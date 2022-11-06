‘Empire Strikes Back’ in concert at the Erie Philharmonic

A sold-out crowd at the Warner Theatre was taken to a galaxy far far away this weekend.

The Erie Philharmonic presented “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert”, which featured a screening of the complete movie, but John William’s famous musical score was performed live by the Erie Philharmonic. The concert was led by conductor Daniel Meyer.

“Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert” is the Erie Philharmonic’s third sold-out show this season.

