New Jersey Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski Loses Tight Reelection Race
Republican Tom Kean Jr. ousted Malinowski, an important foreign policy figure, in a district that became more conservative after redistricting.
Bill Clinton slams Republicans for ‘destructive, divisive misconduct’ at N.J. campaign stop for Gottheimer
Visiting New Jersey to campaign for his one-time speechwriter, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, and other fellow Democrats before Tuesday’s midterm elections, former President Bill Clinton on Saturday argued many Republicans these days ”aren‘t doing the right thing because they’ve been rewarded for doing the wrong thing.”
Kean predicts victory in biggest N.J. House race as most incumbents, including Democrat Kim, win
New Jersey Democrats dodged a feared red wave and held on to the vast majority of the state’s U.S. House seats in Tuesday’s high-stakes midterm elections, with incumbents Andy Kim, Josh Gottheimer, and Mikie Sherrill easily beating back Republican opponents in three closely watched races. New Jersey’s most-watched...
New Jersey Globe
Kean defeats Malinowski; Kim, Gottheimer, Sherrill score double-digit wins as many Republicans look for the wave that never came
The anticipated GOP wave never made it to New Jersey, where optimistic Republicans ended their night with a gain of a single congressional seat after a Democratic redistricting map did exactly what it was intended to do, and defeats in some county and local contests they had expected to win.
Michigan Democrat Says Election Threat Might Make State Unsafe for Her If She Loses
In the wake of the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Democratic politicians across the country have spoken out about the increased threats of violence they’ve faced in the lead-up to the midterm elections. But according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, death threats and intimidation aren’t...
Fetterman predicts early Republican lead in vote counting due to changes by GOP lawmakers
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman said on Monday that he expects his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, to lead initially in the state on Tuesday night due to the sequence of vote counting. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, said that the GOP planned voting so that their party could “baselessly sow...
New Jersey Globe
Recently naturalized citizen who thought she was able to vote can’t because she didn’t register, judge rules
A Superior Court judge today sustained New Jersey’s law requiring voters to register three weeks before Election Day, turning down a bid from recently naturalized Morris County women who testified that a series of interactions with the government officials led her to believe she was eligible to vote. Shushing...
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 live: 'Suspicious items' prompt major police response to Kari Lake campaign HQ
Police warned election officials of a "bomb scare" at an early voting site, according to the New York City Board of Elections. Emergency protocols were initiated immediately and staff along with a handful of voters were escorted out safely, the board said Sunday on Twitter around 12:44 p.m. Within 20...
Philadelphia election official said more than 3,400 mail-in ballots at risk of rejection ‘creates a really unfair disenfranchisement’
CNN — An election official in Philadelphia on Monday said that 3,400 mail-in ballots at risk of being rejected because of incorrect information, missing dates or missing secrecy envelopes “creates a really unfair disenfranchisement to thousands of voters.”. Philadelphia City Commissioners’ Chairwoman Lisa Deeley initially sounded the alarm...
Top Democrat Says Party Is ‘Not Perfect, But We’re Responsible Adults’ Ahead Of Election
One of the top Democrats who is running for reelection in a tight race said Sunday that he believes Democrats are “going to do better than people think on Tuesday,” adding that his party is “not perfect” but “we are responsible adults who believe in this democracy.”
New Jersey Globe
Payne wins re-election in 10th congressional district
The New Jersey Globe projects that Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-Newark) has won re-election, easily defeating Republican David Pinckney in the solidly Democratic 10th congressional district. Payne’s father, Rep. Donald Payne Sr. (D-Newark), was New Jersey’s first-ever Black member of Congress, representing the Newark-based 10th district for more than two...
Cory Booker: Turnout is the key for Democrats
The issue, as he sees it, is how many people actually go to the polls.
New York City small business owner, a lifelong Democrat, is voting red: 'Major shift'
Greenwich Village in New York City, a bastion of left-wing activism, is experiencing "a major shift to the right" under recent Democrat policy failures. Gallery owner Eli Klein shared thoughts.
NYC Mayor Is Disappointed That Allied PAC Gave Zeldin Campaign $10,000
On the eve of his NYC election battle with Governor Hochul, Lee Zeldin received a $10,000 donation from a political organization with whom Mayor Eric Adams is closely associated.
Democrats risk losing 100% winning record in Texas' 28th District
Texas' 28th Congressional District, a predominantly border region of South Texas, is at risk this midterms of losing its footing as a Democratic stronghold since its creation in 1993. What's happening: Republican nominee Cassy Garcia, a former staffer of Sen. Ted Cruz, is seeking to unseat Rep. Henry Cuellar, who...
New Jersey Globe
Kean unseats Malinowski in 7th congressional district
The New Jersey Globe projects that former State Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. (R-Westfield) has won the 7th congressional district, unseating Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) and flipping the district to Republicans. Kean was regarded as the favorite from the very beginning of the campaign cycle, so the victory is...
New Jersey Globe
Burgess wins remainder of Rice’s term in 28th legislative district
The New Jersey Globe projects that State Sen. Renee Burgess (D-Irvington) has won a special election for the 28th legislative district’s Senate seat, defeating Republican Joy Bembry Freeman. Burgess’ victory in the heavily Democratic Newark-based district means she’ll serve the remainder of former State Sen. Ron Rice (D-Newark)’s Senate...
N.J. Democrat Sherrill re-elected to Congress, easily defeating Republican
New Jersey Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Navy veteran and former prosecutor, won a third term in Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections, easily defeating Republican and former Passaic County Assistant Prosecutor Paul DeGroot. The Associated Press called the race in the state’s 11th District at about 11 p.m.
As US waits final vote outcome, Biden touts Democratic success
Americans impatiently awaited the final outcome of the US midterm elections on Thursday, as President Joe Biden celebrated what he said was his party's success in fending off a Republican "red wave." If current predictions hold true, Tuesday's midterm elections could mark the best performance by a sitting president in two decades.
thecentersquare.com
Organization's inaccurate messages to voters being thwarted in New Jersey
(The Center Square) – Atlantic City’s elections superintendent says in South Jersey they haven’t gotten many calls about misinformation or intimidation of voters, but they are trained on how to respond. New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way sent out a warning to the public about election...
