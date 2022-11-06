Twitter to wait to launch paid verification until after Election Day: report

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Twitter users who are looking forward to paying their way to fame through the newly updated Twitter Blue service will have to wait to spend their $7.99 and get their blue checkmark until after Tuesday's midterm election, according to a report.

The report comes from The New York Times , which viewed an internal post and spoke with two people who have knowledge of the decision. According to the Times, Twitter will halt the service's rollout, a decision made shortly after the program for people receiving a check mark was announced.

On Saturday, Twitter released an update for its app, and in it, the new feature was said to be available. The update's description says, "Power to the people. Your account will get a blue check mark, just like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow."

With many pointing out that the ability to buy a verification checkmark possibly causing confusion ahead of the election on Tuesday, the question was raised by an employee on an internal Slack channel, the Times reported.

The employee had asked why Twitter was "making such a risky change before elections, which has the potential of causing election interference," the Times reported

Then, a manager working on the project said on Sunday they had "made the decision to move the launch of this release to Nov. 9, after the election."

A request for comment has been sent to Twitter, but the company has yet to respond to the delay of the service, the Times reported.

The change to Twitter's subscription service Twitter Blue includes bumping the cost from $4.99 to $7.99 and adding the verification feature.

However, Musk detailed Twitter Tuesday his plans, saying subscribers wouldn't just get verified but also a priority in replies, mentions, and search, as well as the ability to post longer video and audio content while getting half the amount of ads as others do.

The news comes after Musk laid off approximately half of the company's workforce. Musk said he had "no choice," citing the company losing $4 million daily.

Either way, it now seems that anyone wanting to achieve the dream of being verified on Twitter will have to wait until the polls close on Tuesday.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok