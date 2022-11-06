ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

‘Empire Strikes Back’ in concert at the Erie Philharmonic

By Matt Mathias
 3 days ago

A sold-out crowd at the Warner Theatre was taken to a galaxy far far away this weekend.

The Erie Philharmonic presented “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert”, which featured a screening of the complete movie, but John William’s famous musical score was performed live by the Erie Philharmonic. The concert was led by conductor Daniel Meyer.

Thousands of students attend first Erie Philharmonic Youth Concert in three years

“Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert” is the Erie Philharmonic’s third sold-out show this season.

