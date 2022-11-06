Read full article on original website
BBC
FA Cup: Forest Green Rovers tie 'perfect' for Alvechurch, says Richard Thorndike
Alvechurch chairman Richard Thorndike says their trip to another League One side in the second round of the FA Cup is the "perfect" tie for the club. The seventh-tier Worcestershire club, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, beat Cheltenham Town in one of the upsets of the first round.
European roundup: Bayern indicate Mané injury should clear for World Cup
Sadio Mané’s leg injury is not “too serious” and the Senegal international should be fit for the World Cup in Qatar, Bayern Munich’s assistant coach Dino Toppmöller said. Mané had to leave the pitch after 20 minutes of Bayern’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gabriel Martinelli named in Brazil squad but Roberto Firmino misses out
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has been named in Brazil's squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar but Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out. Martinelli, 21, has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, while Firmino, 31, misses out despite six goals in 12 games. Striker...
'I felt sheer incredulity at how a club Sunderland's size could languish so long in the third tier'
We get the Birmingham City view ahead of the Championship clash at St Andrews.
BBC
Jack Nowell: England must learn lessons 'quickly' before Six Nations and World Cup
England must stop repeating the same mistakes or risk failing at next year's Six Nations and Rugby World Cup, vice-captain Jack Nowell has warned. Eddie Jones' side lost 30-29 to Argentina last Sunday, a sixth defeat in ten matches this year. Nowell, 29, says England need to be learning their...
FOX Sports
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tyler Adams?
Birthplace: Wappingers Falls, N.Y. A tireless running, ball-winning defensive midfielder, Adams is perhaps the most irreplaceable player on the U.S. roster. Mature beyond his years, he’s a leader on and off the field. Adams has been in some of the best form of his young career this season with...
BBC
Arnold Clark Cup: Tournament is 'perfect preparation' for World Cup, says England manager Sarina Wiegman
February's defence of the Arnold Clark Cup is the "perfect preparation" for England's World Cup campaign, says Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman. England will play Korea Republic, Italy and Belgium in February in the build-up to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August 2023.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, Endrick, Carrasco, Lloris, Shaw, Zaha, Mudryk, Jorginho, Isaksen
Manchester City are favourites to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, having held initial talks over a move for the 19-year-old. (Mail) Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have...
Liverpool Hero Caoimhin Kelleher Breaks Another Penalty Shootout Record
The 23-year-old has now made more saves - six - in penalty shootouts than any other keeper in Liverpool history.
BBC
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager says he is committed to the club despite ownership uncertainty
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is committed to the club no matter what happens with the current ownership. Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have said they are looking for new investment but some reports claim they are willing to sell Liverpool in its entirety. The move has sparked concern among...
Why FSG’s final act as Liverpool owners could define their legacy
The purported sale of Liverpool Football Club by Fenway Sports Group has sent whatever lies on the cliche continuum between a shockwave and a ripple through the world of football. Who will take control of one of the crown jewels of the English game? And when? And for how much? To which the answers are, erm, oh look, it’s Worthington Cup week. Nobody knows anything yet, except that whatever finally happens, Liverpool fans will join those of Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United in being expected to address complex contradictory emotional and geopolitical positions to a problem not of their own making, to the satisfaction of all the people wagging big fat self-righteous fingers in their faces.
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: Slaven Bilic’s Watford
Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season, finishing in 19th place, one point above bottom club Norwich City. They have had a relatively solid start to their first season back in the Championship, sitting in seventh place, having recorded eight wins, five draws and six losses so far. Five of their eight wins have come at home, with half of their six losses also coming at Vicarage Road.
BBC
Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change
Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
BBC
Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh
Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
BBC
Premier League: Dates confirmed for 2023-24 season, including January break
The Premier League has said the 2023-24 season will take place from 12 August 2023 to 19 May 2024. The campaign will include a mid-season break between 13-20 January 2024. Also, no two rounds of matches in the Christmas and new year period will take place within 48 hours of each other.
Champions League Final Rematches Add Flair to Last 16
The round of 16 is sure to entertain as two of the last three UCL finals will be replayed with PSG-Bayern Munich and Liverpool-Real Madrid drawn together.
BBC
European Super League: Uefa dismisses group looking at reviving breakaway competition plans
Uefa has angrily dismissed a group promoting a revamped Super League proposal, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan". BBC Sport has been told a three-man A22 Sports Management delegation received a "mauling" at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the game's most significant stakeholders in Switzerland on Tuesday.
BBC
European Championship 2024 & 2028: BBC & ITV to share rights
The men's European Championship will remain on free-to-air TV, with the BBC and ITV sharing rights for the 2024 and 2028 tournaments. Germany will host a 24-team tournament in 2024, although the hosts and format for 2028 have yet to be announced. The BBC and ITV will split the rights...
Hasenhüttl fired by Southampton as relegation battle looms
Losing two games 9-0 didn’t bring down Ralph Hasenhüttl. The threat of relegation from the lucrative Premier League couldn’t save him from being fired by Southampton, though. Hasenhüttl’s near four-year stint at the south-coast club ended Monday, a day after the Austrian manager acknowledged he could see...
India v England: T20 World Cup semi-final – live
Over-by-over report: Will Jos Buttler’s side advance to the final with Pakistan or can India set up a showdown with their rivals? Join Rob Smyth
