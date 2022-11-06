Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Police investigate shooting at Fairfax County home
OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a shooting at a home in the Oakton area on Wednesday. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers found a...
Police: Man armed with large landscaping rock fatally shot by homeowner in Fairfax Co.
OAKTON, Va. — Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside a Fairfax County home Wednesday evening. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road in Oakton, Virginia. A man was pronounced dead at...
Man charged with assaulting officer after allegedly resisting arrest following Woodbridge shoplifting incident
A man has been take into custody and charged with assaulting a police officer after he reportedly resisted arrest following a shoplifting incident in Woodbridge earlier this week.
At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say
SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
Police: 13-year-old boy shot in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police have confirmed that a 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being involved in a shooting in Prince George's County, Maryland on Tuesday. At approximately 5:20 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Jameson Street for a shooting. At the scene, officers...
Restaurant Fight Spills Into Waldorf Parking Lot, Escalates To Gun Violence, Sheriff Says
Authorities say a gunman is at large after a man was found early on Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Maryland restaurant. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 to the 12500 block of Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf, where there was a report of a shooting that had just taken place.
Police: Shooting investigation leads K9 officers to discover body in Silver Spring woods
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a wooded area of Silver Spring, Maryland Wednesday night. Editor's Note: The video above covers a separate shooting investigation that occurred earlier in Silver Spring, Maryland. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police...
Teen Hospitalized In Critical Condition Following Daytime Shooting In Prince George's: Police
Authorities say that a 13-year-old boy suffered critical injuries during a mid-afternoon shooting in Maryland. At approximately 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of Jameson Street, where there was a reported shooting, according to a spokesperson for the agency.
WUSA
Judge tosses conviction of woman convicted of killing her mother and sister
A daughter convicted of shooting her mom and sister to death in her mom's McLean home -- for money and jealousy. A Fairfax County judge tossed out Megan Hargan's con.
Reckless driving suspect arrested after allegedly assaulting officer
A man is in custody after police say he assaulted an officer trying to arrest him after identifying him as a reckless driving suspect.
Man Shot, Killed By Officers In West Baltimore ID'd As 'No Shoot Zone' Activist Tyree Moorehead
A man who was killed by police while attacking a woman in a Baltimore intersection was widely known for his campaign against gun violence, according to multiple reports. Baltimore residents took to social media to speak about the death of Tyree Moorehead, 46, who was known to many as "Mr. No Shoot Zone". Moorehead was known to spray-paint the phrase "No Shoot Zone" at the scenes of shootings across the city, the reports continue.
Teen injured in Northwest DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue, NW just before 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found an unidentified teenage boy...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 13-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jayleen Chavez, a missing 13-year-old from Bethesda. Chavez was last seen on Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 1:19 p.m., in the 10300 block of Strathmore Hall Street in Bethesda.
Man accused of firing gun near school runs from officers, gets hit by car in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man who fired a gun near school grounds had critical injuries after he ran from officers and was hit by a car Sunday. The Fairfax County Police Department said it received a call about a a man shooting a gun into the air near Hutchison […]
alxnow.com
Police: Man beaten and robbed in West End early Sunday morning
A 26-year-old Alexandria man was hospitalized after allegedly being beaten and robbed by a group of males in the West End early Sunday morning (Nov. 6). Police were alerted at around 5 a.m. of an assault in progress in the 200 block of S. Reynolds Street. The area is full of apartment complexes and is a few blocks from Duke Street.
Man shot while fighting over gun with armed robbery suspect
The suspect took out a gun and demanded the victim's property. The victim refused and tried to grab the gun. The two men struggled over the gun and a round was fired, hitting the victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital and at around 12:15 a.m., police were called. None of the victim's belongings were reported missing.
WRIC TV
Police investigating after homes shot at in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after they say several homes were shot in a Dumfries-area neighborhood. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Yellowstone Loop in the Dumfries area at around 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a report of shots fired.
Body-worn camera footage of police shooting that killed Tyree Moorehead released, Baltimore officer identified
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has made public the body-worn camera footage of an officer shooting—and ultimately killing—Tyree Moorehead in West Baltimore, according to authorities.Police say that Moorehead was wielding a knife, assaulting a woman, and refusing to comply with an officer's orders at the time of the shooting.That officer was Zachary Rutherford. He had been a Baltimore police officer for three years prior to the shooting, according to the Maryland Attorney General's office.He shot Moorehead multiple times, police said. Moorehead was pronounced dead at a hospital. A makeshift memorial marks the scene where it happened at West Lafayette and North Fulton Avenues in West Baltimore. Moorehead's father told WJZ on Tuesday that he has concerns about the officer's actions."They shouldn't have shot my son. When they told him to lay down, he did that," Carlton Moorehead said. "That officer shot him repeatedly, and that was not right." For years, Tyree Moorehead has worked to stop violence in Baltimore, spray painting "no-shoot zones" across the city. He was killed near the first one he ever painted. Police showed the footage to members of the press on Tuesday afternoon.
wfmd.com
Road Rage Incident In Frederick County Leaves Woman With Gun Shot Wounds
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A woman was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 270 Sunday night in Frederick County. The victim told Maryland State Police that she was driving on 270 northbound near Urbana around 7:45 PM, when a vehicle pulled in behind her, flashing their high beams.
live5news.com
Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store
OXON HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A deadly shooting at a Maryland grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year. She was so worried about his safety when he worked as a security guard at Giant Food, a grocery store in Oxon Hill, that he promised to text or call once an hour.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 3