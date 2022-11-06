ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

FA Cup: Forest Green Rovers tie 'perfect' for Alvechurch, says Richard Thorndike

Alvechurch chairman Richard Thorndike says their trip to another League One side in the second round of the FA Cup is the "perfect" tie for the club. The seventh-tier Worcestershire club, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, beat Cheltenham Town in one of the upsets of the first round.
FOX Sports

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tyler Adams?

Birthplace: Wappingers Falls, N.Y. A tireless running, ball-winning defensive midfielder, Adams is perhaps the most irreplaceable player on the U.S. roster. Mature beyond his years, he’s a leader on and off the field. Adams has been in some of the best form of his young career this season with...
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, Endrick, Carrasco, Lloris, Shaw, Zaha, Mudryk, Jorginho, Isaksen

Manchester City are favourites to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, having held initial talks over a move for the 19-year-old. (Mail) Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have...
The Guardian

Why FSG’s final act as Liverpool owners could define their legacy

The purported sale of Liverpool Football Club by Fenway Sports Group has sent whatever lies on the cliche continuum between a shockwave and a ripple through the world of football. Who will take control of one of the crown jewels of the English game? And when? And for how much? To which the answers are, erm, oh look, it’s Worthington Cup week. Nobody knows anything yet, except that whatever finally happens, Liverpool fans will join those of Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United in being expected to address complex contradictory emotional and geopolitical positions to a problem not of their own making, to the satisfaction of all the people wagging big fat self-righteous fingers in their faces.
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: Slaven Bilic’s Watford

Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season, finishing in 19th place, one point above bottom club Norwich City. They have had a relatively solid start to their first season back in the Championship, sitting in seventh place, having recorded eight wins, five draws and six losses so far. Five of their eight wins have come at home, with half of their six losses also coming at Vicarage Road.
BBC

Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change

Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
BBC

Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh

Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
BBC

Premier League: Dates confirmed for 2023-24 season, including January break

The Premier League has said the 2023-24 season will take place from 12 August 2023 to 19 May 2024. The campaign will include a mid-season break between 13-20 January 2024. Also, no two rounds of matches in the Christmas and new year period will take place within 48 hours of each other.
BBC

European Super League: Uefa dismisses group looking at reviving breakaway competition plans

Uefa has angrily dismissed a group promoting a revamped Super League proposal, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan". BBC Sport has been told a three-man A22 Sports Management delegation received a "mauling" at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the game's most significant stakeholders in Switzerland on Tuesday.
BBC

European Championship 2024 & 2028: BBC & ITV to share rights

The men's European Championship will remain on free-to-air TV, with the BBC and ITV sharing rights for the 2024 and 2028 tournaments. Germany will host a 24-team tournament in 2024, although the hosts and format for 2028 have yet to be announced. The BBC and ITV will split the rights...
The Associated Press

Hasenhüttl fired by Southampton as relegation battle looms

Losing two games 9-0 didn’t bring down Ralph Hasenhüttl. The threat of relegation from the lucrative Premier League couldn’t save him from being fired by Southampton, though. Hasenhüttl’s near four-year stint at the south-coast club ended Monday, a day after the Austrian manager acknowledged he could see...

