Man Points Pistol at Driver During Road Rage Assault in Tamarac

A man was arrested for pointing a pistol at another driver during a road rage incident in Tamarac, court records show. Reece Marsh, 36, of Miami Gardens, was angry with a male motorist and pointed a black Glock 31, .357 caliber pistol at him as both men drove near West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 70th Avenue on Nov. 4, according to an arrest affidavit.
TAMARAC, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested for deadly gas station stabbing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested after a deadly stabbing at a gas station near West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say Yunior "Cuba" Gil Verdecia, 36, has been charged with premeditated first degree murder after stabbing a man during an altercation on Saturday, Nov. 5, at a Speedway Gas Station on Okeechobee Boulevard near Haverhill Road.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after man shot, killed in Miami

MIAMI – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Miami on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the shooting occurred around 10:00 a.m. near the 200 block of 77th Street. According to Delva, officers located a...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami Gardens man arrested in 109 mph crash that killed pregnant woman

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police arrested a 19-year-old Miami Gardens man suspected in a deadly February high-speed hit-and-run crash Monday. David Christin Mitchell now faces numerous charges. The crash, which happened in the early morning hours of Valentine’s Day on Northwest 207th Street, killed 31-year-old mother-to-be Eddie Pascale Aurelien...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Davie police investigate deadly shooting in residential neighborhood

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened in a residential area at the 4800 block of Southwest 47th Lane shortly after 8 p.m., Sunday. Details of the crime remain unclear as detectives currently looking into all the information they have. Officials confirmed that one...
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Man shot inside apartment in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are looking for a shooter who seriously injured a man Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at 1192 North State Road 7. According to Maj. Michael Santiago, officers approached one of the apartment units, where they found...
LAUDERHILL, FL
tamaractalk.com

Pedestrian Killed by Mustang in Tamarac

An 81-year-old Tamarac man was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang GT while crossing the street Friday, authorities said. Francisco Rodriguez, of 8852 W. McNab Road, was walking across Pine Island Road near Northwest 67th Court in Tamarac around 7:25 p.m.—not using a designated crosswalk—when he “walked into the path” of the 2006 Mustang driven by Andrew Singer, 59, also of Tamarac, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office press release.
TAMARAC, FL
cw34.com

81-year-old man killed by car after jaywalking to cross street, deputies say

TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a car, deputies say he wasn't using a designated crosswalk. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at 7:25 p.m., deputies and the Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Northwest 67th Court and Pine Island Road in Tamarac on Friday, Nov. 4.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Car struck by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A car was struck by a Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park Monday morning. The crash occurred in the area of Prospect Road and Powerline Road. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials were among the agencies that responded to the scene to assist. It’s unclear whether the...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
beartruthnews.com

Parkland shooter’s home life revealed

February 14, 2018, 17 students and teachers were brutally murdered at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida by a 19 year old named Nikolas Cruz. To commit this heartless massacre, he used an AR-15, a military grade weapon. An in-depth trial occurred to determine his punishment. As this made national news, school boards took notice of this and immediately altered their guidelines and safety procedures to ensure students safety in their district. Days after the incident took place, the Age 21 Act was placed to alter the legal age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21 years old. After this tragedy many questions arose of how the school did not see it coming.
PARKLAND, FL
theutcecho.com

Parkland Shooter Sentenced To 34 Life Sentences

On Feb. 14, 2018, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 students and staff members at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. After a long and grueling trial, Cruz was sentenced to serve 34 consecutive life sentences despite the majority of the victim’s families asking for the death penalty.
PARKLAND, FL
