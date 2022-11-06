ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Meta Shares Pop 5% as Wall Street Rallies Around Layoffs

Shares of Meta jumped Wednesday after the company announced it will lay off more than 11,000 employees. In a letter to the staff, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he is "sharing some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history." Shares of Meta closed up 5% Wednesday after the...
NBC Los Angeles

AMC Entertainment Reports Another Quarterly Loss Despite Higher Revenue

AMC's revenue increased 27% to $968.4 million as the movie theater chain saw its admissions revenue and food and beverage spending increase. The company's net loss widened slightly to $226.9 million, or 22 cents per share. AMC said it sold 14.9 million of its preferred shares, called "APE," as of...
NBC Los Angeles

Rocket Lab Reports Record Quarterly Revenue, With Added Contract Wins

Rocket Lab delivered quarterly results on Wednesday that boasted record revenue, with the space company tacking on additional contract wins across its business. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $63.1 million, up 14% from the second quarter. The spacecraft and components business won a number of contracts during the third...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Roblox Shares Sink After Reporting Bigger Loss Than Expected

Shares of Roblox closed down 21% Wednesday after the company reported a third-quarter loss but beat analyst estimates for bookings revenue. Roblox reported 58.8 million average daily active users, up 24% from a year earlier. Shares of Roblox closed down 21% Wednesday after the company reported a third-quarter loss but...
NBC Los Angeles

Levi Strauss CEO Says Company's Search for New Leader Got Help From Unlikely Source

Levi Strauss & Co. tapped Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to become its next leader. Levi CEO Chip Bergh said Kohl's activist investors nudged Gass to consider the new job. In her new role at Levi, Gass will lead the iconic denim brand as it works to sell more apparel directly to consumers through its own stores and website.
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Lyft, Tripadvisor, Take-Two Interactive and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Lyft — Shares of Lyft plummeted 22.9% after the company's earnings report showed mixed results in the last quarter. The rideshare company reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, more than analysts' expectations of 7 cents, but revenue fell short of the Street's forecast, coming in at $1.05 billion versus $1.06 billion expected, per Refinitiv.
NBC Los Angeles

Sweetgreen Shares Tumble After Salad Chain Lowers Revenue Outlook

Sweetgreen reported a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter and lowered its full-year revenue outlook. This marks the second consecutive quarter that it has lowered its revenue outlook. In the third quarter, Sweetgreen's same-store sales rose 6%, entirely driven by menu price hikes. Shares of Sweetgreen fell 10% in after-hours...
NBC Los Angeles

Beyond Meat Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss, Falling Revenue

Beyond Meat reported a wider-than-expected loss as demand for its meat substitutes tumbled. Beyond has tried to revive demand by offering restaurants and grocery customers discounts. In October, the company said it would cut 19% of its workforce, or roughly 200 employees. Beyond Meat on Wednesday reported a wider-than-expected loss...
NBC Los Angeles

European Markets Pull Back as Investors Await U.S. Midterm Results

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower on Wednesday as global investors await the results of the U.S. midterm elections. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.4% by early afternoon, with travel and leisure stocks shedding 1.7% as most sectors and major bourses slid into the red. Utilities bucked the downward trend to add 0.6%.
OHIO STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Elon Musk Sells at Least $3.95 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares After Twitter Deal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold additional shares of his electric car company after closing a $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk closed the deal on October 28, 2022 with equity and debt financing from a wide range of friends and institutions. Before he sold shares today, Elon Musk owned about...
NBC Los Angeles

Elon Musk Brainstorms Plans for How Payments Could Work on Twitter

Elon Musk has plans to make Twitter a place where people can shop for goods and be offered money market accounts. Musk held an audio broadcast intended to assuage the concerns of advertisers, some of which like General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their ad campaigns since the billionaire took over.
NBC Los Angeles

The Threat of National Rail Strike Eases, for Now, as Key Union BMWED Extends Deal Deadline

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the third-largest railroad worker union and one of the unions to reject the recent labor deal recommended by the Biden administration, announces an extension of negotiations. BMWED moved the end of its cooling-off period that includes...
NBC Los Angeles

Bitcoin Tumbles to Its Lowest in Nearly 2 Years; Solana Drops Another 40%

Cryptocurrencies extended their slide for a second day Wednesday as the market digested the fallout of FTX and Binance's offer to bail it out. Bitcoin fell 7% to $16,929.01, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day it hit a new bear market low of $16,521.60, its lowest level since November 2020, according to Coin Metrics. It reached its all-time high of $68,982.20 one year ago Thursday. Meanwhile, ether fell 12% to $1,162.46.

Comments / 0

Community Policy