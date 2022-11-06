Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral SpringsBest of South FloridaCoral Springs, FL
The plot chickens: Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
SOS Children’s Villages Florida hosted “The Black Ball” to raise awareness and funds for children in foster care.Nikki LHollywood, FL
tamaractalk.com
Man Points Pistol at Driver During Road Rage Assault in Tamarac
A man was arrested for pointing a pistol at another driver during a road rage incident in Tamarac, court records show. Reece Marsh, 36, of Miami Gardens, was angry with a male motorist and pointed a black Glock 31, .357 caliber pistol at him as both men drove near West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 70th Avenue on Nov. 4, according to an arrest affidavit.
cw34.com
Man arrested for deadly gas station stabbing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has been arrested after a deadly stabbing at a gas station near West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say Yunior "Cuba" Gil Verdecia, 36, has been charged with premeditated first degree murder after stabbing a man during an altercation on Saturday, Nov. 5, at a Speedway Gas Station on Okeechobee Boulevard near Haverhill Road.
cbs12.com
Locked up for death threats, battery on girlfriend, plus gun violations and police chase
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — "An argument about $400" led to "a written threat investigation" and Marquis Carlisle's latest lockup. It was his third arrest in less than four months in Palm Beach County. A detective with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded on Oct. 23 to a...
Click10.com
Police: Man arrested on attempted murder charge after attacking victim sleeping inside car
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, months after he attacked a man who was sleeping inside a vehicle in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of July 2 in the parking lot of a Lowe’s store at 130 N. University Drive.
NBC Miami
Suspect in Custody After Crashing Into Police Cars During Chase in SW Miami-Dade
Police took a person into custody Tuesday morning after a chase involving a stolen vehicle ended following several crashes in southwest Miami-Dade. The chase began neat the intersection of Southwest 216th Street and 137th Avenue when the stolen vehicle struck two Miami-Dade Police Department vehicles. The suspect, who was not...
Click10.com
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Miami
MIAMI – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Miami on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the shooting occurred around 10:00 a.m. near the 200 block of 77th Street. According to Delva, officers located a...
Police looking for 3 missing runaways in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police are seeking the public's help in locating three missing girls they say ran away together from their homes.
Click10.com
Miami Gardens man arrested in 109 mph crash that killed pregnant woman
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police arrested a 19-year-old Miami Gardens man suspected in a deadly February high-speed hit-and-run crash Monday. David Christin Mitchell now faces numerous charges. The crash, which happened in the early morning hours of Valentine’s Day on Northwest 207th Street, killed 31-year-old mother-to-be Eddie Pascale Aurelien...
Man Stabbed To Death At Gas Station During Fight
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect behind a fatal stabbing near West Palm Beach.
WSVN-TV
Davie police investigate deadly shooting in residential neighborhood
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened in a residential area at the 4800 block of Southwest 47th Lane shortly after 8 p.m., Sunday. Details of the crime remain unclear as detectives currently looking into all the information they have. Officials confirmed that one...
Click10.com
Man shot inside apartment in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are looking for a shooter who seriously injured a man Tuesday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex at 1192 North State Road 7. According to Maj. Michael Santiago, officers approached one of the apartment units, where they found...
Freight train hits and kills person in Delray Beach, police say
Delray Beach police said a freight train hit and killed a person Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Old Dixie Highway and East Linton Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m.
tamaractalk.com
Pedestrian Killed by Mustang in Tamarac
An 81-year-old Tamarac man was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang GT while crossing the street Friday, authorities said. Francisco Rodriguez, of 8852 W. McNab Road, was walking across Pine Island Road near Northwest 67th Court in Tamarac around 7:25 p.m.—not using a designated crosswalk—when he “walked into the path” of the 2006 Mustang driven by Andrew Singer, 59, also of Tamarac, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office press release.
South Florida police sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges
A retired South Florida police sergeant was arrested last week on charges of battery, assault and battery by strangulation.
cw34.com
81-year-old man killed by car after jaywalking to cross street, deputies say
TAMARAC, Fla. (CBS12) — An 81-year-old man was killed after he was struck by a car, deputies say he wasn't using a designated crosswalk. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said at 7:25 p.m., deputies and the Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Northwest 67th Court and Pine Island Road in Tamarac on Friday, Nov. 4.
Driver mistakenly drives onto railroad tracks in West Palm Beach
A crash involving a vehicle and a Tri-Rail train was narrowly averted Tuesday night, West Palm Beach police said.
Click10.com
Car struck by Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A car was struck by a Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park Monday morning. The crash occurred in the area of Prospect Road and Powerline Road. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials were among the agencies that responded to the scene to assist. It’s unclear whether the...
beartruthnews.com
Parkland shooter’s home life revealed
February 14, 2018, 17 students and teachers were brutally murdered at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida by a 19 year old named Nikolas Cruz. To commit this heartless massacre, he used an AR-15, a military grade weapon. An in-depth trial occurred to determine his punishment. As this made national news, school boards took notice of this and immediately altered their guidelines and safety procedures to ensure students safety in their district. Days after the incident took place, the Age 21 Act was placed to alter the legal age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21 years old. After this tragedy many questions arose of how the school did not see it coming.
Man stabbed during altercation at gas station dies at hospital
One man died at a hospital Saturday after deputies say he was stabbed during an altercation at a gas station near West Palm Beach.
theutcecho.com
Parkland Shooter Sentenced To 34 Life Sentences
On Feb. 14, 2018, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 students and staff members at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. After a long and grueling trial, Cruz was sentenced to serve 34 consecutive life sentences despite the majority of the victim’s families asking for the death penalty.
