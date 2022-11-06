ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lomira, WI

WJFW-TV

Rhinelander girls swim into state

RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- After securing a victory at sectionals last week, Rhinelander girls swimming is headed to State Championships. A total of 6 women qualified including Abi Winnicki, Emma Houg, Ellyse Younker, Lily Thorson, Genna Fugle and Camilla Gruett. Winnicki broke both the 100 and 200 yard freestyle record at...
RHINELANDER, WI
ballparkdigest.com

Sales slow for Milwaukee’s basketball at the ballpark doubleheader

Most folks probably don’t know we’re at the beginning of the 2022-2023 NCAA basketball season, so it’s not a surprise advance sales for a Friday University of Wisconsin-Madison men’s/women’s doubleheader at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, are slow. The doubleheader features the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSAW

Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band will be the first band from Northern Wisconsin to perform in the 134-year history of the Rose Bowl Parade. The band is composed of student-musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, D.C. Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East who will perform together to make up the nearly 400-member band.
WAUSAU, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Early results of Moraine Park Technical College lean toward approval

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The final result of the Moraine Park Technical College referendum wasn’t known Tuesday evening as votes continued to be counted and reported throughout the MPTC District, but early results leaned strongly toward approval of the $55 million borrowing measure. The borrowing referendum for Moraine Park...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
InsideHook

Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail

Everyone good Wisconsinite knows that their Old Fashioneds are a little special, relative to Old Fashioneds served the world around. “Nine times out of 10, if you go to a bar and you say, ‘Can I get a Wisconsin Old Fashioned?’ if you don’t have any specifications, they’ll usually make it with brandy,” says Tripper Duval, co-owner of Milwaukee’s Lost Whale.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Weatherman Takes Local Weather Related Questions

Two Rivers High School graduate and lakeshore native Luke Sampe was on WOMT’s Be My Guest recently and addressed some weather-related questions. One of those listening to the show with the Channel-5 Meteorologist and host Lee Douglas noticed that this summer in Kewaunee was unusually warmer than Manitowoc. Sampe...
MANITOWOC, WI
WJFW-TV

Nicolet College displays Essays & Portraits art exhibition

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Nicolet College is displaying a new art exhibition on campus called Essays & Portraits. "It's two different forms of work, but its all using words as the primary media," said Ken Juon. "I use words like other artists would use paint or plaster or whatever," he added. Ken Juon specializes in conceptual art. Which emphasizes ideas rather than traditional styles. "It really lands itself to use words to convey ideas and emphasize the idea as supposed to on relying on the visual form to covey the meaning," said Ken.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Eagle River business is one of three businesses in state to receive a grant

EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - Minocqua Popcorn in Eagle River is one of three recipients of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation's annual Main Street Makeover Project grant. Minocqua Popcorn will receive a $5,000 grant to upgrade their store fronts, as well as personalized technical assistance. Owners Pamela and James Gleich hope...
EAGLE RIVER, WI
cw14online.com

White deer sighted in Winnebago County

LARSEN (WLUK) -- A Sunday drive in Winnebago County turned up a fall color of a different sort. Jeff and Marcia Seelow sent to Chime In this photo of a white deer in Larsen. There are different categories of white deer. Albino deer have pink noses and eyes. Leucistic deer have dark-colored eyes and noses, but all white fur. Piebald deer have a mix of white and brown fur.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Powerful weekend winds; no power for 40 hours for some customers

MILWAUKEE - After powerful weekend winds, Monday, Nov. 7 was a much better day for cleaning up. At the same time, We Energies crews are working to get power restored to all who lost it. Winds upwards of 60 miles an hour ripped parts of southeast Wisconsin this past weekend....
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ON THE SCENE: Tim Michels’ election headquarters

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barret Tryon was at the scene of Tim Michels’ election headquarters as he announced his concession. Nearing the end, over 90% reporting – 11:55 p.m. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barrett Tryon is at Tim Michels’ election headquarters....
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Public asked to weigh in on DNR permit for “incidental taking” of rare plant in Washington Co., WI | By Stacy Rowe

Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species’ overall population at risk. The town of Trenton proposes to recondition 1 mile of roadway along Newark Drive from Trenton Road to Indian Lore Road in the Town of Trenton and Town of Farmington. The existing roadway is approximately 20’ paved surface with 2’ wide gravel shoulders. The project will look to improve the roadway to two 11-foot paved lanes and 2’ wide shoulders.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

