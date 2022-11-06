Read full article on original website
WKTV
Coat giveaway in Utica Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance (COCVAC) will be in Utica Thursday for a coat giveaway. Adult and children's coats, as well as gender-neutral options will all be available. The event begins at 10 a.m. at Upstate Family Health Center on Noyes Street. Coats will be given on...
WKTV
Colgate University holding ceremony to return artifacts to Oneida Indian Nation
HAMILTON, N.Y. -- Colgate University will be holding a ceremony to return more than 1,500 cultural artifacts to the Oneida Indian Nation from the University's, Longyear Museum of Anthropology collections. The items returned, some of them dating back to 1600, will include several different ceremonial objects as well as items...
WKTV
Rome Historical Society to host "Oneida Indian Nation Culture of Food" program
ROME, N.Y. -- November is Native American Heritage Month, and to celebrate, the Rome Historical Society will host a program titled “The Oneida Indian Nation, Culture of Food.”. The program will showcase the traditional skill and knowledge the Oneida people have as agriculturists and will feature other staples such...
WKTV
Five local women-owned businesses receive awards
ROME, N.Y. -- In support of Five women-owned businesses in Herkimer and Oneida Counties, each were awarded $5,000 Wednesday. The funds were given to support the growth and development of these businesses. A total, $25,000 was awarded in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Women’s Fund of Herkimer and Oneida Counties.
WKTV
Utica University holding open house for those interested in teaching careers
UTICA, N.Y. -- In an attempt to help solve the nationwide teacher shortage that's affecting local schools in the Mohawk Valley, Utica University will be hosting an open house for people who are interested in the master's in apprenticeship teacher certification program. Those who complete the 38-credit program will be...
WKTV
UCD holding annual collection event at Adirondack Bank Center for Veterans
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Nov. 11 the Utica Center for Development's (UCD) CNY Veteran's Outreach Center will be holding its annual collection event. From 12-4:30 p.m. staff along with volunteers from the UCD will be outside the Adirondack Bank Center, at the Labatt Blue Entrance, accepting drive-up donations. The UCD...
WKTV
Ilion Little Theatre to host "Cookies with Santa"
ILION, N.Y. -- The Ilion Little Theatre is hosting "Cookies with Santa" on Nov. 26. The event is free and open to the public to come meet with Santa, enjoy cookies and cocoa while getting a picture taken. "Cookies with Santa" will be held from 1-4 p.m. at the theatre's...
WKTV
UMN For the Arts hosting its 'Celebration of Artists' at Bagg's Square
UTICA -- UMN For the Arts will be hosting its "Celebration of Artists" to recognize the latest graduating class from its Artist Refinery Program. The event will take place on Nov. 9 from 6- 8 pm at Bagg’s Square Brewing Company. The graduating class completed an eight-week sprint program...
WKTV
Oneonta testing Hydrant Wednesday at midnight, residents be aware of water changes
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The city of Oneonta will be testing hydrant pressure and flow Wednesday night. Starting around midnight, a private contractor hired by the city will be conducting the test in the area of the 6th Ward. Residents may see changes in watercolor and/or pressure while the testing is...
WKTV
St. Paul's Church reclaims old church bell
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- St. Paul's United Methodist Church was able to reclaim a church bell that was located at their former church location on North Lake Street. The church was built in December of 1890 and over the years its membership has outgrown the old location. They moved to the new location in Oneida in 1962.
WKTV
Tony Kishman raises $50,000 for Rome MOSART project
ROME, N.Y. -- Singer, recording artist and Beatlemania Broadway star, Tony Kishman performed in Rome on Nov. 5 and raised $50,000 for the Multiversity of Science, Art and Technology (MOSART) project. Kishman performed at the Capitol Theatre and was able to raise money through corporate and organizational sponsorships, private donations,...
WKTV
Two women working on ancestral artifact investigation at Colgate University, they're cousins
HAMILTON, NY (WKTV) - In an emotional ceremony in the Chapel House at Colgate University 1,520 cultural artifacts were repatriated to the Oneida Indian Nation. The funerary objects and artifacts that tell stolen stories were given back to the Oneida Indian Nation after years of being housed at Colgate University’s Longyear Museum of Anthropology.
28 new businesses include physical therapy, party planning, artistry and others
Twenty-eight new businesses filed certificates with Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 30 through Nov. 4. The businesses include a physical therapist, a party planner, and artists.
WKTV
Food Truck Rally to be held at JFK Middle School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- John F. Kennedy Middle School will be holding a Food Truck Rally on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 12:30- 2 p.m. On hand will be, "Oh Crepe & Waffles" which offers French-style crepes and Belgium waffles, served with coffee, and "Savage Eats" which offers specialty sandwiches made with beef and different kinds of exotic meats. Both will be out front of the school waiting for the public's arrival.
WKTV
Rescue Mission of Utica hosting annual Thanksgiving Banquet
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rescue Mission of Utica is hosting its annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet on Thursday, Nov. 24 with a Worship Service prior. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with dinner to be served immediately following from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. If you cannot attend but would...
WKTV
Buttenschon projected to win re-election in 119th Assembly District
Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon is projected to retain her seat in the 119th District after receiving nearly 55% of the vote on Tuesday. Republican John Zielinski received 42% of the vote, according to numbers released early Wednesday morning after the Oneida County Board of Elections experienced a delay in reporting due to technical issues.
WKTV
NHFD to host Christmas Festival on Nov. 19
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The New Hartford Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its first annual "Believe" event on Nov. 19. The event is a Christmas festival complete with a Sant and Mrs. Claus meet and greet, food trucks and a parade. There will also be music and local vendors. While...
WKTV
Water Safari donates $2,800 to American Cancer Society
OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event, Enchanted Forest Water Safari made a $2,800 donation to the American Cancer Society. The total donation was collected from park patrons, locker fees, the sale of pink wristbands as well...
Free Wegman’s Gift Cards At McDonald’s In New York State?
The generosity of people across New York really shines during the holidays and this years seems to be more of the same. At a McDonald's in Syracuse, for a limited time, Wegman's gift cards will be given to those who need help getting a turkey this year. The temperatures are...
WKTV
Ommegang in Cooperstown partnering with "Hops for Heroes"
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Ommegang, a brewery in Cooperstown is partnering with the "Hops for Heroes" campaign this Veterans Day. Ommegang will serve “Homefront IPA” on Nov. 11 to support the campaign which benefits the national charity Soldiers’ Angels. Soldiers’ Angels annual campaign, invites craft breweries to make...
