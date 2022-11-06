Read full article on original website
The Match is set: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth
We know Tiger Woods will play at least once this fall. Tournament organizers announced Monday that Woods will headline the latest installment of The Match, teaming with Rory McIlroy to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in a 12-hole, under-the-lights showdown in Florida. The charity competition will be held...
Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari to captain Hero Cup teams
Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari will captain their respective teams in the inaugural Hero Cup. The duo, which famously teamed up to go 4-0 at the 2018 Ryder Cup, will consult with European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald to finalize the Great Britain and Ireland and Continental Europe squads next month, following the conclusion of this current season.
Notable names fighting for spots in LPGA finale and 2023 cards
This week's Pelican Women's Championship is the penultimate event on the LPGA schedule but it has a finality to it as well. It's the final chance for players to finish inside the top 100 in the Race to the CME Globe standings and earn cards for 2023. It's also the final chance to players to finish inside the top 60 in points and qualify for the season finale, next week's CME Group Tour Championship.
Tying a ‘Bo’ on the very last Korn Ferry Tour Q-School
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Bo Hoag chuckled when told he’d forever be the answer to a trivia question. Who was the last medalist in Korn Ferry Tour Q-School history?. “I didn’t even think about that,” said Hoag, the 34-year-old former PGA Tour player who medaled by a shot Monday at final stage to earn fully exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour next year. “That’s kind of cool.”
Solheim Cup returning to even years; 2024 to be played in Virginia with new points structure
The Solheim Cup will return to even years, as following next year's competition in Spain, the biennial event will be played on Sept. 13-15, 2024, at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. “We are so excited to finally share the official dates of the 2024 Solheim Cup, marking...
From HBCU to KFT, Willie Mack III's inspiring journey through professional golf
Willie Mack III secured his Korn Ferry Tour card Monday in Savannah, Georgia, but his story begins at Bethune-Cookman in 2006. Mack, a native of Flint, Michigan, headed to Florida and began his college career at the HBCU, setting in motion a golf career few could have predicted would still be thriving nearly two decades later.
With chance to reclaim world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler not motivated by world ranking
Scottie Scheffler has a chance to do what he couldn't last week. The world's second-ranked player needed a win or solo second at Mayakoba to reclaim world No. 1, which Rory McIlroy notched three weeks ago after winning the CJ Cup. Scheffler carded a final-round 62, but finished T-3. With...
Tiger Woods to return at his Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods announced Wednesday that he will compete next month at the Hero World Challenge. Woods hasn’t played since the Open Championship in July, when he missed the cut in what could be his final Open at St. Andrews. He has played a total of nine competitive rounds this year.
Sahith Theegala: LIV Golf making the PGA Tour more 'competitive'
Good or bad, LIV Golf made its mark on the golf world this past year. "I think no matter what everyone feels about either tour, whatever opinions they have or thoughts they have, I think it affects everyone whether they want to admit it or not," Sahith Theegala said Wednesday at a Houston Open pre-tournament presser.
USGA, R&A announce five key rule changes taking effect January 1, 2023
The Rules of Golf are constantly evolving, and while the changes set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, don’t reach the level of the 2019 overhaul, you and your playing partners still need to be aware of a handful of notable differences. The USGA and R&A typically make...
Journeyman Bo Hoag wins medalist honors at final stage of KFT Q-School
Heartbreak, jubilation, eagles, doubles and everything in between could be found on the final day of the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School Monday in Savannah, Georgia. The winner would receive fully exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the 2023 season, with finishers 2-10 receiving guaranteed starts in each of the first 12 events and finishers 11-40 receiving guaranteed starts in each of the first eight events.
Jessica Korda announces back injury will sideline her for rest of 2022
Jessica Korda's 2022 campaign has come to an end. The world No. 16 announced on social media Tuesday that a back injury will sideline Korda for the rest of the LPGA season with two events left. Korda, 29, said her doctor suggested that if she played through the injury, her...
How to watch: Live stream schedule for Houston Open, Pelican Women's, Schwab Cup Championship
Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted. All events listed...
Thursday's play canceled at Pelican, event reduced to 54 holes due to Hurricane Nicole
Thursday's play at the Pelican Women's Championship has been canceled and the event has been reduced to 54 holes because of Hurricane Nicole, the LPGA announced Wednesday evening. The storm is expected to hit the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning and work its way across the state. The...
Scottie Scheffler heavy PointsBet favorite over Sam Burns for Houston Open
In the second-to-last official PGA Tour event of 2022, the Cadence Bank Houston Open possesses a solid field with a bevy of names who could win. PointsBet has Scottie Scheffler as a heavy favorite at +550. Scheffler was the 54-hole leader at last year's Houston Open but finished runner-up. The world No. 2 is coming off a T-3 last week at Mayakoba, where he shot a final-round 62.
