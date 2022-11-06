ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

4 critical, 5 stable after shooting on Philadelphia street

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lt1Lw_0j0ySxbO00

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Four people remain in critical condition following a shooting that wounded nine people on a busy northeast Philadelphia street over the weekend, police said.

Police said several people emerged from a vehicle and opened fire on a crowd at Kensington and Allegheny avenues in the Kensington neighborhood at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a 23-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and two 24-year-old men were critically wounded. Two other 24-year-old men and two 40-year-old men were listed in stable condition, as was a 23-year-old woman. Police said at least 40 shots were fired. No arrests were immediately announced.

Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford said police could not immediately determine a reason for the shooting.

“At this point in time, it just looks like these individuals may have spotted someone they wanted to shoot at, exited the vehicle and began firing at the group of individuals that were there. We don’t have much more than that in terms of motive,” Stanford said.

There were officers in the area who heard the gunshots, Stanford told WCAU-TV.

“Our men and women are where they’re supposed to be in the sense of being out here patrolling, but we have some brazen individuals in this city that don’t care," he said. “They don’t care how many police officers are out here, and some of them don’t care in terms of how many people are out here.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

New details released in shooting involving SEPTA officer in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a shooting in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. Police say 20-year-old Sahmyra Garcia was shot multiple times and killed near Broad and Ellsworth streets, just before 8 a.m. Sources say Garcia had just gotten a protection order against her accused killer.  Investigators say a SEPTA officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The suspected shooter is in custody, and in stable condition. The SEPTA police officer was not injured.   
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman ID'd in shooting where SEPTA officer opened fire on gunman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday identified a 20-year-old woman killed in a South Philly shooting before her killer exchanged gunfire with a SEPTA police officer. It happened Tuesday morning near Broad and Ellsworth Streets in South Philadelphia.Investigators say the SEPTA officer exchanged gunfire with a man accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman.Police have now identified her as Sahmyra Garcia.Sources say Garcia had just gotten a protection order against her accused killer.The suspected shooter is in custody and is stable condition. The SEPTA police officer was not injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Teen charged for fatally shooting man on SEPTA's Broad Street Line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager has been charged for fatally shooting a man on SEPTA's Broad Street Line, the Philadelphia Police Department said on Wednesday. Rasheed Born, 16, has been arrested and charged for allegedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Semaj Cherry on Monday. Cherry was shot 11 times as the subway on the Broad Street Line was pulling into Fairmount Station. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. Authorities said Born targeted Cherry. Police said Born also shot another teenager during the incident. The 16-year-old was placed in stable condition at the hospital. There were at least 12 people on the train at the time of the shooting. Police said nobody else was injured. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST SUSPECT AFTER SHOTS FIRED IN RUTHERFORD COMMUNITY – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19713) New Castle County Police have arrested Taheem Lawrence (32) of Dover following an investigation into a shots fired complaint. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:55 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Renee Court, Newark – Rutherford in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that an occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee.
NEWARK, DE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street

PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wccbcharlotte.com

At Least 9 People Hurt In Mass Shooting Outside Philly Bar

PHILADELPHIA, PA– At least 9 people are hurt after a mass shooting outside a Philadelphia bar. Investigators say it happened on Saturday night around 11:00 p.m. According to police, 5 of the victims are in critical condition. They say the gunmen were seen getting out of a black vehicle before they began shooting at the crowd. Investigators aren’t sure what the motive for the shooting may have been. But they are searching for the suspects. Investigators are hoping that surveillance footage can help them locate the people responsible.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Driver loses control, crashes into Philadelphia fire station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a fire station in Philadelphia overnight Wednesday. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 4500 block of Van Kirk Street in Wissinoming. Video shows the car has heavy damage to the front end. The crash also damaged the fire station's garage door, putting the station out of commission for the night. No further information is available at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Arrest Made In Shooting Incident Near Christiana Hospital

County Police have updated a story that only FSU brought you late last month. New Castle County Police have arrested Taheem Lawrence, 32, of Dover following an investigation into a shots fired complaint. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:55 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Renee Court in Newark – Rutherford in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that an occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee police said Wednesday.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
PennLive.com

9 wounded in shooting outside bar in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — At least nine people were wounded in a shooting outside a Philadelphia bar Saturday night in which there was no clear motive, police said. The Philadelphia Police Department said the victims were shot around 10:45 p.m. near Kensington and Allegheny avenues. Police said gunmen emerged from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
108K+
Followers
141K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy