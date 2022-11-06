Read full article on original website
Catamounts Down Spartans Wednesday in front of Record Crowd
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Western Carolina volleyball team completed the season sweep of UNCG in front of a record crowd of 477 enthusiastic fans on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center on Wednesday evening. The Catamounts won by scores of 25-13, 25-15, and 25-21. WCU improves to 17-10 overall and 10-5 in Southern Conference play while UNCG drops to 10-18 and 4-11. Fifth-year seniorMerry Gebel led the Catamounts with a match-best 13 kills. Junior Livi Weidmann had eight kills followed by sophomore Bailey Hartsough with seven. Hartsough and junior Destinee Dorsey both were credited with 10 digs. Fifth-year senior Sydney Carlson had a match-best 19 assists followed by sophomore Sarah Janourova with 12.
Catamount Volleyball Adds Carr, Zudans For 2023 Season
CULLOWHEE, N.C. - Western Carolina volleyball head coach Karen Glover today announced the addition of two student-athletes for the 2023 volleyball season. Middle blocker Logan Carr will be graduating high school early and joining the Catamounts this spring, while outside hitter Zoe Zudans will join the team in the fall.
Men’s Basketball Tussles with Terrapins on Thursday
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Western Carolina men's basketball tackles its second Power Five opponent to open the season on Thursday as the Catamounts head to Maryland for the first time since the 2005-06 season, battling the Terrapins at 7 p.m. inside XFINITY Center. The game will be streamed on the...
Volleyball Welcomes UNCG for Midweek Matchup
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Looking to make a push to remain in the top third of the Southern Conference standings ahead of the rapidly approaching conference tournament, Western Carolina volleyball opens the final week of the 2022 regular season on Wednesday as the Catamounts host in-state Southern Conference foe UNCG on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center at 6 p.m.
Catamount Soccer Adds Four For 2023
CULLOWHEE, N.C. - Western Carolina head women's soccer coach Chad Miller today announced the addition of four student-athletes for the 2023 season today on National Signing Day. The four newcomers hale from four different states – Colorado, Florida, Kentucky and North Carolina. "We are excited about adding this freshman...
Catamount Second Half Rally Falls Short at Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. – Western Carolina newcomers Tyzhaun Claude and Tre Jackson led the Catamounts with 18 and 17 points, respectively, but a second half charge fell short as WCU dropped the 2022-23 season opener 68-55 at Georgia on Monday night inside Stegeman Coliseum. Claude tallied 18 points, going 8-for-16...
Road to Wheeling: Beavers will have shot at revenge in loaded playoff bracket
On Sept. 29 the Bluefield Beavers’ playoff hopes were pronounced dead after a 44-16 loss at Independence that dropped them to 1-5. Overcoming a season-ending injury to their all-state running back and a brutal start against one of the most difficult schedules in Class AA, the Beavers have overcome the odds to become the first team since 2012 to make the double-A playoff field with five wins.
WVU to host Virginia Tech Sunday in NCAA Tournament opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — With an automatic bid already secured, Monday’s NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament Selection Show was a was a stress-free event for the the Mountaineers. West Virginia secured their 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance in 23 years with a 1-0, overtime win over TCU Sunday in the Big 12 Tournament final.
Prep Football: Independence offense redefining fast
On a chilly night in Coal City, Independence running back Tyler Linkswiler hits the turf after a six-yard run from the Nicholas County 25 to the 19. He jumps up and hands the ball to an official that spots it. Approximately 17 seconds later the ball is snapped again. On...
New pro hockey team headed to Wythe County with redevelopment of Apex Center
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Wythe County Release) - Professional hockey is about to have a new home in Virginia. Wythe County announced Monday it will lease the 5,330-seat, 90,000-square foot Appalachian Exposition (Apex) Center at Exit 77 to Apex Drive Holdings, LLC (ADH). ADH’s renewable 10-year lease will bring hockey, other indoor sports, concerts and events to the center, which opened in 2019.
