about what can fill the space considering its former use. After many months, the Port Authority held a workshop to hear two proposals from...
'Significant Incident' Brings Down Internet at Riverland CC
(TNS) — A computer issue at Riverland Community College that the school has labeled as a "significant incident" has brought down Internet services across all three sites in Austin, Albert Lea and Owatonna on Friday. College officials haven't released the cause of the incident, but a question on a...
UPDATED: Midterm election results and breakdown, Republicans win Pierce and St. Croix counties
The following election results are unofficial and subject to change. The results have been reported by the county and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Candidates are listed total vote count. County ballot breakdown. St. Croix County. Tiffany won 59.7% of the votes, receiving 26,214 votes. Ausman received 17,662. Zimmerman won 58.5%...
Dietician prepares meals that are good and healthy
Meal prepping is an easy way to make sure there is food ready for each meal in a week. It sounds great in theory, but with busy schedules it sometimes isn’t realistic. Lexi Stewart is hoping to take that burden off of people in the Red Wing area with her healthy meal prep business.
Weekly planner: Commemorate and create this week in Red Wing
Location: Red Wing High School Sonju gymnasium. Enter through the district office doors. This event commemorating veterans will feature guest speaker, Capt. John Plehal, who is retired from the U.S. Navy. Music will be provided by the Red Wing High School band, Ovation Choir and musicians from Minnesota State College...
Red Wing police reports
A resident of Frenn Avenue reported on Nov. 1 that items had been stolen from the bed of a truck while it was parked at their residence (value: $450). A Red Wing resident reported on Nov. 2 that a bike was stolen from the YMCA, 434 Main St. (value: $300).
Olmsted County Sheriff: Here’s Where You Should Stop for Stoplights
'There's A Chance You're Not Stopping At Stop Lights Correctly. UPDATE: This weekend I was out shopping all over Rochester, and on 4 separate occasions I couldn't make it thru the green light because the people in front of me were so far from the stop line most of us couldn't get thru in time. I thought it might be time for a refresher.
Muriel Duncan
Muriel Lavonne (Holien) Duncan, 89, of Cannon Falls, Minnesota, died on October 17, 2022. Muriel was born on May 30, 1933; the ninth of Tyler and Ingeborg (Ellingson) Holien’s ten children. A small farm in Sogn Valley, hedged by a line of trees and the Little Cannon River, was “the home place” to Muriel.
