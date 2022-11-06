Read full article on original website
Kentucky to host Winton Woods RB for official visit
Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods running back Trey Cornist (5-foot-11, 209) is scheduled to take an official visit to Kentucky this weekend. Cornist, a former Georgia Tech commitment, landed an offer from the Wildcats Nov. 1. He also recently added offers from Kansas State and Michigan State. Tight ends coach and...
Fox 19
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals tie connects Cincinnati to the $2 billion Powerball ticket sold Tuesday in California. The store where the ticket was sold is owned by Joe Chahayed, according to multiple outlets including NFL reporter Darren Rovell with The Action Network. Chahayed’s is father-in-law to former Cincinnati Bengals...
Top 2023 UC Target Playing Scrimmage in Cincinnati
The Bearcats are hoping he joins the program in 2023.
UC AD John Cunningham Hints at New Apparel Deal
The athletic director filled in for Luke Fickell on the 700 WLW Coach's Show.
These are the casinos with the loosest slots
The I-Team used state data to rank 32 gambling venues on their payout rates for slot machines in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Spoiler alert: Playing the loosest slots might require a full tank of gas.
Inside Cincinnati Recruiting: Recruits react to the Bearcats win over Navy
Cincinnati returned home to Nippert Stadium for the first time since early October. The Bearcats were able to pick up a 20-10 win over Navy in front of a raucous crowd.
Three Man Weave: UC Dominates Chaminade 98-55 in Season Opener
Cincinnati got off to a nice start in the 2022-23 season.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Central State ends season with rivalry win
WILBERFORCE — The Central State Marauders won their season finale 31-30 over rival Kentucky State on Saturday. “We end the season on a high note and I am proud of our guys for showing that they can execute and win a big game,” CSU head coach Kevin Porter said.
WKRC
Million Dollar Listing: Former Bengals player's home on NKY golf course
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A former Cincinnati Bengals player is selling his Northern Kentucky home. Domata Peko, who played 11 seasons with the Bengals, is selling his home at 2515 Legends Way in Crestview Hills. Nicole Elliott with Keller Williams Realty Services is listing the home at just under $1.8 million.
cincinnatirefined.com
Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati
The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired at Galbraith and Daly roads in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired at Galbraith and Daly roads in North College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Cincinnati: The Lottery Announced Powerball Delay
The Powerball announced a delay last night. I know a lot of people were mad about this Fasho! Via Fox19 Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST Monday drawing, the association told The Associated Press: “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” On Tuesday morning, the association […]
No. 24 Flyers soar to win in home opener
DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton men's basketball team defeated Lindenwood in their regular season opener, on Monday, by a score of 73-46 to start the season off 1-0.
WLWT 5
Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WKRC
New Greater Cincinnati apartment building offers slew of unique amenities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new apartment building in Kenwood that gives residents a “curated living experience” is offering a slew of unique amenities, some of which will be available to residents by the end of November. Aspire Kenwood, located at 4751 Aspire Blvd., is a luxury...
Element Eatery Combines the Best of Food Halls
The creators of Madisonville's newest canteen cherry-picked what they think makes a great food hall. The post Element Eatery Combines the Best of Food Halls appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Cincinnati Pizza Week 2022: Everything you need to know, 9 pizzas to try
No matter who you are, there's probably a type of pizza out there that you'd enjoy, and Cincy Pizza Week is here to give you pizza for just $9.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on Jefferson and West University Avenue in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on Jefferson and West University Avenue in Corryville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of heavy police presence on Observatory Circle in Mount Lookout
CINCINNATI — Reports of heavy police presence on Observatory Circle in Mount Lookout. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
