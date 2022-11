NEW YORK (AP) — Here are the 20 most-watched programs in prime-time television for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6, according to the Nielsen company. 1. NFL Football: Tennessee at Kansas City, NBC, 17.69 million. 2. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 13.81 million. 3. World Series Game 5:...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO