Iowans vote yes on Amendment 1 for the right to own firearms

Amendment 1 gives citizens the right in the state's constitution to bear arms.

Proponents say that it will help protect citizens' right to carry and own firearms in the state.

Opponents say that it will prevent lawmakers from passing gun safety laws.

Iowans voted "yes" for Amendment 1 to change the state's constitution to give citizens a right to keep and bear arms.

Ballot measure details

Amendment 1 added the following text to the state's constitution: "The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny."

Strict scrutiny is the most restrictive form of judicial review. It requires proposed laws must have a compelling and specific government interest in order to violate an amendment. This would mean that many laws that could restrict the right to bear arms in Iowa would be struck down in court.

Iowa was one of six states that did not have the right to bear arms in its constitution.

Support and opposition

Support for Amendment 1 included the Iowa Firearms Coalition and Republican state lawmakers.

Supporters argued this will allow Iowans to keep their guns with strong protections, due to the strict scrutiny requirements.

Iowans for Responsible Gun Laws , which was against the amendment, included gun safety advocates and religious groups.

Opponents said the measure's strict scrutiny language would prevent lawmakers in the state from passing gun safety laws.

The money race

According to Ballotpedia , $30,798 was raised in opposition of the measure. So far, no supporting committee was identified.