After opposing law, Atlanta school board OKs divisive concepts rules
The Atlanta Board of Education formalized the process it will use to investigate complaints about the teaching of divisive concepts.
Atlanta to allocate $500,000 toward fighting food insecurity
The Atlanta City Council passed a measure Monday authorizing the city to donate $500,000 to a program designed to combat...
wabe.org
Outcome of Cobb County's Post 4 school board race could determine board control
Cobb County is one of the few metro Atlanta districts that still have partisan school board races. Right now, the board has four Republicans and three Democrats. But the upcoming Post 4 election could change that. Democratic newcomer Catherine Pozniak is taking on Republican incumbent David Chastain. Pozniak moved back...
Newnan Times-Herald
Piedmont Newnan Hospital finalizes Community Health Needs Assessment, begins implementation
Piedmont hospitals, including Piedmont Newnan Hospital, have completed their respective Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNAs), which is part of their regulatory responsibility as part of a not-for-profit health system, and will begin implementation on Nov. 15 of new strategies to improve the overall health of the communities they serve. Piedmont’s...
‘It will be a big city’: Cobb County voters approve cityhood for Mableton
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County is on the path to having a new city. Voters approved cityhood for Mableton on Tuesday, with 53% saying yes. It’s the only cityhood measure approved in Cobb County this year. The results from Tuesday night are unofficial until they are certified next week, but the group behind the Cityhood for Mableton movement is excited and looking forward to what lies ahead.
Yes, Gwinnett County Public Schools has seen an increase in fights, weapons found on campus this year
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Last week, Gwinnett County parents demanded action from the schools' superintendent, saying there’s been a rise in violent incidents in the district this year. Parents told 11Alive that they believe this change came after the district modified its policy on how to discipline students.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Fulton County
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for Fulton County. Click or tap here to return to master list.
Two Johns Creek poll workers were fired just before polls opened
The Scoop: Two poll workers at a precinct in Johns Creek were fired this morning just before voting began. Fulton County elections officials say their removal was due to a social media post. What we know: According to Nadine Williams, the Interim Director of Registration and Elections for Fulton County,...
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
fox5atlanta.com
Two DeKalb County voting precincts will close late due to delayed start
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - At least two DeKalb County voting precincts will be staying open about later than scheduled on Election Day due to late start Tuesday morning. The voting time at Solid Rock AME Church, located at 4065 Snapfinger Road, will be extended by 39 minutes, the DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections says.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022-CV-2211 Torris F. Jenkins Plaintiff's Audrey R. Jenkins Defendant To: Audrey R. Jenkins 528 St. Clair Dr. Conyers, GA 30094 NOTICE OF PUBLICATION By order for service by publication dated August 29, 2022 you are hereby notified that on the 29 day of August 2022, Torris Jenkins filed suit against you for Divorce. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court, and serve upon plaintiff's attorney, __an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for publication. This the 31st day of August , 2022. WITNESS, the Honorable Robert F. Mumford, Judge of the Rockdale Superior Court. /s/ Andrea Chenault Deputy Clerk, Superior Court For: Janice Morris, Clerk PO Box 937, Conyers, GA 30012 909-86776 11/9 16 23 30 20223.
Gwinnett’s first Black county commissioner loses reelection
Matthew Holtkamp appeared to defeat District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque, according to unofficial results.
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County to close out successful rental assistance program
The portal for Gwinnett County’s successful emergency rental assistance program, Project RESET 2.0, is closing aa the County reaches its full commitment. The applicant portal will close on Tuesday, November 8 for new applications and Tuesday, November 15 for recertifications. Gwinnett residents in need of assistance after the applicant...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia 2022 Midterm Election Results for Atlanta
Voters in Georgia made their voices heard in Tuesday's general election, casting ballots in several hotly contested races. Below are the results for the City of Atlanta. Click or tap here to return to master list.
Local leaders and voters react to over 1,000 Cobb County absentee ballots never mailed Enter subhea
Millions of Georgians have already voted, and many more will vote on Tuesday. However, more than 1,000 Cobb County voters never got that chance because the absentee ballots they ordered were never sent out. Saturday, Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with community leaders who expressed their concerns on the issue....
2 Georgia Poll Workers Fired Over Concerning Social Media Posts: Officials
One woman, who appeared to participate in the 2021 Capitol riot, said she was removed because of her politically conservative views.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate
Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of Santiago Anibal Mendez-Becerra a/k/a Santiago A. Mendez Becerra late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 27th day of October, 2022 Name: Rose M. Sifuentes Title: Administrator Address: 1724 Hill Street NE, Conyers, Ga 30012 908-85923 11/9 16 23 30 2022.
scoopotp.com
Public Lands Now Open in Kennesaw
America is defined by 640 million acres of public lands and this store concept wants to help you explore them. It will carry a premium assortment of outdoor and lifestyle apparel, footwear, and equipment brands, and support the local outdoor community through conservation and access & equity-based initiatives. We know...
Dr. Rashad Richey, Sen. John Ossoff, ATL Mayor Andrea Dickens, Sharon Reed, and others
Dr. Rashad Richey and his host of political allies, started Election Day off with a BANG!!! Dr. Richey’s guest include Sen. John Ossoff, ATL Mayor Andrea Dickens, Sharon Reed, and many others.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County schools police investigating 'incident' at Morrow High School
MORROW, Ga. - Clayton County Public Schools confirmed the school district police department is investigating an "incident" that happened at Morrow High School. FOX 5 Atlanta obtained video of two people in a stairwell during an altercation with a pool of blood on the floor. FOX 5 Atlanta has chosen...
