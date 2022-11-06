ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

fox5dc.com

Police investigate shooting at Fairfax County home

OAKTON, Va. - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a shooting at a home in the Oakton area on Wednesday. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road. Police say responding officers found a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say

SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Restaurant Fight Spills Into Waldorf Parking Lot, Escalates To Gun Violence, Sheriff Says

Authorities say a gunman is at large after a man was found early on Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Maryland restaurant. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 to the 12500 block of Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf, where there was a report of a shooting that had just taken place.
WALDORF, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Hospitalized In Critical Condition Following Daytime Shooting In Prince George's: Police

Authorities say that a 13-year-old boy suffered critical injuries during a mid-afternoon shooting in Maryland. At approximately 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of Jameson Street, where there was a reported shooting, according to a spokesperson for the agency.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Man Shot, Killed By Officers In West Baltimore ID'd As 'No Shoot Zone' Activist Tyree Moorehead

A man who was killed by police while attacking a woman in a Baltimore intersection was widely known for his campaign against gun violence, according to multiple reports. Baltimore residents took to social media to speak about the death of Tyree Moorehead, 46, who was known to many as "Mr. No Shoot Zone". Moorehead was known to spray-paint the phrase "No Shoot Zone" at the scenes of shootings across the city, the reports continue.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Teen injured in Northwest DC shooting

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue, NW just before 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found an unidentified teenage boy...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 13-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jayleen Chavez, a missing 13-year-old from Bethesda. Chavez was last seen on Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 1:19 p.m., in the 10300 block of Strathmore Hall Street in Bethesda.
BETHESDA, MD
alxnow.com

Police: Man beaten and robbed in West End early Sunday morning

A 26-year-old Alexandria man was hospitalized after allegedly being beaten and robbed by a group of males in the West End early Sunday morning (Nov. 6). Police were alerted at around 5 a.m. of an assault in progress in the 200 block of S. Reynolds Street. The area is full of apartment complexes and is a few blocks from Duke Street.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WRIC TV

Police investigating after homes shot at in Prince William

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after they say several homes were shot in a Dumfries-area neighborhood. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Yellowstone Loop in the Dumfries area at around 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a report of shots fired.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Body-worn camera footage of police shooting that killed Tyree Moorehead released, Baltimore officer identified

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has made public the body-worn camera footage of an officer shooting—and ultimately killing—Tyree Moorehead in West Baltimore, according to authorities.Police say that Moorehead was wielding a knife, assaulting a woman, and refusing to comply with an officer's orders at the time of the shooting.That officer was Zachary Rutherford. He had been a Baltimore police officer for three years prior to the shooting, according to the Maryland Attorney General's office.He shot Moorehead multiple times, police said.  Moorehead was pronounced dead at a hospital. A makeshift memorial marks the scene where it happened at West Lafayette and North Fulton Avenues in West Baltimore.  Moorehead's father told WJZ on Tuesday that he has concerns about the officer's actions."They shouldn't have shot my son. When they told him to lay down, he did that," Carlton Moorehead said. "That officer shot him repeatedly, and that was not right."  For years, Tyree Moorehead has worked to stop violence in Baltimore, spray painting "no-shoot zones" across the city. He was killed near the first one he ever painted.  Police showed the footage to members of the press on Tuesday afternoon.
BALTIMORE, MD
live5news.com

Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store

OXON HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A deadly shooting at a Maryland grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year. She was so worried about his safety when he worked as a security guard at Giant Food, a grocery store in Oxon Hill, that he promised to text or call once an hour.
OXON HILL, MD
WUSA9

Washington, DC
