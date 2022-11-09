ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowans vote yes on Amendment 1 for the right to own firearms

By Hannah Getahun,Isabella Zavarise
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Vo77_0j0yRIok00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eLJP7_0j0yRIok00

Getty Images; Insider

  • Amendment 1 gives citizens the right in the state's constitution to bear arms.
  • Proponents say that it will help protect citizens' right to carry and own firearms in the state.
  • Opponents say that it will prevent lawmakers from passing gun safety laws.

Iowans voted "yes" for Amendment 1 to change the state's constitution to give citizens a right to keep and bear arms.

Ballot measure details

Amendment 1 added the following text to the state's constitution: "The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny."

Strict scrutiny is the most restrictive form of judicial review. It requires proposed laws must have a compelling and specific government interest in order to violate an amendment. This would mean that many laws that could restrict the right to bear arms in Iowa would be struck down in court.

Iowa was one of six states that did not have the right to bear arms in its constitution.

Support and opposition

Support for Amendment 1 included the Iowa Firearms Coalition and Republican state lawmakers.

Supporters argued this will allow Iowans to keep their guns with strong protections, due to the strict scrutiny requirements.

Iowans for Responsible Gun Laws , which was against the amendment, included gun safety advocates and religious groups.

Opponents said the measure's strict scrutiny language would prevent lawmakers in the state from passing gun safety laws.

The money race

According to Ballotpedia , $30,798 was raised in opposition of the measure. So far, no supporting committee was identified.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Live Results: Democrats hold US Senate with win in Nevada

Explore more race results below. Catherine Cortez Masto won her contentious Senate race against challenger Adam Laxalt. The Nevada race results were called Saturday evening, deciding Senate control for the next two years. With Masto's victory decided, Democrats maintain control of the Senate. Election 2022 Results Explore more election results.
NEVADA STATE
thatoregonlife.com

Sheriffs in Oregon Defy New Controversial Gun Control Measure

Before Measure 114 was even officially passed, multiple sheriffs in Oregon vowed they will not enforce the new measure regarding gun magazine capacities, which will ban the sale of magazines holding more than 10 rounds. Gun rights advocates are quickly ready to fight back and block the measure, arguing it violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms.
OREGON STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Washington Democrat Marie Pérez defeats Trump-backed Joe Kent, who ousted a pro-impeachment Republican

Explore more race results below. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez defeated Republican Joe Kent in a Washington House race. Pérez's win will flip Washington's third district. Kent was a Trump-backed candidate who ousted the incumbent representative during the primaries. Election 2022 Washington Results Explore more election results. House (1 District)
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Results: Democratic Rep. Steve Horsford defeats Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Steve Horsford defeated Republican Sam Peters in Nevada's 4th Congressional District. The 4th District covers most of northern Clark County and southern Lyon County. More than 80% of its population resides in Clark County, which is heavily Democratic. Election 2022 Nevada Results Explore more...
NEVADA STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Adam Laxalt in Nevada's US Senate election, winning the chamber for the Democrats

Explore more race results below. Democratic US Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeats Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada. With Cortez Masto's win, Democrats maintain control of the US Senate. The contentious race in the swing state was among the most-watched in the nation. Election 2022 Nevada Results Explore more election results.
NEVADA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz, Democrats signal recreational marijuana could be legalized next session

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz and key legislative Democrats signaled recreational marijuana could pass the legislature next session, after their party took total control of the capitol and opened the door to passing more progressive proposals.Walz in an appearance on WCCO radio Friday morning reiterated that it could happen next year. Former Gov. Jesse Ventura, who endorsed Walz's campaign in the final days, said on a podcast Thursday that the incumbent DFL governor said cannabis for adults would be one of the first bills signed next session, a conversation Walz confirmed took place.He credited Ventura for starting the conversation in Minnesota sooner than...
MINNESOTA STATE
Business Insider

Herschel Walker's supporters are suggesting Ron DeSantis would be better on Georgia campaign trail than Donald Trump, report says

Herschel Walker's allies are suggesting DeSantis would be more useful on the campaign trail than Trump. Trump-endorsed candidates underperformed in the midterms, while DeSantis easily won a second term. One GOP activist said DeSantis would be "a better fit for soft Republicans or independents in the suburbs." Supporters of Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

'Bogus,' 'ridiculous,' and 'made-up crap': DOJ veterans throw cold water on Trump's claim that he 'sent in the FBI' to help Ron DeSantis

DOJ veterans shot down Trump's claim that he "sent in" the FBI to help Ron DeSantis win the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race. One former official called Trump's statements "bogus," while others said they were "nonsense" and "made-up crap." The feds are now investigating if "Stop The Steal" protests surrounding the...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

DeSantis reportedly 'distancing' himself from Trump as rumblings of a potential 2024 White House run grow louder: 'There's no upside to rolling around in the mud with Trump'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ignoring former President Donald Trump's recent jabs against him. "There is no upside to rolling around in the mud with Trump at this point," a source told The New York Post. DeSantis was handily reelected earlier this week as rumblings of a 2024 White House...
FLORIDA STATE
mybasin.com

Sheriff Chris Kaber Sends Update Regarding Measure 114

As of today, it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon if it passes. Myself, and other Sheriffs, often rely on the analysis of our legal advisor(s) through our Oregon State Sheriffs Association. Having reviewed the BM 114 and the legal analysis received, the following opinion is my understanding of the likely next steps in the unfortunate event it passes. For the record, I believe BM 114 to be an unconstitutional restriction on the right to possess firearms.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
The Associated Press

US outlines effects of withdrawing land from oil drilling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department’s plan to withdraw hundreds of square miles in New Mexico from oil and gas production for the next 20 years is expected to result in only a few dozen wells not being drilled on federal land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park, according to an environmental assessment.
COLORADO STATE
fox7austin.com

Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Business Insider

Business Insider

719K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy