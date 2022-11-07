ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Nick Carter pays tribute to 'baby brother' Aaron Carter after his death

GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I67JY_0j0yRAkw00

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter took to Instagram to share a tribute to his younger brother Aaron Carter, who died over the weekend at the age of 34.

Nick Carter spoke to the “complicated relationship” he had with his brother and his brother’s battle with “addiction and mental illness,” but shared that the “love for him” has never faded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkHHJ_0j0yRAkw00
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Aaron Carter performs in Las Vegas, Feb. 12, 2022.

“My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth… I love you baby brother,” Carter posted on Instagram on Nov. 6.

The cause of Aaron Carter’s death was not made immediately available. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the singer’s home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday and an investigation is currently underway.

Aaron Carter's older sister Leslie Carter died from a reported drug overdose in 2012. Several years later, Nick Carter and Angel Conrad, the singer’s twin sister, reportedly filed a restraining order against their brother in 2019, saying that Aaron allegedly confessed to thinking about “intentions of killing” Nick Carter’s pregnant wife. Aaron Carter denied the allegations .

Over the weekend, Angel Conrad also shared a tribute on social media to her late twin brother.

Aaron Carter and his fiancee, Melanie Martin, welcomed their first son, Prince , in November 2021. In September, the singer, who has been open about his mental health issues and reported struggles with substance abuse, told The U.S. Sun that he had checked into a month-long rehabilitation outpatient program after losing custody of his son.

Aaron Carter shot to fame at the age of nine following the release of his self-titled album in 1997 and quickly established himself as a star among pre-teen and teenage audiences into the early 2000s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBLMN_0j0yRAkw00
WireImage/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Nick Carter and Aaron Carter attend Howie Dorough's Birthday Party in Hollywood, Calif., Aug. 16, 2006.

His second album, “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It,” sold over 3 million copies, making it his most successful album to date and included the hit-cover, “I Want Candy.”

MORE: Singer Aaron Carter dead at the age of 34

Aaron Carter also found popularity while touring with the Backstreet Boys, of which his older brother, Nick Carter, is a member. The Backstreet Boys dominated the pop scene during the late 90s to the early 2000s. To date, the group remains the best-selling boy band of all time, selling over 100 million records worldwide.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
LANCASTER, CA
RadarOnline

Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS

Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned. Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a...
Page Six

Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’

Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
Daily Mail

Aaron Carter's body is taken away after troubled rapper 'was found by house sitter after drowning in bathtub' aged 34 : Distraught baby mama turns up outside his home - just weeks after he sang 'tell my honey I'll be gone'

Aaron Carter, 34, the brother of famed pop icon and Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has been 'found dead in his bathtub' at his home in Lancaster, Calif. Law enforcement said they received a 911 call at 11 a.m. on Saturday, saying 'a male had drowned in the tub.' They were contacted by a house sitter, who had found his body, the sheriff's department told DailyMail.com.
LANCASTER, CA
Us Weekly

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby

Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
KTLA

Aaron Carter’s life in photos

Singer and actor Aaron Carter has died at age 34. He was found dead at his home in Southern California, according to TMZ and other celebrity news outlets The singer and teenage heartthrob burst onto the scene first as the younger brother of Backstreet Boys frontman Nick Carter, but the plucky preteen carved out his […]
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Look At Newborn Son As True, 4, Holds Him In Halloween Costumes

Khloe Kardashian is finally giving fans a GLIMPSE of her son, who was born at the end of July 2022. On Oct. 30, Khloe took to Instagram to share some photos from her family’s pre-Halloween celebration, including an adorable shot of her daughter, True Thompson, 4, holding her baby brother. Although the baby’s face is turned away from the camera, this is the first time Khloe has publicly shared any image of her newborn. A second shot shows the little one’s foot, which is dressed in a Nike sneaker.
The Hollywood Reporter

Hilary Duff, New Kids on the Block, Tyler Hilton Pay Tribute to Aaron Carter: “You Had a Charm That Was Absolutely Effervescent”

Stars took to social media on Saturday to pay tribute to former teen pop sensation Aaron Carter, who died at 34 in his Lancaster, California, home. Carter rose to fame in the early 2000s with one of his first major albums, Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It). The triple-platinum album included his iconic song, “I Want Candy,” which was featured in an episode of Lizzie McGuire where Hilary Duff and her friends got the chance to star in the Christmas music video for it. More from The Hollywood ReporterBackstreet Boys Pay Tribute to Aaron Carter at London Show: "He's a...
LANCASTER, CA
Glamour

Aaron Carter Is Dead at 34 Years Old

Aaron Carter died at 34 years old, People and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on November 5, shortly after TMZ first reported the news. While no cause of death has been shared, the Los Angeles Police Department told People that a body was discovered just before 11 a.m. at his California home. A rep for Carter declined to comment but told the publication that “a statement will be released shortly by the family and management. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Prevention

LeAnn Rimes Posts the First Video With Eddie After His Frightening Accident

We're so glad to see Eddie Cibrian doing well following his accident and trip to the E.R. Before Halloween, LeAnn asked fans for prayers through an Instagram story that read, "Today was traumatic, but healing is happening now!" Although, there were no details on exactly how Eddie injured himself, we're just happy to see that the couple is back to their usual light-hearted shenanigans.
GMA

GMA

73K+
Followers
9K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy