New Jersey State

CNN

Philadelphia election official said more than 3,400 mail-in ballots at risk of rejection ‘creates a really unfair disenfranchisement’

CNN — An election official in Philadelphia on Monday said that 3,400 mail-in ballots at risk of being rejected because of incorrect information, missing dates or missing secrecy envelopes “creates a really unfair disenfranchisement to thousands of voters.”. Philadelphia City Commissioners’ Chairwoman Lisa Deeley initially sounded the alarm...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Globe

Payne wins re-election in 10th congressional district

The New Jersey Globe projects that Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-Newark) has won re-election, easily defeating Republican David Pinckney in the solidly Democratic 10th congressional district. Payne’s father, Rep. Donald Payne Sr. (D-Newark), was New Jersey’s first-ever Black member of Congress, representing the Newark-based 10th district for more than two...
NEWARK, NJ
Axios

Democrats risk losing 100% winning record in Texas' 28th District

Texas' 28th Congressional District, a predominantly border region of South Texas, is at risk this midterms of losing its footing as a Democratic stronghold since its creation in 1993. What's happening: Republican nominee Cassy Garcia, a former staffer of Sen. Ted Cruz, is seeking to unseat Rep. Henry Cuellar, who...
TEXAS STATE
New Jersey Globe

Kean unseats Malinowski in 7th congressional district

The New Jersey Globe projects that former State Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. (R-Westfield) has won the 7th congressional district, unseating Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) and flipping the district to Republicans. Kean was regarded as the favorite from the very beginning of the campaign cycle, so the victory is...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Burgess wins remainder of Rice’s term in 28th legislative district

The New Jersey Globe projects that State Sen. Renee Burgess (D-Irvington) has won a special election for the 28th legislative district’s Senate seat, defeating Republican Joy Bembry Freeman. Burgess’ victory in the heavily Democratic Newark-based district means she’ll serve the remainder of former State Sen. Ron Rice (D-Newark)’s Senate...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. Democrat Sherrill re-elected to Congress, easily defeating Republican

New Jersey Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Navy veteran and former prosecutor, won a third term in Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections, easily defeating Republican and former Passaic County Assistant Prosecutor Paul DeGroot. The Associated Press called the race in the state’s 11th District at about 11 p.m.
AFP

As US waits final vote outcome, Biden touts Democratic success

Americans impatiently awaited the final outcome of the US midterm elections on Thursday, as President Joe Biden celebrated what he said was his party's success in fending off a Republican "red wave." If current predictions hold true, Tuesday's midterm elections could mark the best performance by a sitting president in two decades.
GEORGIA STATE

