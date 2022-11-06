Read full article on original website
Trevor Noah Slams Elon Musk’s $8 Verification Plan: ‘Charge White People to Say the N-Word’ and Twitter Will Be the ‘Most Profitable Company’
Trevor Noah railed against Elon Musk’s controversial Twitter takeover during the latest episode of “The Daily Show,” calling it “ridiculous” that Musk plans to charge users $8 per month to have a blue check mark as part of Twitter Blue (via The Daily Beast). Referring to Musk as “the guy who always looks like a ghost, whether it’s Halloween or not,” Noah reasoned that charging people for blue check marks goes against Musk’s mission of bringing free speech and equality to Twitter.
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
Elon Musk's Twitter laid off more than 90% of staff in India — now only about 12 employees remain, report says
Elon Musk's Twitter slashed 90% of employees in India over the weekend, sources told Bloomberg. Twitter had about 200 staff in the country but now only about 12 remain, per the report. About 70% of the layoffs in India were in the product and engineering team, it added. Twitter has...
Actors say they were locked out of their Twitter accounts after impersonating Elon Musk on the platform
Several actors said they were locked out of Twitter accounts after impersonating Elon Musk. They changed their picture and display name to match Musk's, and impersonated him in their tweets. From Rich Sommer to Kathy Griffin, here are the actors who say their accounts were suspended. Multiple actors have said...
Elon Musk wistfully shared a meme on Twitter with an image of a Nazi soldier carrying messenger pigeons
Elon Musk shared a meme to Twitter on Monday that included a photo of a Nazi soldier. "How times have changed," the billionaire wrote above the edited photo which showed notification bubbles near a box of messenger pigeons. Twitter's new billionaire owner Elon Musk shared a meme to the social...
Ocasio-Cortez: Twitter mentions, notifications ‘conveniently’ not working after criticism
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday said that her mentions and notifications tab on her Twitter account is “conveniently” not working shortly after sharing her criticism of the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. “Also my twitter mentions/notifications conveniently aren’t working tonight, so I was informed via text that...
Twitter delays rollout of $8/month blue checks; Musk warns of permanent bans for impersonation
The drama surrounding the new Twitter Blue subscription service and the increasingly useless verified blue checkmark continues. After rolling out an update to Twitter for iOS over the weekend that supposedly included the new Twitter Blue features, a new report says the company is now delaying these changes…. When Twitter...
At least one big investor is calling for Mark Zuckerberg to throw in the towel on the metaverse, saying Meta 'lost the confidence of investors'
Mark Zuckerberg's multi-billion dollar metaverse investment has drawn ire from at least one prominent tech investor. Brad Gerstner from Altimeter Capital published an open letter, telling Meta it has "lost the confidence of investors." Gerstner suggested layoffs and limiting the company's metaverse investment for Meta to regain "focus." Slide 1...
The CEO of Twitter rival Mastodon calls Elon Musk 'not entirely comprehensible,' says the billionaire must now 'deal with the fallout' of his 'impulse' buy
Mastodon CEO Eugen Rochko was asked about Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter during an interview. He said Musk "is not entirely comprehensible" and must now "deal with the fallout" of his purchase. Rochko's comments come as some Twitter users migrate to Mastodon, which just hit 1 million users. Eugen Rochko,...
Days After Laying Off Half The Company, Twitter Asks Some Employees To Come Back
Just days after laying off about half of Twitter’s workforce following Elon Musk’s acquisition, the company is now asking dozens of those employees to come back. On Friday, Musk began mass layoffs at the San Francisco-based company, letting go of roughly 3,700 workers via email. Many Twitter employees expressed learning of their layoff after they were already cut off from accessing company-wide systems.
Nearly 600,000 people on LinkedIn listed Apple as their employer on one day in October. The next day, half the profiles disappeared as the platform cracks down on fake accounts.
LinkedIn has long battled a problem with scams and bot accounts. An analyst said that the company might finally be quietly tackling the issue.
Elon Musk reverses course, kills new 'official' designation for big-name tweeters
In his latest series of changes to Twitter's verification system, Twitter-owner Elon Musk said he "killed" the new "official" designation Wednesday that had already started rolling out for some of the platform's biggest names. As of Wednesday morning, several Twitter accounts, including CNBC, sported an "official" designation. By Wednesday afternoon,...
'Official' Twitter tag for some users appears, then vanishes
Now you see a new “official” label on some high-profile Twitter accounts, now you don't. Twitter began adding gray “official” labels to some high-profile accounts Wednesday to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform and its verification system. A few hours later, the labels started disappearing.
Musk reportedly considers locking all of Twitter behind a paywall
Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, is considering putting the entire platform behind a paywall, according to a report. His leadership has been marked by massive layoffs, spending pauses from some advertisers and confusion about the platform’s policy changes. Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, has considered...
Newly verified Twitter accounts already running amok on social media site
Twitter has officially debuted its “verified” blue check marks for the people — and they are already causing issues. Elon Musk, the social media site’s new CEO, had promoted verification for all subscribers to Twitter’s premium service: Twitter Blue. Subscribers who pay the $8 monthly fee are now entitled to some additional perks, namely, the […]
Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down
Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Twitter’s delaying the launch of Blue with verification until after the elections
Twitter’s pushing back the launch of its new Blue subscription with verification until after this week’s midterm elections, according to a report from The New York Times. According to an internal memo viewed by the outlet, a manager working on the project said they’ve “made the decision to move the launch of this release to Nov. 9, after the election.”
Twitter adds 'official' labels to select verified accounts – then reverses course
Twitter on Wednesday added gray "official" labels to high-profiled verified accounts, including for celebrities and media outlets. The decision was later reversed.
Meta to lay off thousands of employees as stock slides: report
(The Hill) – Meta is set to lay off thousands of employees this week, as it looks to downsize amid sliding stock prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. The layoffs could be the largest ever for Facebook’s parent company, according to the report, with the number of employees expected to surpass even the major reductions at Twitter last week. However, with Facebook’s headcount of more than 87,000, it will be a smaller portion of its total workforce.
Twitter Said to Add Gray Check Marks as Well as Blue for Official Accounts
Twitter will apparently distinguish between official accounts and those that have paid for a blue check mark with yet another check mark, this time in gray. "A lot of folks have asked about how you'll be able to distinguish between Twitter Blue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we're introducing the 'Official' label to select accounts when we launch," Esther Crawford, who works on Twitter Blue, tweeted Tuesday.
