This week's Pelican Women's Championship is the penultimate event on the LPGA schedule but it has a finality to it as well. It's the final chance for players to finish inside the top 100 in the Race to the CME Globe standings and earn cards for 2023. It's also the final chance to players to finish inside the top 60 in points and qualify for the season finale, next week's CME Group Tour Championship.

1 DAY AGO