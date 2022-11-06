ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Manchester City to Face Leipzig In Champions League

Manchester City will face German side RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League. The draw, made earlier today, saw the blues drawn as the first seeded team and will face Leipzig for the second time in their history. The two teams met in the group stage last...
SB Nation

Champions League Round of 16 draw: Potential Chelsea opponents; how to watch

The draw for the Champions League Round of 16 will be starting shortly, so we don’t have to wait too long to find out which team we will be playing against next in the competition — though we’ll have to wait a fair while for the knockout rounds themselves, which will only start in mid-February, i.e. three months from now.
SB Nation

Everton at Bournemouth: Carabao Cup Analysis | Will the Blues Progress?

Coming off a dispiriting setback at the weekend, in which Everton were beaten handily by Leicester, Frank Lampard’s charges are handed the chance to quickly rid themselves of that memory, with an EFL Cup tie versus Bournemouth on Tuesday night. The match will be the first of two battles with the Cherries within less than four day, as the south coast side will be the Merseysiders’ final league game before the break for the bizarrely-timed World Cup in Qatar later this month.
SB Nation

Do you fancy Sunderland’s chances of bouncing back with a win at St Andrews on Friday?

Andrew Parrington says... I think Birmingham are going to be a tougher test than Cardiff. They have exceeded their pre-season expectations and their confidence seems to be high. Judging by our victory at Huddersfield and the weekend defeat to Cardiff, it does feel like we’re trying to limp towards the World Cup break.
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, Endrick, Carrasco, Lloris, Shaw, Zaha, Mudryk, Jorginho, Isaksen

Manchester City are favourites to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, having held initial talks over a move for the 19-year-old. (Mail) Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have...
ESPN

Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl following string of poor results

Southampton have have parted company with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, the Premier League club announced on Monday. The club are reported to have wanted to wait until after the World Cup break, but a string of poor results led them to act sooner. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more...
SB Nation

Carabao Cup Match Report: Leicester City 3 - 0 Newport County

Leicester City overcame a stubborn Newport County side by a score of 3-0 at the King Power, ensuring their progress in the Carabao Cup. James Justin gave the Foxes the edge at the break with a brilliant, curling effort off the inside of the far post. Jamie Vardy bagged a brace in the second period, scoring two vintage Jamie Vardy goals. Unfortunately, Justin took a boot to the knee and had to be stretchered off the pitch, marring an otherwise-delightful performance.
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: UCL Final 16 Draw, City Profits, Hemp Hurt, and More...

Manchester City head into their first League Cup action of the season tomorrow when they host Chelsea FC. Sky Blue News has all the latest as we build up to the match against the London Blues. CITY’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 DATES CONFIRMED - ManCity.com. As Group G...
FOX Sports

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tyler Adams?

Birthplace: Wappingers Falls, N.Y. A tireless running, ball-winning defensive midfielder, Adams is perhaps the most irreplaceable player on the U.S. roster. Mature beyond his years, he’s a leader on and off the field. Adams has been in some of the best form of his young career this season with...
SB Nation

Surely We Can Stop Talking About Trent Alexander-Arnold

If you were to list Liverpool players who have impressed in most or all of the team’s matches this season you could probably do so using the fingers on one hand. The Reds have been off in form, and both fluidity in attack and solidity in defense — alongside much of anything in midfield — have been constant concerns thus far in the 2022/23 season.
SB Nation

Breaking: Liverpool Not For Sale According to Jürgen Klopp

Reports that Liverpool Football Club owners Fenway Sports Group may have been seeking to sell the club were met with some trepidation by many fans who nervously questioned just who might be willing and able to afford its £3B-plus price tag. For many, the only possible answers seemed be...
SB Nation

Which Everton youngsters could make a difference in the Carabao Cup?

There has been quite a clamour for involving some of the Everton Under 21 star performers in the first team for their Carabao Cup away tie at Bournemouth and it seems as though Frank Lampard has also seen it as an opportunity too good to miss. He confirmed that “two, three or four” will most likely be named on the substitutes bench.
SB Nation

Watford 2-0 Reading: Stale Against The Hornets

A Joao Pedro brace was enough for Watford to consign Reading to their sixth defeat in eight games, with the favourites coming away with a deserved victory. The Royals failed to make a decent start to the tie and that cost them in the early stages, with that and poor defending leading to the hosts’ penalty with Ovie Ejaria hauling down Pedro.
SB Nation

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Tottenham: Spurs bounced from EFL Cup by 10-man Forest

Hey, remember last year when Tottenham Hotspur made it all the way to the finals of the EFL Cup? Spoiler alert: they didn’t do that this season. In their third round matchup played at the City Ground, Forest got second half goals from Renan Lodi and Jesse Lingard; Tottenham looked pretty toothless for much of the match.
SB Nation

Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Chelsea FC

After bowing out of last year’s League Cup in the fourth round, Manchester City are back to reclaim the trophy. Graham Potter and Chelsea FC represent the first obstacle on City’s journey back to Wembley. Our group of writers have their ideas about how the match might play out.

