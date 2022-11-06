Read full article on original website
Lima News
Roundup: Area volleyball players earn all-state honors
St. Henry’s Mia Niekamp, New Bremen’s Olivia Heitkamp and Melina Schrader and Marion Local’s Lindsey Koenig earned all-state first team honors from the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Niekamp was recognized in Division III and Heitkamp, Schrader and Koenig were honored in D-IV. New Bremen’s Diana...
Lima News
St. Marys levy passes
WAPAKONETA — Voters in Auglaize County approved every issue on their ballot and overwhelmingly supported Republican candidates during Tuesday’s general election, according to unofficial results from the Auglaize County Board of Elections. The closest race on the ballot was St. Marys schools’ 1 percent renewal levy, to pay...
Lima News
DeWine defeats Democrat Whaley
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday won a second term as he defeated challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat who hoped to regain a seat last held by her party 16 years ago. DeWine prevailed in a surprisingly tight three-way primary in May as conservatives angered...
