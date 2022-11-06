Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Sycamore Shoals will host Frontier Harvest Celebration this weekend
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will hold a Frontier Harvest Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will recall the community celebrations that took place before Thanksgiving was declared a...
wjhl.com
Daytime’s Live Holiday Shopping Event in Downtown Elizabethton
Amy talks with Frankie Bailey, owner of The Coffee Company about their seasonal coffee drink and menu items. She also tells us about some upcoming special holiday events. Amy talks with Rita Russell, owner of Simple Blessings General Store about some of the specialty items they carry and some of the events they are hosting.
Johnson City Press
Keep Carter County Beautiful to join in statewide cleanup for November
ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is sponsoring a statewide “No Trash November” cleanup, and Keep Carter County Beautiful will be participating in the effort. Keep Carter County Beautiful will hold a cleanup on Saturday to remove litter from a 2.5-mile stretch of the Milligan Highway....
Johnson City Press
Voices of the Mountains 'honoring our veterans'
KINGSPORT — Voices of the Mountains will pay tribute to all those who’ve served in the military during a Veterans Day concert at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The choir, joined by the Symphony of the Mountains Brass Quintet, will present “Honoring Our Veterans” on Friday at 7 p.m. The color guard from Boy Scout Troop 240 in Gray will also participate.
Johnson City Press
Milligan University hosts annual Christmas concert
Milligan University will host its annual community Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4. Doors will open at 6:30 each night and the concert will begin at 7:30.
Johnson City Press
Warriors Path State Park to host a day of caring
KINGSPORT– Darrell’s Dream Boundless Playground at Warrior’s Path State Park will be closed later this month for a Day of Caring, a community cleanup event where volunteers will gather to perform several needed playground maintenance projects. The event will take place on Nov. 12 from 8 a.m....
wcyb.com
The Good Stuff: A super surprise
A Southwest Virginia 5-year-old was recently devastated after his bike was stolen in the middle of the night. In this weeks "The Good Stuff," find out how two Washington County, Virginia deputies stepped up to become heroes for him.
Old Boones Creek Middle School lot sold to Ingles for $2M
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The site of the former Boones Creek Middle School was sold to supermarket chain Ingles last month, county documents show. According to a document held by the Washington County Register of Deeds, the site at 4352 N. Roan St. was sold for $2M on Oct. 18 to Ingles Markets, Incorporated. […]
Johnson City Press
Carter County to hold two ceremonies on Veterans Day
ELIZABETHTON — For the past few decades, Carter County has honored its veterans of the nation’s armed forces with two separate ceremonies on Veterans Day. That will once again be the case this year. The first ceremony will be presented by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council and...
wjhl.com
Downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week: Main Street Pizza Company
(WJHL) Amy talks with Lindsey Jones about downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week then takes us to Main Street Pizza Company for a look at their special deal for the week!. Check out Main Street Pizza Company on Facebook and for more on restaurant week please visit www.DowntownJC.com/RestaurantWeek.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sullivan County, TN
While people know Sullivan County, Tennessee, as the home of country music legend Dolly Parton, there is much more to this region. Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Sullivan County offers a wealth of outdoor activities for visitors to enjoy. From hiking and camping to whitewater rafting, there...
wcyb.com
Plans are underway for a new dog park in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Plans are in the works to bring a new dog park and a bicycle pump track to Johnson City. The park will be located at the intersection of State of Franklin and Legion Street. The project is in the design phase right now and...
wjhl.com
Johnson City Restaurant Week: Freiberg’s
Freiberg’s owner Andreas Herholz, shares with us some of the great dishes that make this downtown Johnson City restaurant a favorite among diners all across the Tri-Cities!. For more information call 423-928-4106 or go to @FriebergsJC.
Work beginning on Kingsport’s Main Street rebuild
Work is getting underway on Kingsport's Main Street rebuild project. The project aims to improve and beautify one of the main gateways into downtown.
Johnson City Press
Flag retirement ceremony planned in Jonesborough
Every year, Jonesborough’s Flag Committee along with the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC, host a flag retirement ceremony. This year’s ceremony will be held Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at the Jonesborough Post Office parking lot, located at 121 Boone St.
Johnson City Press
Southwest Virginia Notes: Why we love sports
It’s never too early to be a hero. Gate City quarterback Luke Bledsoe probably does not see himself as a hero.
East Tennessean
Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole
With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport school board approves TSBA superintendent search, 2023 fall break
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport school board unanimously has voted to hire the Tennessee School Boards Association or TSBA to help with its search for a permanent superintendent. In addition, the board Tuesday night voted 5-0 to move the 2023-24 fall break a week back a week, from Oct. 9-13 to Oct. 2-6, to coincide with a likely bye week when Dobyns-Bennett High School would have no football game Oct. 6.
VOTE: Who has the Best Brunch in the Tri-Cities?
(WJHL) – Now’s your chance to help name the region’s best brunch spot! Voting ends at midnight on Nov. 20, and each reader can vote once per day. The winner will receive an exclusive News Channel 11 story with some of the secrets that make their business the best. Bloom Reconstruction is the name of […]
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Landfill to bring heat on garbage haulers with delinquent accounts
ELIZABETHTON — Businesses in Carter County that have delinquent accounts with the Carter County Landfill may soon be getting letters from the county attorney demanding that those accounts be paid up. That was one result of a discussion during Monday night’s meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee....
Comments / 0