Nick Carter pays tribute to 'baby brother' Aaron Carter after his death

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter took to Instagram to share a tribute to his younger brother Aaron Carter, who died over the weekend at the age of 34.

Nick Carter spoke to the “complicated relationship” he had with his brother and his brother’s battle with “addiction and mental illness,” but shared that the “love for him” has never faded.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Aaron Carter performs in Las Vegas, Feb. 12, 2022.

“My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth… I love you baby brother,” Carter posted on Instagram on Nov. 6.

The cause of Aaron Carter’s death was not made immediately available. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the singer’s home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday and an investigation is currently underway.

Aaron Carter's older sister Leslie Carter died from a reported drug overdose in 2012. Several years later, Nick Carter and Angel Conrad, the singer’s twin sister, reportedly filed a restraining order against their brother in 2019, saying that Aaron allegedly confessed to thinking about “intentions of killing” Nick Carter’s pregnant wife. Aaron Carter denied the allegations .

Over the weekend, Angel Conrad also shared a tribute on social media to her late twin brother.

Aaron Carter and his fiancee, Melanie Martin, welcomed their first son, Prince , in November 2021. In September, the singer, who has been open about his mental health issues and reported struggles with substance abuse, told The U.S. Sun that he had checked into a month-long rehabilitation outpatient program after losing custody of his son.

Aaron Carter shot to fame at the age of nine following the release of his self-titled album in 1997 and quickly established himself as a star among pre-teen and teenage audiences into the early 2000s.

WireImage/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Nick Carter and Aaron Carter attend Howie Dorough's Birthday Party in Hollywood, Calif., Aug. 16, 2006.

His second album, “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It,” sold over 3 million copies, making it his most successful album to date and included the hit-cover, “I Want Candy.”

Aaron Carter also found popularity while touring with the Backstreet Boys, of which his older brother, Nick Carter, is a member. The Backstreet Boys dominated the pop scene during the late 90s to the early 2000s. To date, the group remains the best-selling boy band of all time, selling over 100 million records worldwide.