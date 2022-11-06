Mahone Fund, Gateway Technical College, The Bartolotta Restaurants partner on unique benefit dinner Nov. 9

Read full article on original website
Pleasant Prairie salutes its veterans at annual ceremony at village park Sunday
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — An unseasonably mild, but windy day brought out dozens of residents to attend the village’s event that honors the country’s military veterans during a ceremony held Sunday at Prairie Springs Park. “Today’s ceremony is about honoring every veteran who has served their country in...
Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park roads named for Cloyd Porter, Karow family – West of the I
Members of the Porter family, the Karow family, County Executive Samantha Kerkman, and Twin Lakes Village. President Howard Skinner, were among those who gathered for the ceremony naming the roads that lead into the park. People gathered at the entrance to the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, 8530 352nd Avenue,...
2022 KAFASI Bowls ‘n’ Bakers is Nov. 9 – West of the I
The 18th annual Bowls ‘n Bakers Fundraiser is scheduled to take place from 11 am to 1:30 pm Nov. 9 at the Parkway Chateau at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. to benefit seniors and family services in Kenosha County such as Meals on Wheels , Volunteer Transportation and Family Support.
Leaders of Kenosha educates the community ahead of the midterm elections | WUWM 89.7 FM
The midterm elections are here, and there is an organization in Kenosha working to engage Black and Brown voters. Leaders of Kenosha (LOK) aims to be a conduit for transformative social justice. They do this by empowering and engaging Black Americans and their communities. The organization emerged two years ago...
Winter farmers markets in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Germantown
The end of warm weather doesn’t mean the end of farmers’ markets. Check out these winter farmers’ markets in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Sussex, Germantown and Port Washington to enjoy fresh produce and continue to support local artisans well into the cold weather. Milwaukee Winter Farmers’ Market, 5305 W...
Union Grove 2022 Christmas Decorating contest registration now open
UNION GROVE — The Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Decorating Contest for 2022 wants to see your best holiday decorations. Residents in the Union Grove area are welcome to register to participate in the contest. If you want to take your shot at winning the title...
Zoerner wins Kenosha County sheriff’s race in third attempt
David Zoerner took a look around at the more than 300 people who came out to support him at the Parkway Chateau. In fact, it was something that his friend Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling advised him to do. “I’m not going to cry,” said Zoerner, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s...
Assembly District 64: McGuire vs. Hibsch rematch
RACINE AND KENOSHA — The 2022 general election race for the 64th Assembly District is a rematch between Democrat Tip McGuire and Republican Ed Hibsch. The election is this Tuesday (Nov. 8). The 64th District straddles Racine and Kenosha Counties. The Racine County portion includes portions of the City...
Get out the vote efforts are active from Milwaukee’s Garden Homes neighborhood to Waukesha | WUWM 89.7 FM
Get-out-the-vote efforts are in full swing ahead of Tuesday’s election. Not just by the various campaigns in Wisconsin but also by grass-roots groups and even individuals. Over the weekend, the Working Families Party was one of the groups spreading out across Milwaukee, urging people to vote early, or on Tuesday, for Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
Hodges campaign: Anna Maria Hodges elected Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court
Milwaukee, WI (November 8, 2022) – Tonight, retired Chief Deputy Clerk of Circuit Court Anna Maria Hodges was elected as the next Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court. Hodges, the Democratic nominee, will take office on January 2, 2023. The Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court is a constitutional officer responsible for clerical, record-keeping, and administrative services supporting the largest trial court system in Wisconsin.
Kenosha fatal shooting; Darnell Ridgeway sentenced, life in prison
KENOSHA, Wis. – A Kenosha County judge sentenced Darnell Ridgeway on Monday, Nov. 7 to life in prison in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dayshawn Davis in May 2021. Ridgeway will be eligible for extended supervision, but not for 30 years. A Kenosha County jury convicted Ridgeway in April...
DOJ monitors Milwaukee, Racine polling sites
MILWAUKEE – Voters went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 for the midterm elections, and by Tuesday evening, election officials said voter turnout had been good. Along with the voters and poll workers, there were also federal officials on hand in Wisconsin and 23 other states to ensure polling sites were compliant.
City of Racine votes in favor of both overturning Wisconsin’s abortion ban and legalizing marijuana
RACINE — Two non-binding referendums on the ballots for voters in the City of Racine, one for the legalization of marijuana and the other for overturning the state’s anti-abortion law, have passed. “Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol?” received 16,229 “Yes” votes...
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Tonight’s weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday’s forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow’s low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Before Wisconsin’s Midterms, Anxiety and Hope About Democracy
On a recent autumn afternoon, Greta Neubauer picked up a stack of campaign flyers and signs at the Democratic Party headquarters in Kenosha and drove her car, loaded with election paraphernalia, to a middle-class street with neatly trimmed lawns and no sidewalks. Neubauer is a Wisconsin state legislator and the leader of the Democratic minority in the State Assembly. That day, she wasn’t campaigning in her own district. She was knocking on doors for Tip McGuire, an incumbent Democrat, whose seat the Party almost certainly must hold if it hopes to prevent Republicans from winning a super-majority in the state legislature on Tuesday.
How to Watch Purdue Basketball’s 2022-23 Season Opener Against Milwaukee on Tuesday
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The long-awaited return of the 2022-23 college basketball season is finally upon us, and Purdue is ready to open its new campaign with a home matchup with Milwaukee on Tuesday inside Mackey Arena. The team is coming off a 102-57 exhibition win over Truman State...
Patience at the polls as Kenoshans line up to cast their ballots for the 2022 election
When Eugene Kopp, a poll worker at the Northside Library, arrived to open the polling spot at the library at 7 am Tuesday, he was greeted by a group of eager voters waiting for the doors to open. “We had a line out the door this morning,” Kopp said. “I...
