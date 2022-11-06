911 dispatchers provide updates on fires in Wayne County, West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 8, 2022, 11:08 a.m.): As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Wayne County 911 says there are currently no crews at the scene where brush fires ravaged the Mary Ann Plymale Ridge area.

Dispatchers cannot confirm whether or not all fires are extinguished at the location. Things like wind, area size, smoldering and other environmental factors make it difficult to determine if fires are completely out or have rekindled.

Wayne County 911 says crews will have a better grasp on fire status once it rains in the area.

UPDATE (Nov. 7, 2022, 2:40 p.m.): During an ongoing investigation, the West Virginia Division of Forestry (WVDOF) found that the Wayne County forest fire was caused by arson.

The WVDOF asks that anyone with information on the fire call the Special Operations Unit’s arson hotline at 1 (800) 233-FIRE (3473) or report it online .

The WVDOF says the fire is still burning in several locations on Monday afternoon. A full list of locations still aflame is not available while crews work diligently to extinguish it.

Wayne County residents are asked to remain cautious, stay alert, and follow current burning guidelines:

Fire Season: Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 Burning is prohibited during fire season from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. If burning happens during permitted hours, the fire must be completely out by 7 a.m.

Fire season prohibitions exclude: 1) Small fires for the purpose of food preparation, warmth; or light where grass, brush, stubble or debris has been removed for at least 10 feet from the fire; and 2) Burning conducted at any time when the ground surrounding the burn site is covered by one or more inch(es) of snow.



More information is on the WVDOF’s website .

UPDATE (Nov. 7, 2022, 1:30 p.m.): Matt Cook, Service Forester with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, says the agency has an ongoing investigation into possible arson that caused the massive fire in Wayne County.

Cook says that at this point, 500 acres have burned.

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Several crews responded to a fire that started Saturday morning and continues to burn on Sunday in Wayne County, West Virginia.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry (DOF) says they received the call around 11 a.m. on Saturday about a fire along Mary Ann Plymale Ridge near State Route 75. The DOF says they believe a campfire started the blaze that spread quickly through the area.

Locals tell 13 News they smelled smoke on Saturday afternoon and that heavy winds caused the flames to spread. Locals also say other areas that caught fire include Ivy Woods Road, Malcolm Lane, Newcomb Creek Road, and Porter’s Fork Road.

Flames and smoke from a Wayne County fire in the distance.(Photo courtesy of Chris Legrand)

Flames from a Wayne County brush fire that started Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Chris Legrand)

Flames and smoke from a Wayne County fire in the distance. (Photo courtesy of Chris Legrand)

As of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, flames and smoke are still seen along Mary Ann Plymale Ridge. The DOF says about 300 to 350 acres have burned so far.

The DOF, Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department, and Ceredo VFD are still on the scene. Crews say they expect to be working to put out the fire until Tuesday.

Flames and smoke on Mary Ann Plymale Ridge in Wayne County, West Virginia, on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. (Photo courtesy of WOWK 13 News Reporter Anna King)

Flames and smoke on Mary Ann Plymale Ridge in Wayne County, West Virginia, on Sunday around 1:30 p.m. (Photo courtesy of WOWK 13 News Reporter Anna King)

In the neighboring city of Huntington, the fire department informed residents that a burning smell throughout the area was caused by the Wayne County brush fire that crews battled overnight.

13 News Reporter Anna King is on the scene in Wayne County and will provide updates as more details come in.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.