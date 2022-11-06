ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Coat giveaway in Utica Thursday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance (COCVAC) will be in Utica Thursday for a coat giveaway. Adult and children's coats, as well as gender-neutral options will all be available. The event begins at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family Health Center on Noyes Street. Coats will be given on...
UTICA, NY
Rome Historical Society to host "Oneida Indian Nation Culture of Food" program

ROME, N.Y. -- November is Native American Heritage Month, and to celebrate, the Rome Historical Society will host a program titled “The Oneida Indian Nation, Culture of Food.”. The program will showcase the traditional skill and knowledge the Oneida people have as agriculturists and will feature other staples such...
ROME, NY
Five local women-owned businesses receive awards

ROME, N.Y. -- In support of Five women-owned businesses in Herkimer and Oneida Counties, each were awarded $5,000 Wednesday. The funds were given to support the growth and development of these businesses. A total, $25,000 was awarded in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Women’s Fund of Herkimer and Oneida Counties.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Utica University holding open house for those interested in teaching careers

UTICA, N.Y. -- In an attempt to help solve the nationwide teacher shortage that's affecting local schools in the Mohawk Valley, Utica University will be hosting an open house for people who are interested in the master's in apprenticeship teacher certification program. Those who complete the 38-credit program will be...
UTICA, NY
UCD holding annual collection event at Adirondack Bank Center for Veterans

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Nov. 11 the Utica Center for Development's (UCD) CNY Veteran's Outreach Center will be holding its annual collection event. From 12-4:30 p.m. staff along with volunteers from the UCD will be outside the Adirondack Bank Center, at the Labatt Blue Entrance, accepting drive-up donations. The UCD...
UTICA, NY
Ilion Little Theatre to host "Cookies with Santa"

ILION, N.Y. -- The Ilion Little Theatre is hosting "Cookies with Santa" on Nov. 26. The event is free and open to the public to come meet with Santa, enjoy cookies and cocoa while getting a picture taken. "Cookies with Santa" will be held from 1-4 p.m. at the theatre's...
ILION, NY
UMN For the Arts hosting its 'Celebration of Artists' at Bagg's Square

UTICA -- UMN For the Arts will be hosting its "Celebration of Artists" to recognize the latest graduating class from its Artist Refinery Program. The event will take place on Nov. 9 from 6- 8 pm at Bagg’s Square Brewing Company. The graduating class completed an eight-week sprint program...
UTICA, NY
St. Paul's Church reclaims old church bell

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- St. Paul's United Methodist Church was able to reclaim a church bell that was located at their former church location on North Lake Street. The church was built in December of 1890 and over the years its membership has outgrown the old location. They moved to the new location in Oneida in 1962.
ONEIDA, NY
Tony Kishman raises $50,000 for Rome MOSART project

ROME, N.Y. -- Singer, recording artist and Beatlemania Broadway star, Tony Kishman performed in Rome on Nov. 5 and raised $50,000 for the Multiversity of Science, Art and Technology (MOSART) project. Kishman performed at the Capitol Theatre and was able to raise money through corporate and organizational sponsorships, private donations,...
ROME, NY
Food Truck Rally to be held at JFK Middle School in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- John F. Kennedy Middle School will be holding a Food Truck Rally on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 12:30- 2 p.m. On hand will be, "Oh Crepe & Waffles" which offers French-style crepes and Belgium waffles, served with coffee, and "Savage Eats" which offers specialty sandwiches made with beef and different kinds of exotic meats. Both will be out front of the school waiting for the public's arrival.
UTICA, NY
Rescue Mission of Utica hosting annual Thanksgiving Banquet

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rescue Mission of Utica is hosting its annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet on Thursday, Nov. 24 with a Worship Service prior. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with dinner to be served immediately following from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. If you cannot attend but would...
UTICA, NY
Buttenschon projected to win re-election in 119th Assembly District

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon is projected to retain her seat in the 119th District after receiving nearly 55% of the vote on Tuesday. Republican John Zielinski received 42% of the vote, according to numbers released early Wednesday morning after the Oneida County Board of Elections experienced a delay in reporting due to technical issues.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
NHFD to host Christmas Festival on Nov. 19

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The New Hartford Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its first annual "Believe" event on Nov. 19. The event is a Christmas festival complete with a Sant and Mrs. Claus meet and greet, food trucks and a parade. There will also be music and local vendors. While...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Water Safari donates $2,800 to American Cancer Society

OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event, Enchanted Forest Water Safari made a $2,800 donation to the American Cancer Society. The total donation was collected from park patrons, locker fees, the sale of pink wristbands as well...
OLD FORGE, NY
Ommegang in Cooperstown partnering with "Hops for Heroes"

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Ommegang, a brewery in Cooperstown is partnering with the "Hops for Heroes" campaign this Veterans Day. Ommegang will serve “Homefront IPA” on Nov. 11 to support the campaign which benefits the national charity Soldiers’ Angels. Soldiers’ Angels annual campaign, invites craft breweries to make...
COOPERSTOWN, NY

