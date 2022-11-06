ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Mahone Fund, Gateway Technical College, The Bartolotta Restaurants partner on unique benefit dinner Nov. 9

By Lynn Sommers
dailybadgerbulletin.com
 3 days ago
dailybadgerbulletin.com

2022 KAFASI Bowls ‘n’ Bakers is Nov. 9 – West of the I

The 18th annual Bowls ‘n Bakers Fundraiser is scheduled to take place from 11 am to 1:30 pm Nov. 9 at the Parkway Chateau at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. to benefit seniors and family services in Kenosha County such as Meals on Wheels , Volunteer Transportation and Family Support.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Winter farmers markets in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Germantown

The end of warm weather doesn’t mean the end of farmers’ markets. Check out these winter farmers’ markets in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Sussex, Germantown and Port Washington to enjoy fresh produce and continue to support local artisans well into the cold weather. Milwaukee Winter Farmers’ Market, 5305 W...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Union Grove 2022 Christmas Decorating contest registration now open

UNION GROVE — The Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Decorating Contest for 2022 wants to see your best holiday decorations. Residents in the Union Grove area are welcome to register to participate in the contest. If you want to take your shot at winning the title...
UNION GROVE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Zoerner wins Kenosha County sheriff’s race in third attempt

David Zoerner took a look around at the more than 300 people who came out to support him at the Parkway Chateau. In fact, it was something that his friend Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling advised him to do. “I’m not going to cry,” said Zoerner, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Assembly District 64: McGuire vs. Hibsch rematch

RACINE AND KENOSHA — The 2022 general election race for the 64th Assembly District is a rematch between Democrat Tip McGuire and Republican Ed Hibsch. The election is this Tuesday (Nov. 8). The 64th District straddles Racine and Kenosha Counties. The Racine County portion includes portions of the City...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Get out the vote efforts are active from Milwaukee’s Garden Homes neighborhood to Waukesha | WUWM 89.7 FM

Get-out-the-vote efforts are in full swing ahead of Tuesday’s election. Not just by the various campaigns in Wisconsin but also by grass-roots groups and even individuals. Over the weekend, the Working Families Party was one of the groups spreading out across Milwaukee, urging people to vote early, or on Tuesday, for Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Hodges campaign: Anna Maria Hodges elected Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court

Milwaukee, WI (November 8, 2022) – Tonight, retired Chief Deputy Clerk of Circuit Court Anna Maria Hodges was elected as the next Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court. Hodges, the Democratic nominee, will take office on January 2, 2023. The Milwaukee County Clerk of Circuit Court is a constitutional officer responsible for clerical, record-keeping, and administrative services supporting the largest trial court system in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha fatal shooting; Darnell Ridgeway sentenced, life in prison

KENOSHA, Wis. – A Kenosha County judge sentenced Darnell Ridgeway on Monday, Nov. 7 to life in prison in the shooting death of 18-year-old Dayshawn Davis in May 2021. Ridgeway will be eligible for extended supervision, but not for 30 years. A Kenosha County jury convicted Ridgeway in April...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

DOJ monitors Milwaukee, Racine polling sites

MILWAUKEE – Voters went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8 for the midterm elections, and by Tuesday evening, election officials said voter turnout had been good. Along with the voters and poll workers, there were also federal officials on hand in Wisconsin and 23 other states to ensure polling sites were compliant.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight’s weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday’s forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow’s low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Before Wisconsin’s Midterms, Anxiety and Hope About Democracy

On a recent autumn afternoon, Greta Neubauer picked up a stack of campaign flyers and signs at the Democratic Party headquarters in Kenosha and drove her car, loaded with election paraphernalia, to a middle-class street with neatly trimmed lawns and no sidewalks. Neubauer is a Wisconsin state legislator and the leader of the Democratic minority in the State Assembly. That day, she wasn’t campaigning in her own district. She was knocking on doors for Tip McGuire, an incumbent Democrat, whose seat the Party almost certainly must hold if it hopes to prevent Republicans from winning a super-majority in the state legislature on Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE

