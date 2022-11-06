ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Coy Gibbs, son of NASCAR legend and father of Xfinity driver, dies

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jesse Ullmann
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31q1UD_0j0yT16u00

( WJZY ) – Coy Gibbs, the son of NASCAR legend Joe Gibbs and father of Xfinity driver Ty Gibbs, has died, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Sunday. He was 49.

“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

The official cause of death was not immediately announced.

Coy was the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing, according to his bio. He not only had a racing career, but was also once an assistant NFL coach, according to the Athletic .

‘I know you’re at peace now’: Aaron Carter’s siblings mourn his death at 34

Coy’s son Ty clinched the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series title on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. Coy was there to witness his son’s victory, the Athletic reported.

Ty pulled out of Sunday’s Cup Series race with what was originally described as a family emergency.

In 2019, Joe Gibbs tragically lost another son, J.D., following a battle with a neurological disease.

Gibbs Racing is based in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

2nd suspect arrested in Richmond County double Homicide

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A second arrest has been made in a murder that claimed the life of two teens. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested Arquette Jones in the shooting deaths of 19-year-old Kameron Tucker and 17-year-old Kentevios Wageman. They were found shot to death on Cascade Drive. That’s located between Highland Avenue and Walden […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

NY man wanted by FBI for allegedly raping female child arrested

WJBF – The New York man wanted by the FBI with ties to Georgia has been arrested according to authorities. According to the FBI Atlanta office, Jesus Torres, of Goshen, NY, has been arrested. Authorities say Torres was arrested on Saturday in New Jersey. According to the New York FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task […]
GOSHEN, NY
WJBF

Man sentenced in connection with Sweetie Pie’s murder plot

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A former St. Louis insurance agent has been sentenced to three years in prison for helping a one-time reality show star fraudulently obtain life insurance on a relative later shot to death in a murder-for-hire conspiracy. Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam pleaded guilty to federal charges in July, admitting he conspired with James […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WJBF

Beech Island man charged by RCSO for murder in B Street homicide

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A South Carolina man has been arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for the B Street homicide. The incident happened on October 15th. According to authorities, Evyn O’Conner, 18, of Beech Island, SC, has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.  […]
BEECH ISLAND, SC
WJBF

Man charged by RCSO for murder in Old Savannah Road homicide

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested for a homicide according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Lamar Jaquez Jones, 22, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. The incident happened on October 15th on Old Savannah Road. […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Democrats feel something unfamiliar: hope

Democrats were bracing for a terrible night. But as the clock neared midnight on the East Coast on Tuesday, Democrats were feeling something unusual for them on election night: a pleasant sense of surprise.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

WJBF

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy