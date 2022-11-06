ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

martincitytelegraph.com

Voting on State Amendment 4: Funding the Police

Kansas City voters–plus all Missouri voters– finally have a say on whether to increase minimal funding for the Kansas City police department from 20 to 25 percent of the City’s general revenue. Those figures translate into an annual budget of $154 million (20%) vs. $193 million (25%). The city’s current police budget is about $189 million.
KANSAS CITY, MO
