ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman charged in North Memphis toddler homicide

By Stuart Rucker, Marcus Hunter
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30YJsR_0j0ySO9J00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police have arrested a woman after she turned herself in following the shooting death of a toddler on Friday.

Memphis police said 19-year-old Juanita Bruce, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of an 18-month-old in addition to four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting happened in the area of Breedlove Street and Chicago Avenue. People who live in the apartment complex near where the shooting happened said neither the suspect nor the victim lived at the complex — they said they met up in the area to fight.

Family discovers bodies of 3 veterans buried in loved one’s tomb

“[Both] parties got to fighting and one party parked there with the kids in the car…and the other party came back and started shooting,” a neighbor told us.

He said there were other children in the vehicle when the shooting happened when police arrived, he said he saw them pulling other young kids out of the car.

“There were other kids in the car — police… they sat here for a long time then police had to take the kids to their guardians up here to this pole right here,” a neighbor told us.

He said not only did the suspect fire into the car that was occupied by children but there is also a playground within feet of where the shooting happened.

“It’s right there, and she unloaded that many shots, who was down there playing you know? Bullet don’t have a name on it,” a neighbor said.

The toddler was pronounced dead on the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest.. An adult woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition as well. Another woman’s right arm was grazed in the gunfire.

Witnesses said the two women appeared to be close in age.

“They just starting their life, they just touched adulthood. they life is over. Thank God that she did turn herself in,” a neighbor told us.

Juanita Bruce has also been charged with four counts of employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

13-year-old girl injured in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A thirteen-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot early Wednesday morning in Frayser. It happened in the 4000 block of LeWeir around 5 a.m. Police say the 13-year-old girl was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. She is expected to be okay. However, they’re still looking for the person responsible. Memphis Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Whitehaven church struck twice by burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who broke into a Whitehaven church more than once, according to surveillance video. Deacon Morris Brown still can’t believe it when he watches surveillance video of a man breaking into the Zarephath Christian Church in Whitehaven.  “What type of person? I mean, it’s bad enough […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured in Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been injured after a shooting in Southeast Memphis. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Waterside Drive inside an apartment complex off of Riverdale near Quince. Two male victims were located and taken to Regional One Hospital. One victim is currently in critical condition while the other in non-critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen injured in Binghampton apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been hospitalized overnight after a shooting in Binghampton. Police say the shooting happened late Sunday at the Chickasaw Place Apartments near Mimosa and Tillman street. An 18-year-old was injured in the shooting and taken to Baptist Hospital in non-critical condition. Another teen was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital following […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead and one injured in Southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a wounding call Tuesday morning and found one dead in the driveway of a home and another injured. Police responded around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at West Levi and Hammett Drive in Southwest and pronounced one person dead on the scene. Police later determined another person was taken to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$8K ring stolen from jewelry store in Wolfchase Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who ran off with an expensive ring from a jewelry store inside the Wolfchase Galleria Mall on Monday. A Zales employee told officers the man walked into the business and asked to see the gold ring with diamonds. She said the suspect grabbed the ring off her […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Suspects steal Tesla from East Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four people who they say stole a car from an East Memphis restaurant Saturday evening. The victim told police he discovered his Tesla was missing when he was leaving the Osaka restaurant on Poplar Avenue. Investigators say a video shows four males driving a four-door black Infiniti and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Victim reports robbery, attempted kidnapping at Southland Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man and woman accused of robbery and attempted kidnapping at the Southland Mall in October. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to an emergency call at Southland Mall around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 18 to find a victim who said she was approached by a man and woman who were both armed.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

One person dead after I-40 crash; MPD investigating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was found dead after a crash on I-40 near Hollywood Monday night. The Memphis Police Department said officer responded to the one-vehicle crash around 11:10 p.m. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have information about this crash, you're urged to call Crimestoppers at...
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

51K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy