NBC Los Angeles
Meta Shares Pop 5% as Wall Street Rallies Around Layoffs
Shares of Meta jumped Wednesday after the company announced it will lay off more than 11,000 employees. In a letter to the staff, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he is "sharing some of the most difficult changes we've made in Meta's history." Shares of Meta closed up 5% Wednesday after the...
NBC Los Angeles
AMC Entertainment Reports Another Quarterly Loss Despite Higher Revenue
AMC's revenue increased 27% to $968.4 million as the movie theater chain saw its admissions revenue and food and beverage spending increase. The company's net loss widened slightly to $226.9 million, or 22 cents per share. AMC said it sold 14.9 million of its preferred shares, called "APE," as of...
NBC Los Angeles
Rocket Lab Reports Record Quarterly Revenue, With Added Contract Wins
Rocket Lab delivered quarterly results on Wednesday that boasted record revenue, with the space company tacking on additional contract wins across its business. The company reported third-quarter revenue of $63.1 million, up 14% from the second quarter. The spacecraft and components business won a number of contracts during the third...
NBC Los Angeles
Roblox Shares Sink After Reporting Bigger Loss Than Expected
Shares of Roblox closed down 21% Wednesday after the company reported a third-quarter loss but beat analyst estimates for bookings revenue. Roblox reported 58.8 million average daily active users, up 24% from a year earlier. Shares of Roblox closed down 21% Wednesday after the company reported a third-quarter loss but...
NBC Los Angeles
Twitter Exec Says There Will Soon Be Three Types of Accounts: Official, Paid and Unlabeled
Some originally verified accounts will soon sport an "official" label, said exec Esther Crawford, while users who pay $7.99 per month for Twitter Blue will get a blue check mark. The Twitter Blue subscription service has become a major focus for Musk, who wants the platform to become less reliant...
NBC Los Angeles
Binance's Rescue of FTX Shows No Crypto Company Is ‘Too Big to Fail,' Experts Say
Despite FTX being the fourth-biggest crypto exchange, the company wasn't immune from the downturn in digital assets. "It shows that no one is too big to fail," said Pascal Gauthier, CEO of crypto wallet firm Ledger. "FTX seemed untouchable." Economists say crypto is not yet of a "systemic" scale where...
NBC Los Angeles
Levi Strauss CEO Says Company's Search for New Leader Got Help From Unlikely Source
Levi Strauss & Co. tapped Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass to become its next leader. Levi CEO Chip Bergh said Kohl's activist investors nudged Gass to consider the new job. In her new role at Levi, Gass will lead the iconic denim brand as it works to sell more apparel directly to consumers through its own stores and website.
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Lyft, Tripadvisor, Take-Two Interactive and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Lyft — Shares of Lyft plummeted 22.9% after the company's earnings report showed mixed results in the last quarter. The rideshare company reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, more than analysts' expectations of 7 cents, but revenue fell short of the Street's forecast, coming in at $1.05 billion versus $1.06 billion expected, per Refinitiv.
NBC Los Angeles
Sweetgreen Shares Tumble After Salad Chain Lowers Revenue Outlook
Sweetgreen reported a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter and lowered its full-year revenue outlook. This marks the second consecutive quarter that it has lowered its revenue outlook. In the third quarter, Sweetgreen's same-store sales rose 6%, entirely driven by menu price hikes. Shares of Sweetgreen fell 10% in after-hours...
NBC Los Angeles
Beyond Meat Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss, Falling Revenue
Beyond Meat reported a wider-than-expected loss as demand for its meat substitutes tumbled. Beyond has tried to revive demand by offering restaurants and grocery customers discounts. In October, the company said it would cut 19% of its workforce, or roughly 200 employees. Beyond Meat on Wednesday reported a wider-than-expected loss...
NBC Los Angeles
European Markets Pull Back as Investors Await U.S. Midterm Results
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were lower on Wednesday as global investors await the results of the U.S. midterm elections. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.4% by early afternoon, with travel and leisure stocks shedding 1.7% as most sectors and major bourses slid into the red. Utilities bucked the downward trend to add 0.6%.
NBC Los Angeles
Autos Giant Renault Is Betting the Market for Gasoline Cars Will Continue to Grow
Renault's focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some big economies are looking to move away from vehicles that use fossil fuels. Such targets have become a major talking point within the automotive industry. Speaking to CNBC, Renault CFO Thierry Pieton seeks to explain some of...
NBC Los Angeles
Europe Shows a United Front Against Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, Says It Threatens Industry
The EU has listed at least nine points in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act that could be in breach of international trade rules. South Korean officials have also raised similar concerns to Europe. A taskforce between European and American officials, which had its first meeting on this subject last week,...
NBC Los Angeles
Elon Musk Sells at Least $3.95 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares After Twitter Deal
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold additional shares of his electric car company after closing a $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Musk closed the deal on October 28, 2022 with equity and debt financing from a wide range of friends and institutions. Before he sold shares today, Elon Musk owned about...
NBC Los Angeles
This 33-Year-Old Makes $14,600 a Month in Passive Income: ‘I Work Just One Hour a Day' on My Online Business
In 2014, I was earning $85,000 a year as a full-time web developer. While I made enough to cover my living expenses, I felt like I was putting too much of my time into the job. I knew that there were opportunities to make passive income in e-commerce. So in...
NBC Los Angeles
Elon Musk Brainstorms Plans for How Payments Could Work on Twitter
Elon Musk has plans to make Twitter a place where people can shop for goods and be offered money market accounts. Musk held an audio broadcast intended to assuage the concerns of advertisers, some of which like General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their ad campaigns since the billionaire took over.
NBC Los Angeles
This 22-Year-Old Survives Lebanon With a Bitcoin Mining Business That's Been Earning $20,000 a Month
Ahmad Abu Daher, 22, says he and his team of more than 40 Lebanese and Syrian employees are working around the clock to man thousands of machines across the country. He got into the business after graduating from university into an environment of financial chaos, as the country's banking system collapses and hyperinflation takes root.
Crypto exchange Kraken not affected by recent FTX news in 'any material way'
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said on Thursday it was not affected by the recent FTX news "in any material way," and that it had no exposure to FTX Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm Alameda Research.
NBC Los Angeles
The Threat of National Rail Strike Eases, for Now, as Key Union BMWED Extends Deal Deadline
The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the third-largest railroad worker union and one of the unions to reject the recent labor deal recommended by the Biden administration, announces an extension of negotiations. BMWED moved the end of its cooling-off period that includes...
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Tumbles to Its Lowest in Nearly 2 Years; Solana Drops Another 40%
Cryptocurrencies extended their slide for a second day Wednesday as the market digested the fallout of FTX and Binance's offer to bail it out. Bitcoin fell 7% to $16,929.01, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day it hit a new bear market low of $16,521.60, its lowest level since November 2020, according to Coin Metrics. It reached its all-time high of $68,982.20 one year ago Thursday. Meanwhile, ether fell 12% to $1,162.46.
