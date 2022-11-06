9W Bike Shop Property, Franklin Avenue Mixed-Use, Madison Avenue Acreage All Sell; Myrtle Avenue Redevelopment Continues

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Diner Thief Made Off with Cash, E-Bike In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election ResultsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of AmericaB.R. ShenoyPort Washington, NY
NYC Mayor Is Disappointed That Allied PAC Gave Zeldin Campaign $10,000Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
therealdeal.com
Hudson plans Port Chester mixed-use development
The real estate firm secured a $11.4 million loan for the acquisition and pre-development of a site at 27-45 North Main Street and 28 Adee Street in Port Chester, where the company plans to build a six-story, 226,000-square-foot mixed-use project. Hudson declined to comment on the development site’s sale price,...
Missing man rescued from Nyack Beach hiking trail
The man is identified as Mandeep Tiwana, who went missing from his home in Upper Nyack.
rocklanddaily.com
Garnerville Lots Sold to Monsey-Based Developer of Single-Family Homes
Last week, All Madison, LLC, purchased lots at 45, 75, and 55-63 Madison Avenue in Garnerville in the Town of Haverstraw. While plans have yet to be developed for the property, Joel Salamon, the principal of All Madison, LLC, said he would likely subdivide the property into buildable lots and construct homes.
24-A Millers Mill Road, Bedford, NY 10506, Bedford, NY 10506 - $2,800
BEDFORD, N.Y. — A property at 24-A Millers Mill Road, Bedford, NY 10506 in Bedford is listed at $2,800. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Can a waterfront development in Newburgh begin to address lingering urban renewal effects?
CITY OF NEWBURGH — Growing up, Corey Allen did not dream of the future. He dreamed of the past. His family would look at photographs of Newburgh’s historic East End and reminisce about the days when Allen’s grandfather owned a thrift store on Water Street. “I’ve seen...
Popular Pie Shop's New Rye Location Praised For 'Amazing Selection'
A beloved Hudson Valley pie shop's second location in Westchester County has earned much praise from visitors. Noble Pies, which opened a location in Rye at 22 Purdy Ave. on Dec. 15, 2021, is known for making both savory and sweet pies from scratch using their own local ingredients, according to the pie shop's website.
Truck hauling gravel overturns in near Palisades Center in West Nyack
Police say the driver was traveling south around 9 a.m. on Route 303 when he veered off and rolled over.
therealdeal.com
ESRT to sell Westchester County office buildings for $95M
Empire State Realty Trust is ready to trade a pair of Westchester County office buildings for about 15 percent more than what it paid for them nine years ago. The REIT is in contract to unload office properties at 10 Bank Street in White Plains and 500 Mamaroneck Avenue in Harrison for $95 million, according to an SEC filing. The deals are expected to close in the first quarter of next year. The buyers were not disclosed.
Newburgh man killed in house fire on farm
Police got a 911 call for help around 9:30 p.m. and say when they arrived four family members were out of the house, while the victim was trapped inside.
rcbizjournal.com
Stony Point Voters Once Again Reject Development At Former Letchworth Village Site
Voters Overwhelmingly Defeat Proposal For Multi-Generational Housing. For the second time in two years, voters defeated a proposed development for the former crumbling Letchworth Village site in Stony Point. Although this year’s proposal was markedly different from the previous one, voters via a referendum on Tuesday’s ballot rejected the opportunity...
Port Jefferson, NY, Woman Killed On NJ Turnpike As Wheel Crashes Though Windshield
November 7, 2022 EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Sgt. Philip Curry of the New Jersey State Police Public Information Unit told MidJersey.news…
Suspicious package causes evacuation at Spring Valley Police Department
A suspicious package containing an unknown substance caused the evacuation of the Spring Valley Police Department this morning.
Police: Danbury man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in New Milford
A 61-year-old Danbury man was killed after police say he was struck by a car in New Milford.
Peekskill police probe shooting near police headquarters
Witnesses say someone was shot on Central Avenue.
Another Dump Truck Overturns, Causing Delays in Part of the Hudson Valley
For the second time in less than a week, a dump truck has crashed in the area leading to long backups and delays. The Yonkers Police Department posted on their Facebook page last Thursday, showing a large overturned dump truck that overturned, causing northbound traffic on Central Park Avenue to shut down for hours. Now, offcials say yet another truck has overturned,
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
Crash Involving Unmarked Police Car Jams Paramus Intersection
A multi-vehicle crash involving an unmarked police car jammed an intersection in Paramus Tuesday, Nov. 8. The unmarked Glen Rock police SUV was stopped on West Grove Street waiting to turn right on Paramus Road, when another vehicle ran a red light and hit it during morning rush hour, Paramus police tell Daily Voice.
Why Do You See Green Lights Unexpectedly at Hudson Valley Homes?
Have you noticed them? They might not be there for the reason you think. Do you have a veteran in your family, friend group or know one? It's so important that we honor them and show our gratitude for their service to the country. The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is putting out a special request for residents to help honor those who have served and it's a nice, easy and simple way to show our support.
NBC New York
Missing Husband Found on NY Park Cliff After Screams End Overnight Nightmare
A hiker who apparently slipped off a trail and tumbled down a cliff in a Rockland County state park got stuck there overnight, but is expected to make a full recovery after his harrowing rescue Wednesday, authorities say. More than two dozen first responders, including high-angle volunteer rescuers, swarmed Nyack...
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Shots Fired Locked In/Out Two Schools
2022-11-09@12:19pm–#Norwalk CT– One suspect is in custody and a firearm was recovered in a shots fired incident at Hemlock and Chestnut Street area. Two nearby schools are in lock in/out and the area is shut down from Merritt Street while police with K-9 look for the last suspect in a black hoodie.
Comments / 0