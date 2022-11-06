Read full article on original website
Related
Central Michigan football freshman QB Bert Emanuel Jr.'s big night leads to win over Buffalo
MOUNT PLEASANT — Freshman quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. rushed for 293 yards and the first three touchdowns of his career as Central Michigan rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Buffalo, 31-27, on Wednesday night. Emanuel, who saw his first game action the week before as part of a three-quarterback rotation, ran for a 75-yard touchdown on the Chippewas’ first play from scrimmage in the the second half and tied the game at 24-all late in third...
Georgia football has the most physical toughness in the country
Georgia football has this thing about that program that makes them different — physical toughness. It’s that thing that makes the Dawgs hard to beat because no matter the challenge, it is never enough to break them. Being physical is in head coach Kirby Smart’s blood, and he...
College football 2022 Week 11 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing
We’re getting down to the nitty-gritty part of the college football season, and last week’s upsets have made the playoff committee’s job even harder in the coming weeks. College football fans, gather around your mobile devices, water coolers, and fencelines – the time for College Football Playoff arguments is officially upon us. This year’s crop of contenders may look very different than years past.
FanSided
294K+
Followers
564K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0