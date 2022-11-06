Measure 114: Oregon could soon have stricter requirements for gun ownership

Getty Images; Insider

Measure 114 would make it a requirement to obtain permits for gun purchases.

Proponents say that the measure would make schools and communities safe from gun violence.

Opponents say that it would prevent easy access to guns to defend themselves.

A "yes" on Oregon's Measure 114 would require permits and background checks to purchase guns and limit the number of rounds a magazine can have.

Ballot measure details

Measure 114 would require those who want to purchase a gun to apply for a permit and pass a criminal background check. Police or sheriff authorities that administer the permit would also need to verify whether the person presents a danger to themselves or others.

The applicant must also provide a gun safety course certificate, fingerprinting and photographing, and permit fees to the administering agent.

It would also ban the sale, ownership, and transfer of large-capacity magazines able to shoot 10 rounds or more.

The bill text states the primary purpose of the law is to address gun violence, including mass shootings, in the state.

Support and opposition

Lift Every Voice Oregon includes a coalition of religious organizations and nonprofits who are advocating for measure 114.

Supporters argue that this will make communities and schools safer from gun incidents, decrease homicide rates, and prevent gun suicides.

Stop 114 includes the Oregon State Sheriffs' Association, the National Rifle Association, and the Oregon Hunters Association.

Opponents say that the measure will prevent easier access to guns that could help people defend themselves from crime and would pose a financial burden on sheriffs and police departments that must administer permits.

The money race

According to Ballotpedia , $451,120 has been poured into supporting this measure, while $65,874 has been contributed in opposition.