Little General announces Veterans Day sweepstakes, giveaway
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Little General Stores of Beckley will be honoring those who served this Veterans Day with drink giveaways and a sweepstakes which will offer a number of exciting prize opportunities. On Veterans Day – Friday, November 11, 2022 – Little General Stores will offer a free...
Free food distribution at Mitchell Stadium
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022 free food will be distributed at the west end of the Mitchell Stadium parking lot. This giveaway will start at 11:00 A.M. and end at 12:30 P.M., while supply lasts. Due to grant-award research constrictions, only West Virginia residents will be served. Sponsors include Connections to […]
Celebrating Beckley: The City of Champions
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Gateway to Southern West Virginia; the City of Champions; these are but a few of the epithets routinely implemented in depicting the enduring significance of the City of Beckley – an area which, over time, has evolved to become a historical and cultural keystone for the Southern West Virginia region.
Stephen Baldwin falls in District 10 as Vince Deeds commands race
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On an evening of highly consequential electoral races, the State Senate District 10 matchup between Democrat incumbent Stephen Baldwin and Republican challenger Vince Deeds has been considered by many to be one of the most significant. As the night of the 2022 general election winds...
Raleigh County Contested House Races
Chris Toney- Republican (Incumbent) – 3,537 votes – 82%. Republican Chris Toney defeated Democrat challenger Joanna Vance to secure his 3rd term in the West Virginia House of Delegates. Delegate Toney was first elected to the legislature in 2018 and has served on the House Education Committee and House Finance Committee. Toney, a school service personnel employee, has fought for support of teachers and school service personnel, the coal industry, and the improvement of roads and infrastructure in Raleigh County.
Princeton Middle School announces death of teacher
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Princeton Middle School lost a member of its Tiger Family, Catherine Selen. Ms. Selen taught at Princeton Middle as a Title 1 teacher and most recently as our Spanish teacher. She was a wonderful teacher and supported her students in everything they did. Her energy and passion for teaching and pouring into the lives of our children, as well as her friendship, will be treasured by all those that knew her.
PHOTOS: Active brush fires in Mercer and Raleigh Counties
MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — Division of Forestry crews and five fire departments are currently on the scene of two brush fires in both Mercer and Raleigh Counties. It is on Maple Fork Road and Simms Branch. Bradley, Pax, Mt. Hope, Mabscott, and Beaver Volunteer Fire Departments are working to put out the fire. Four […]
Six Years On, Researchers Studying Greenbrier County Flood Resiliency, Response Efforts
Six years have passed since the 2016 flood in southern West Virginia that killed 23 people and ravaged communities like White Sulphur Springs and Rainelle. Despite that, researchers say the state does not have a long-term flood recovery plan. Reporter Shepherd Snyder spoke with WVU researcher and assistant professor of...
Motorcycle pursuit ends in Washington County, VA
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A multi-department search party ended a high-speed motorcycle pursuit in Washington County, Virginia, police say. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies say they spotted a black motorcycle traveling at an “alarming high rate of speed” down Glenbrook Avenue in Meadowview, Virginia around 6:30 p.m. […]
Raleigh County Legislative Delegation all Republican for first time in 100 years
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For the first time in almost 100 years, Raleigh County has elected all Republicans to the West Virginia legislature. 1924 was the last time that Raleigh County had all elected Republicans in the legislature. With the election of Todd Kirby to the House 44th seat, Raleigh County is now represented by all Republicans. Senators for the 9th District are Republicans Rollan Roberts and Bugs Stover, and Delegates for Raleigh County are Republicans Jordan Maynor in the 41st, Brandon Steele in the 42nd, Chris Toney in the 43rd, Todd Kirby in the 44th, and Eric Brooks in the 45th. Further, following the defeat of Democrat Paul Flanagan by Republican Bob McComas in the Raleigh County Circuit Clerk race, all elected partisan officials in Raleigh County will be Republicans.
