ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kentucky to host Winton Woods RB for official visit

Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods running back Trey Cornist (5-foot-11, 209) is scheduled to take an official visit to Kentucky this weekend. Cornist, a former Georgia Tech commitment, landed an offer from the Wildcats Nov. 1. He also recently added offers from Kansas State and Michigan State. Tight ends coach and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals tie connects Cincinnati to the $2 billion Powerball ticket sold Tuesday in California. The store where the ticket was sold is owned by Joe Chahayed, according to multiple outlets including NFL reporter Darren Rovell with The Action Network. Chahayed’s is father-in-law to former Cincinnati Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Central State ends season with rivalry win

WILBERFORCE — The Central State Marauders won their season finale 31-30 over rival Kentucky State on Saturday. “We end the season on a high note and I am proud of our guys for showing that they can execute and win a big game,” CSU head coach Kevin Porter said.
WILBERFORCE, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati

The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
CINCINNATI, OH
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: The Lottery Announced Powerball Delay

The Powerball announced a delay last night. I know a lot of people were mad about this Fasho! Via Fox19 Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST Monday drawing, the association told The Associated Press: “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” On Tuesday morning, the association […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy