Variety

Trevor Noah Slams Elon Musk’s $8 Verification Plan: ‘Charge White People to Say the N-Word’ and Twitter Will Be the ‘Most Profitable Company’

Trevor Noah railed against Elon Musk’s controversial Twitter takeover during the latest episode of “The Daily Show,” calling it “ridiculous” that Musk plans to charge users $8 per month to have a blue check mark as part of Twitter Blue (via The Daily Beast). Referring to Musk as “the guy who always looks like a ghost, whether it’s Halloween or not,” Noah reasoned that charging people for blue check marks goes against Musk’s mission of bringing free speech and equality to Twitter.
msn.com

At least one big investor is calling for Mark Zuckerberg to throw in the towel on the metaverse, saying Meta 'lost the confidence of investors'

Mark Zuckerberg's multi-billion dollar metaverse investment has drawn ire from at least one prominent tech investor. Brad Gerstner from Altimeter Capital published an open letter, telling Meta it has "lost the confidence of investors." Gerstner suggested layoffs and limiting the company's metaverse investment for Meta to regain "focus." Slide 1...
HuffPost

Days After Laying Off Half The Company, Twitter Asks Some Employees To Come Back

Just days after laying off about half of Twitter’s workforce following Elon Musk’s acquisition, the company is now asking dozens of those employees to come back. On Friday, Musk began mass layoffs at the San Francisco-based company, letting go of roughly 3,700 workers via email. Many Twitter employees expressed learning of their layoff after they were already cut off from accessing company-wide systems.
CNBC

Elon Musk reverses course, kills new 'official' designation for big-name tweeters

In his latest series of changes to Twitter's verification system, Twitter-owner Elon Musk said he "killed" the new "official" designation Wednesday that had already started rolling out for some of the platform's biggest names. As of Wednesday morning, several Twitter accounts, including CNBC, sported an "official" designation. By Wednesday afternoon,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

'Official' Twitter tag for some users appears, then vanishes

Now you see a new “official” label on some high-profile Twitter accounts, now you don't. Twitter began adding gray “official” labels to some high-profile accounts Wednesday to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform and its verification system. A few hours later, the labels started disappearing.
CNBC

Musk reportedly considers locking all of Twitter behind a paywall

Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, is considering putting the entire platform behind a paywall, according to a report. His leadership has been marked by massive layoffs, spending pauses from some advertisers and confusion about the platform’s policy changes. Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, has considered...
KTLA

Newly verified Twitter accounts already running amok on social media site

Twitter has officially debuted its “verified” blue check marks for the people — and they are already causing issues. Elon Musk, the social media site’s new CEO, had promoted verification for all subscribers to Twitter’s premium service: Twitter Blue. Subscribers who pay the $8 monthly fee are now entitled to some additional perks, namely, the […]
The Independent

Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down

Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Verge

Twitter’s delaying the launch of Blue with verification until after the elections

Twitter’s pushing back the launch of its new Blue subscription with verification until after this week’s midterm elections, according to a report from The New York Times. According to an internal memo viewed by the outlet, a manager working on the project said they’ve “made the decision to move the launch of this release to Nov. 9, after the election.”
KOIN 6 News

Meta to lay off thousands of employees as stock slides: report

(The Hill) – Meta is set to lay off thousands of employees this week, as it looks to downsize amid sliding stock prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. The layoffs could be the largest ever for Facebook’s parent company, according to the report, with the number of employees expected to surpass even the major reductions at Twitter last week. However, with Facebook’s headcount of more than 87,000, it will be a smaller portion of its total workforce.
CNET

Twitter Said to Add Gray Check Marks as Well as Blue for Official Accounts

Twitter will apparently distinguish between official accounts and those that have paid for a blue check mark with yet another check mark, this time in gray. "A lot of folks have asked about how you'll be able to distinguish between Twitter Blue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we're introducing the 'Official' label to select accounts when we launch," Esther Crawford, who works on Twitter Blue, tweeted Tuesday.

