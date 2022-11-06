Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander girls swim into state
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- After securing a victory at sectionals last week, Rhinelander girls swimming is headed to State Championships. A total of 6 women qualified including Abi Winnicki, Emma Houg, Ellyse Younker, Lily Thorson, Genna Fugle and Camilla Gruett. Winnicki broke both the 100 and 200 yard freestyle record at...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Hodags named best high school mascot in the country from a field of one-of-a-kind competitors
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - When someone mentions a Rhinelander Hodag rival, the Antigo Red Robins come to mind, an area is famous for its potato fields. Recently the hodags were up against a different kind of spuds in a nationwide competition by scorebooklive.com. “A lot of people always chant, what’s...
ballparkdigest.com
Sales slow for Milwaukee’s basketball at the ballpark doubleheader
Most folks probably don’t know we’re at the beginning of the 2022-2023 NCAA basketball season, so it’s not a surprise advance sales for a Friday University of Wisconsin-Madison men’s/women’s doubleheader at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, are slow. The doubleheader features the...
WSAW
Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band will be the first band from Northern Wisconsin to perform in the 134-year history of the Rose Bowl Parade. The band is composed of student-musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, D.C. Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East who will perform together to make up the nearly 400-member band.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Early results of Moraine Park Technical College lean toward approval
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The final result of the Moraine Park Technical College referendum wasn’t known Tuesday evening as votes continued to be counted and reported throughout the MPTC District, but early results leaned strongly toward approval of the $55 million borrowing measure. The borrowing referendum for Moraine Park...
Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail
Everyone good Wisconsinite knows that their Old Fashioneds are a little special, relative to Old Fashioneds served the world around. “Nine times out of 10, if you go to a bar and you say, ‘Can I get a Wisconsin Old Fashioned?’ if you don’t have any specifications, they’ll usually make it with brandy,” says Tripper Duval, co-owner of Milwaukee’s Lost Whale.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in the State of Wisconsin
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Wisconsin carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Green Lake County, keep reading to learn more.
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Weatherman Takes Local Weather Related Questions
Two Rivers High School graduate and lakeshore native Luke Sampe was on WOMT’s Be My Guest recently and addressed some weather-related questions. One of those listening to the show with the Channel-5 Meteorologist and host Lee Douglas noticed that this summer in Kewaunee was unusually warmer than Manitowoc. Sampe...
WJFW-TV
Nicolet College displays Essays & Portraits art exhibition
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Nicolet College is displaying a new art exhibition on campus called Essays & Portraits. "It's two different forms of work, but its all using words as the primary media," said Ken Juon. "I use words like other artists would use paint or plaster or whatever," he added. Ken Juon specializes in conceptual art. Which emphasizes ideas rather than traditional styles. "It really lands itself to use words to convey ideas and emphasize the idea as supposed to on relying on the visual form to covey the meaning," said Ken.
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS I Northeast Wisconsin sees early but beautiful sunset after turning back the clocks
(WLUK) -- Even with the end of Daylight Saving Time pushing sunset up to around 4:30 p.m. these days, many people in Northeast Wisconsin got a chance to capture Monday's sunset. Viewers in Oshkosh submitted pictures of vibrant skies, while others saw more pastel colors as the sun set. Share...
WJFW-TV
Eagle River business is one of three businesses in state to receive a grant
EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - Minocqua Popcorn in Eagle River is one of three recipients of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation's annual Main Street Makeover Project grant. Minocqua Popcorn will receive a $5,000 grant to upgrade their store fronts, as well as personalized technical assistance. Owners Pamela and James Gleich hope...
Hundreds still without power after weekend weather downs power lines
Rain and up to 60 mph winds on Saturday and Sunday took out trees, downed power lines and left thousands of Southeastern Wisconsin residents in the dark.
cw14online.com
White deer sighted in Winnebago County
LARSEN (WLUK) -- A Sunday drive in Winnebago County turned up a fall color of a different sort. Jeff and Marcia Seelow sent to Chime In this photo of a white deer in Larsen. There are different categories of white deer. Albino deer have pink noses and eyes. Leucistic deer have dark-colored eyes and noses, but all white fur. Piebald deer have a mix of white and brown fur.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Powerful weekend winds; no power for 40 hours for some customers
MILWAUKEE - After powerful weekend winds, Monday, Nov. 7 was a much better day for cleaning up. At the same time, We Energies crews are working to get power restored to all who lost it. Winds upwards of 60 miles an hour ripped parts of southeast Wisconsin this past weekend....
wearegreenbay.com
ON THE SCENE: Tim Michels’ election headquarters
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barret Tryon was at the scene of Tim Michels’ election headquarters as he announced his concession. Nearing the end, over 90% reporting – 11:55 p.m. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barrett Tryon is at Tim Michels’ election headquarters....
Tim Michels during concession speech: 'It wasn't our night tonight'
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels took the stage at the Italian Community Center in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday morning to concede the race to Democratic Governor Tony Evers.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Public asked to weigh in on DNR permit for “incidental taking” of rare plant in Washington Co., WI | By Stacy Rowe
Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species’ overall population at risk. The town of Trenton proposes to recondition 1 mile of roadway along Newark Drive from Trenton Road to Indian Lore Road in the Town of Trenton and Town of Farmington. The existing roadway is approximately 20’ paved surface with 2’ wide gravel shoulders. The project will look to improve the roadway to two 11-foot paved lanes and 2’ wide shoulders.
St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church recognized as Milwaukee County landmark
St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church, a historic Polish church in Milwaukee, has been recognized as a County Landmark.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brandtjen defeats Brown for re-election to the Wisconsin State Assembly’s 22nd district
MENOMONEE FALLS — State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, defeated Matt Brown, D-Menomonee Falls, in the race for the Wisconsin State Assembly’s 22nd district, winning 64.5% of the vote. Brandtjen won 22,277 votes over Brown’s 12,207. District 22 covers northeastern Waukesha County and south central and western...
