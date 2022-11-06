Read full article on original website
Man from Hughesville dies in crash
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was killed, and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash last week in Lycoming County. The one-vehicle wreck happened last Friday afternoon on Northway Road in Eldred Township. State police said Stephen Ranck, 66, from Hughesville, died after losing control of his...
Teen dies in fatal Schuylkill County crash
WAYNE TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A crash in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County, claimed the life of a teenager early Wednesday morning. According to State Police, the fatal crash happened on Route 443 just east of Luckenbill Road just before 5:30 AM. Troopers say the 19-year-old Michael Mislyan, of...
Three children, driver injured in Centre County school bus crash
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A school bus crash Wednesday in Centre County resulted in children along with the driver being sent to the hospital, according to a news release. At 7:49 a.m., emergency crews were called to the 2900 block of Greens Valley Road for a bus crash with entrapment. When crews arrived at the […]
Crews Respond to Garage Fire in Montour County
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – Volunteer fire crews responded to a two-alarm garage fire in Anthony Township, Montour County early Wednesday afternoon. Montour-Columbia 911 says the blaze was first reported around 12:10 p.m. at 955 Strawberry Ridge Road, and a second alarm was called minutes later. According to the...
Three Bellefonte students, school bus driver injured after crash in Spring Township
The students were transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center while the driver was flown to UPMC Altoona.
PSP Selinsgrove: Two killed in crashes over weekend
Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say two people lost their lives in vehicle crashes this weekend in Snyder County. Police say John A. Coffin, 57, of Selinsgrove, died at the scene after he crashed his car shortly before noon Nov. 5 on Route 522 in Middlecreek Township. Coffin was traveling north on Route 522 near White Top Road when he hit an ornamental hardscape with his 2007 Chrysler Sebring. ...
More Tragedy in Snyder County, Man Dies in Farm Accident
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – More sad news out of Snyder County. A Selinsgrove man has died as a result of injuries from a farm accident in Chapman Township, Snyder County Saturday evening. Selinsgrove state police say killed was 73-year-old Wayne Kantz, who was a passenger during the accident...
Vehicle crashes into building in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On November 8, Union Fire Company No.1 posted on Facebook regarding a vehicle crashing into a building on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township. When crews arrived on scene they were able to confirm the vehicle crashed into the building and provide patient care....
Snyder County Commissioner loses father in crash
PORT TREVORTON, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennslyvania State Police report there was a fatal crash on Saturday involving a tractor in Port Trevorton. According to PSP on Saturday at about 10:00 p.m., crews responded to a fatal vehicular crash in the 800 block of Stahl Hill Road, Port Trevorton. Snyder County Coroner William Pheasant stated […]
Four dead in Lycoming County shooting incident
UNITYVILLE, PA – State police continue to investigate a mass shooting incident near the Lycoming – Columbia County line Saturday morning. Police from the Bloomsburg and Montoursville barracks responded to the call of a woman being shot. Troopers from Bloomsburg were first on the scene and said they...
Route 322 outside Centre County reopened after tractor-trailer crash
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Part of Route 322 just outside of Centre County was shut down for hours on Tuesday after a crash, according to dispatch. Dispatch says that at 9:06 a.m., a tractor-trailer rolled over and is blocking Seven Mountains Road westbound. The Millroy exit and rest area was closed as crews cleaned up […]
Fire Hits Snyder County Business, Apartment, No Injuries Reported
SHAMOKIN DAM – Fire hit an apartment in Snyder County Sunday evening, no one was hurt but a family is being helped by the Red Cross. CSR 911 tells us, volunteers were called to 4747 Susquehanna Trail, that is a Route 15 business and apartment north of the 11 & 15 split. It was near Blue Hill Drive in Shamokin Dam.
Kulpmont Man Arrested for Destroying Pool with Fireworks in Ashland
A Kulpmont man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after he allegedly destroyed a pool in Ashland with a firework. According to court documents, on October 4th, 2022, Ashland Police were called to the 1400 Block of Centre Street for a report of fireworks being thrown into a pool.
29-year-old pronounced dead after Snyder County crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 29-year-old man is dead following a crash in Snyder County Friday night. According to state police, the crash occurred on Penns Drive in Monroe Township around 6:39 p.m. Officials said the driver was traveling north on Penns Drive when his vehicle began drifting into the southbound lane. Investigators […]
