Minneapolis, MN

Free Agent Odell Beckham Jr. Names Four Potential Landing Spots

We now have a better understanding of why we’re past the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season and Odell Beckham Jr. still is unsigned. Beckham’s recovery from a torn ACL obviously is the primary reason for his free-agent status, but his contract desires also have played a role as well. The star wide receiver, as he explained in a recent interview with Complex Sports, would prefer to sign a deal with term rather than serve as a rental for a Super Bowl contender.
Deatrich Wise Excitedly Broke News To Josh Uche During Colts Game

Matthew Judon wasn’t the only Patriots player who was a sack machine Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Josh Uche also made life very difficult for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger. Uche and Judon both registered three sacks in New England’s 26-3 Week 9 victory, which lifted the Patriots’ record above .500 for the first time this season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bills Rumors: Details On Severity Of Josh Allen’s Elbow Injury

Bills fans are fearing the worst after reported details of Josh Allen’s elbow injury surfaced. The Buffalo quarterback suffered the injury late in the Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Allen admitted he was in “slight pain” as he downplayed the injury, but a report from Chris Mortenson tells a different story.
BUFFALO, NY
Tom Brady Calls Out Bucs For ‘Embarrassing’ Team Problem

Tom Brady is sick and tired of the Buccaneers not giving their all when it matters most. One has to imagine Tampa Bay isn’t cutting any corners with its preparation leading up to games. That’s the type of standard put in place when the greatest quarterback of all time and one of the NFL’s best leaders is setting the tone of your team. But for whatever reason, gamedays have been an absolute grind for the Bucs.
TAMPA, FL
How Colts Owner Bizarrely Explained Surprising Jeff Saturday Hire

To put it mildly, the Colts didn’t choose the conventional route for naming their interim head coach. A vacancy atop Indianapolis’ coaching staff was created after the organization fired Frank Reich on Monday, one day after the Colts dropped to 3-5-1 with an ugly road loss to the New England Patriots. Instead of turning to an internal option with a bevy of experience — like Gus Bradley or John Fox — Indy handed over the keys to old pal Jeff Saturday, a former center who never has coached above the high school level.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL Odds: Josh Allen Injury Has Bills Among Favorites To Avoid

It’s officially Week 10 in the NFL. The trade deadline has come and gone, and we’re beyond the halfway mark of the regular season. The race for the playoffs has officially begun in earnest, and the Super Bowl hunt is as wide open as it has been in a long time.
MNF Player Props: Two Sides of the Kamara Coin

We’re coming in off our hottest game of the year after a successful Thursday nighter. Our TNF main slate props came through, as Miles Sanders and Davis Mills did exactly what we predicted. We also went 3-1-1 in our honorable mentions. Brandin Cooks did not suit up, so his selection was void.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL Rumors: Colts Shockingly Name Ex-Player Interim Head Coach

The Indianapolis Colts sent shockwaves around the NFL with a coaching staff decision Monday afternoon. And no, we’re not talking about the firing of Frank Reich. Roughly an hour after the Colts announced the removal of Reich, which came on the heels of a blowout road loss to the New England Patriots, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Jeff Saturday will serve as the interim head coach in Indianapolis. Saturday, who played 13 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Colts, had been serving as an ESPN NFL analyst since 2013 and never has coached above the high school level.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bill Belichick Lauds Tom Brady For Reaching ‘Amazing’ Milestone

Despite everything, Bill Belichick remains in awe of Tom Brady — publicly, anyway. Brady on Sunday racked up 280 passing yards in a thrilling comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium. In doing so, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback became the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 100,000 career passing yards, including the playoffs.
TAMPA, FL
Steelers RB Jaylen Warren to see More Playing Time?

Fresh off their Week 9 bye, the 2-6 Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking to shake things up on offense, particularly in the backfield. According to NFL.com, backup running back Jaylen Warren is expected to earn more playing time. When asked if Warren could eventually supplant starter Najee Harris, head coach...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Owner Jim Irsay Vehemently Denies Colts are Tanking: 'We're in This Thing'

Football fans are still wrapping their heads around Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s shocking decision to hire Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach. Saturday, who replaces the recently fired Frank Reich, is the first man to roam an NFL sideline with no college or professional experience since Norm Van Brocklin in 1961. That’s caused many to speculate that Irsay and company are throwing in the towel and looking towards 2023, something the 63-year-old vehemently denies:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ryan Clark Claps Back At Kyle Brandt For Jeff Saturday-ESPN Criticism

Kyle Brandt has an issue with Jeff Saturday’s new employer, as well as his previous one. In a stunning turn of events, the Indianapolis Colts on Monday named Saturday their interim head coach shortly after firing Frank Reich. Saturday previously had never coached above the high school level, making him only the second person in NFL history to lead a team without coaching experience in college and/or the pros.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Trent Brown Offers Updated Thoughts On Patriots O-Line Coaching Setup

Outside of a promising three-game stretch, the Patriots offensive line hasn’t been good this season. The group was awful in New England’s Week 8 road loss to the New York Jets and wasn’t much better in last Sunday’s home win against the Indianapolis Colts. However, things...
NFL Week 10 Lines: Getting Into Second Half Of Season

Just like that, the 2022 NFL regular season has reached the midway point. The trade deadline has come and gone, and Monday night’s clash between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome is the final game of the ninth week of an 18-week campaign. As we...
Bucs’ Tom Brady Makes Patriots Admission, Praises Former Team

Tom Brady no longer quarterbacks the Patriots, but the future Hall of Famer still keeps a close eye on what’s going on in New England. Brady spent time on the latest edition of his “Let’s Go!” podcast talking about the Patriots, who saw the legendary signal-caller throw the bulk of his 100,000-plus career passing yards. The 45-year-old reached the remarkable milestone Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams and he received ample praise from his former head coach, Bill Belichick.
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

