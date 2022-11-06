ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari to captain Hero Cup teams

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari will captain their respective teams in the inaugural Hero Cup. The duo, which famously teamed up to go 4-0 at the 2018 Ryder Cup, will consult with European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald to finalize the Great Britain and Ireland and Continental Europe squads next month, following the conclusion of this current season.
Notable names fighting for spots in LPGA finale and 2023 cards

This week's Pelican Women's Championship is the penultimate event on the LPGA schedule but it has a finality to it as well. It's the final chance for players to finish inside the top 100 in the Race to the CME Globe standings and earn cards for 2023. It's also the final chance to players to finish inside the top 60 in points and qualify for the season finale, next week's CME Group Tour Championship.
Tying a ‘Bo’ on the very last Korn Ferry Tour Q-School

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Bo Hoag chuckled when told he’d forever be the answer to a trivia question. Who was the last medalist in Korn Ferry Tour Q-School history?. “I didn’t even think about that,” said Hoag, the 34-year-old former PGA Tour player who medaled by a shot Monday at final stage to earn fully exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour next year. “That’s kind of cool.”
From HBCU to KFT, Willie Mack III's inspiring journey through professional golf

Willie Mack III secured his Korn Ferry Tour card Monday in Savannah, Georgia, but his story begins at Bethune-Cookman in 2006. Mack, a native of Flint, Michigan, headed to Florida and began his college career at the HBCU, setting in motion a golf career few could have predicted would still be thriving nearly two decades later.
SAVANNAH, GA
Tiger Woods to return at his Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods announced Wednesday that he will compete next month at the Hero World Challenge. Woods hasn’t played since the Open Championship in July, when he missed the cut in what could be his final Open at St. Andrews. He has played a total of nine competitive rounds this year.
Sahith Theegala: LIV Golf making the PGA Tour more 'competitive'

Good or bad, LIV Golf made its mark on the golf world this past year. "I think no matter what everyone feels about either tour, whatever opinions they have or thoughts they have, I think it affects everyone whether they want to admit it or not," Sahith Theegala said Wednesday at a Houston Open pre-tournament presser.
HOUSTON, TX
USGA, R&A announce five key rule changes taking effect January 1, 2023

The Rules of Golf are constantly evolving, and while the changes set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, don’t reach the level of the 2019 overhaul, you and your playing partners still need to be aware of a handful of notable differences. The USGA and R&A typically make...
Journeyman Bo Hoag wins medalist honors at final stage of KFT Q-School

Heartbreak, jubilation, eagles, doubles and everything in between could be found on the final day of the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School Monday in Savannah, Georgia. The winner would receive fully exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the 2023 season, with finishers 2-10 receiving guaranteed starts in each of the first 12 events and finishers 11-40 receiving guaranteed starts in each of the first eight events.
SAVANNAH, GA
Jessica Korda announces back injury will sideline her for rest of 2022

Jessica Korda's 2022 campaign has come to an end. The world No. 16 announced on social media Tuesday that a back injury will sideline Korda for the rest of the LPGA season with two events left. Korda, 29, said her doctor suggested that if she played through the injury, her...
Scottie Scheffler heavy PointsBet favorite over Sam Burns for Houston Open

In the second-to-last official PGA Tour event of 2022, the Cadence Bank Houston Open possesses a solid field with a bevy of names who could win. PointsBet has Scottie Scheffler as a heavy favorite at +550. Scheffler was the 54-hole leader at last year's Houston Open but finished runner-up. The world No. 2 is coming off a T-3 last week at Mayakoba, where he shot a final-round 62.
HOUSTON, TX

