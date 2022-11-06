Read full article on original website
The 1935 cold case of Artemus Ogletree and the association with the then-named Hotel President in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
Victim Of Senseless Shooting Still Hasn't Seen Justice In Over A YearStill UnsolvedKansas City, MO
The historic building formerly known as President Hotel has come a long way since 1926 including the 1935 cold caseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House LoftsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
This historic building operated 5-and-10 cent store, F.W. Woolworth's, from 1928 to 1964 on Troost Avenue in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Missouri passes Amendment 4, mandating increase to KCPD’s budget
The minimum percentage of the city’s general revenue Kansas City, Missouri, must allocate to its police force will increase after voters statewide passed Amendment 4.
Which Missouri ballot measures passed?
Expanding the state treasurer's investment options, legalizing marijuana, giving the Missouri National Guard its own department, increasing funding for the Kansas City Police Department, and the matter of a new constitutional convention were on the ballot for voters across the state.
Election Results Kansas City: Derek Schmidt concedes KS Gov race to Laura Kelly
Voters across the Kansas City area took to the polls Tuesday in the 2022 midterm elections, KSHB 41 News is bringing you the election results as they are available.
martincitytelegraph.com
Voting on State Amendment 4: Funding the Police
Kansas City voters–plus all Missouri voters– finally have a say on whether to increase minimal funding for the Kansas City police department from 20 to 25 percent of the City’s general revenue. Those figures translate into an annual budget of $154 million (20%) vs. $193 million (25%). The city’s current police budget is about $189 million.
Former Kansas City TV anchor Mark Alford wins congressional seat
Former Kansas City television anchor Mark Alford has successfully traded a seat behind the anchor desk for a seat in Congress.
With Kansas elections approaching fast, I searched for peace in this tranquil hideaway
Next to the Watkins Museum of History in downtown Lawrence sits a tiny park, a mere 90 by 92 feet. If you don’t keep your eyes open when strolling along the Massachusetts Street sidewalk, you could easily miss it. Walk up the concrete path and behind the cast iron fence, however, and you’ll find an […] The post With Kansas elections approaching fast, I searched for peace in this tranquil hideaway appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org
The race for Jackson County Executive
Frank White has been Jackson County Executive since 2016. This year, he's being challenged by Republican Theresa Galvin, the 6th District Legislator who was elected in 2014. One of the biggest issues in the race has been White's handling of the 2019 property value assessments. Many citizens, including Galvin, criticized his administration’s lack of action to correct assessment errors.
showmeprogress.com
On the ballot: if they don’t get burned
May 8, 2022 – abortion rights rally in Kansas City:. The witch burners controlled everything.
At least 6 Jackson County legislators will be replaced on Election Day
Jackson County will have at least six new faces on the county legislature, influencing everything from public health to future stadium deals.
Johnny’s Tavern closes in North Lawrence, cites nearby homeless camp
A local north Lawrence bar and restaurant is closing its doors until the city responds to concerns about a nearby homeless support center.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri cannabis company grows into flower, buying massive Kansas City grow facility
A Springfield-based cannabis company is acquiring a massive growing and manufacturing facility in Kansas City, positioning Show-Me Organics as a vertical player in the budding Missouri marijuana market. The deal to purchase the local 80,000-square-foot cannabis operation from Holistic Industries — one of the nation’s largest, private multi-state operators in...
KCTV 5
Pet of the Day: Miranda
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Miranda wants every registered voter to vote!! Today is the day. Miranda is a petite 4-year-old pittie mix, who prefers people to other dogs. Not likely to vote Cat Party. Miranda says to zoomie on down to your polling place and make your voice heard.
Worlds of Fun in Kansas City closes for season; no WinterFest again
Instead of one last weekend, Worlds of Fun has closed for the season, citing cold weather. The Kansas City amusement park won't host WinterFest.
kttn.com
Missouri man found guilty of leading criminal enterprise linked to two murders
A Missouri man was convicted by a federal trial jury of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, and which distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis, Mo., areas, as well as illegally possessing firearms.
New Drone Video of Parkville, Missouri Makes It Look Like a Dream
I've never been to Parkville, Missouri that I can remember. Maybe I should plan a trip as a new drone video makes it look like a place that you would see in a dream. A very good dream. I'm not sure of what the backstory is behind this new drone...
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department locate find missing woman
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has located a woman who had been missing since 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
northeastnews.net
Rocks thrown at passenger train prompts homeless camp clearing
Officials with the Union Pacific Railroad Police and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were on hand with grading contractors as a large homeless camp on railroad property abutting the west end of the 12 foot bridge, on the south side of the 5900 block of Independence Avenue was cleared on Wednesday morning.
Snapped: Missouri love-triangle ends in 2010 murder
In May 2011, Teresa Stone is arrested in connection with her husband's murder.
Kansas City-area man drowns on river in Missouri
DALLAS COUNTY, MO. —A Kansas City-area man drowned just before 9a.m. Monday in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 75-year-old Dennis W. Steckline of Lee's Summitt drowned near the Barclay Spring Access of the Niangua River. The circumstances of the drowning are unknown and there were no...
