kcfmradio.com
Ducks Move Up in Playoff Picture; Sports Break
Georgia remains atop the AP poll and now has superseded Tennessee as the number one ranked in the College Football Playoff poll. With a couple of top tier losses over the weekend the Oregon Ducks have moved up two spots to number 6 in the CFP rankings which matches their AP spot. Tennessee’s loss to Georgia dropped them to number 5. The Ducks have three games left and have to get by Washington, Utah and Oregon State.
Injured Ducks trending in right direction ahead of showdown vs No. 25 Washington
As game day gets closer, the injury report for the Oregon Ducks shifts into focus. It looks like multiple Ducks who were out of action against Colorado this past weekend could be back to playing on Saturday when rival Washington comes to town. The Ducks were without defensive tackle Taki...
Dan Lanning playing into the Oregon-Washington rivalry during game preparation
The singsongy tune of 'Bow Down to Washington' might be stuck in the heads of Oregon players right now, but they're OK with that as long they aren't forced to hear the Husky fight song played on Saturday afternoon. The song has run on repeat throughout Oregon practices this week,...
Oregon commit Dante Dowdell recaps Mississippi State game-day experience
Last weekend 2023 Oregon commitment and 247Sports four-star running back Dante Dowdell took in his first Mississippi State football atmosphere of the season.
PODCAST: National Recruiting Editor Brandon Huffman updates Oregon recruiting, previews Ducks vs Huskies
The No. 6 ranked Oregon Ducks will host No. 25 Washington this weekend, and to preview the big rivalry game 247Sports' National Recruiting Editor Brandon Huffman joins the Autzen Audibles Podcast. Huffman talks about Oregon's recruiting efforts in the state of Washington, his thoughts on Oregon's 2023 recruiting class, Dante Moore's commitment to the Ducks, and then he gives his perspective of Oregon vs. Washington his weekend from Autzen Stadium.
Big recruiting weekend coming together at Oregon for Top25 showdown with Washington
No. 6 Oregon will have some big-time prospects on campus for Saturday night’s showdown with No. 25 Washington. Making his third trip to Eugene will be Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star David Hicks, the top-ranked defensive lineman in the Top247 player rankings. Coming out of his official visit to Eugene in June, I thought Oregon moved into the driver seat at that time for the current Texas A&M commit.
WATCH: Bennett Williams looking forward to his first and last Washington rivalry game
Oregon senior safety Bennett Williams is playing his sixth year of college football, but he's about to play in his first game against the Washington Huskies in his career at the college level. He breaks down the Washington offense, how the Ducks are prepping, and his thoughts on the rivalry between the two programs.
Five-stars heading to Eugene for recruiting weekend
Five-stars will once again descend into Eugene for football visits this weekend as the Ducks host rival Washington in a Top 25 clash at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon Duck men's basketball announces Top 10 recruiting class
The University of Oregon men's basketball program officially signed the Pac-12's best recruiting class for the 2023 cycle and one of the best in program history. Oregon's 2023 three-man recruiting class includes two Oregonians in five-star small forward Mookie Cook out of AZ Compass Prep and four-star point guard Jackson Shelstad out of West Linn high school. Joining the two Oregonians is five-star power forward and the highest-rated prospect among the trio Kwame Evans Jr. out of Montverde Academy in Florida.
Eric Schmidt Says Oregon's Bo Nix Presents Some Unique Problems From Washington's EDGE Group
Husky EDGE coach Eric Schmidt's guys have a tough task this weekend as they face off against one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country. How do they contain him and keep him from extending drives with his legs, the first year assistant said they have a plan, but it's about the defense executing, which won't be easy...
No. 6 Oregon announces uniforms for game 10 vs. No. 25 Washington
On Wednesday afternoon, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against rival Washington on Nov. 12th. Oregon is going back with a traditional look. The Ducks are sporting their all-yellow home jerseys, with yellow jerseys, pants, cleats, and helmets with black wings. Oregon has...
Oregon women’s basketball center Kennedy Basham out ‘several weeks’ with right knee injury
Oregon’s already short rotation will be shorter, literally and figuratively, for the foreseeable future. Ducks freshman center Kennedy Basham, who injured her right knee during the third quarter of Monday’s season opener against Northwestern, was in a full leg immobilizing brace and on crutches during Wednesday’s practice.
Kelly Graves breaks down trio of 2023 women's basketball signees
Oregon announced the signing of three prep basketball recruits during the start of the winter signing period on Wednesday. The school received signed letters of intent from guard Sofia Bell (Portland, Ore.), wing Sammie Wagner (San Antonio, Tex.) and forward Sarah Rambus (Flint, Mich.). All three are four-star prospects inside...
Bass on not being recruited by Washington: 'They have too much academic prowess for a JUCO guy'
Recruiting in college football is a never-ending war that stretches across programs, families, and, frequently, state borders. A five-hour drive separates the campuses of Oregon and Washington but the recruiting trails these two programs take often overlap. The Ducks and Huskies recruit each other's states and up and down the West Coast and often end up in the final choices for their best recruits. Oregon's team is full of players from Washington, including former five-star Josh Conerly Jr., who committed to the Ducks over his hometown Huskies.
WATCH: Chance Gray pleased with debut and excited for upcoming games
Oregon freshman Chance Gray spoke with media following Wednesday's basketball practice. She scored 14 points in her collegiate debut on Monday in the team's 100-57 win over Northwestern. Gray spoke about how her first college minutes felt and what the upcoming games with Seattle on Saturday and Southern on Monday...
Dan Lanning's actions since getting to Oregon provide the context to his "no" to Auburn
Dan Lanning was asked about a report that surfaced over the weekend about mutual interest between him and the Auburn Tigers opening at head coach after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin earlier this season. He shut them down as fast as they popped up, but the way he did it and what he said is what really impressed me. He was prepared and thorough with his answer, but most of all Dan Lanning made it very clear he has no desire to leave the University of Oregon.
An evening with Oregon State basketball: Impressions from Beavers men and women after opening night
For an opening act Monday night at Gill Coliseum, that was something, no?. The Oregon State women trailed by 10 points, led by 10 points, gave it up, then rallied to win on a last-second free throw over Hawaii 61-60. The Beavers men did one better in the nightcap. They...
WATCH: Kelly Graves breaks down signing class, offers Basham injury update
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves went into detail on what the Ducks accomplished on national signing day with the additions of guard Sofia Bell, wing Sammie Wagner and forward Sarah Rambus. Graves also provided the latest update on where things stand with freshman center Kennedy Basham, who suffered an...
Dan Lanning offers latest on several injured Duck players
The Ducks may see the return of several injured players this weekend when they host No. 24 Washington, Dan Lanning suggested at his weekly Monday press conference. According to Lanning, defensive tackle Taki Taimani and offensive tackle Steven Jones have seen an uptick in practice participation and could be trending in the right direction.
Dan Lanning says no to Auburn
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning discusses why he's not interested in Auburn's head coaching job and why he's committed to being Oregon's head coach for the long haul.
