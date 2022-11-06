Read full article on original website
Leaked Video: Mark Zuckerberg Addresses Meta Employees After Mass Layoff
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employees Wednesday afternoon, hours after the company announced it is laying off 13% of its staff. Here's what Zuckerberg told employees. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employees virtually on Wednesday around 1pm ET, hours after the company announced it is laying off 13% of its staff.
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Tesla Is a Decent Situation
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Ring Energy: "This is a small cap. It's not a dice roll because it's a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra. See, that is the better one. It's got a good yield, 50% oil, 50% natural gas. ... Coterra is the one to buy."
These Are the Top 25 Enterprise Technology Startups Powering the Economy
CNBC's first-ever Top Startups for the Enterprise list highlights startups powering digital transformation, attracting strategic investments and potentially drawing acquisition interest. These are up-and-coming companies built by ambitious, creative, and innovative entrepreneurs who specifically set out to develop the latest technology in business intelligence, IT, cloud, big data, and cybersecurity as companies in all sectors of the economy allocate increasing levels of spending to technology.
Beyond Meat Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss, Falling Revenue
Beyond Meat reported a wider-than-expected loss as demand for its meat substitutes tumbled. Beyond has tried to revive demand by offering restaurants and grocery customers discounts. In October, the company said it would cut 19% of its workforce, or roughly 200 employees. Beyond Meat on Wednesday reported a wider-than-expected loss...
Binance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Leaving the Crypto Exchange on the Brink of Collapse
Binance is backing out of its plans to acquire FTX, the company said Wednesday. "The issues are beyond our control or ability to help," Binance said in a tweet. FTX, which was valued at $32 billion earlier this year, is now in jeopardy of collapsing. Binance is backing out of...
Wall Street Layoffs Pick Up Steam as Citigroup and Barclays Cut Hundreds of Workers
New York-based Citigroup let go of roughly 50 trading personnel this week, according to people with knowledge of the moves who declined to be identified speaking about layoffs. The firm also cut dozens of banking roles amid a slump in deal-making activity, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. London-based Barclays cut about 200...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tesla, Meta, DR Horton and More
Tesla (TSLA) – SEC filings show CEO Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion in Tesla shares in the days following his purchase of Twitter. Tesla shares added 1.5% in the premarket. Meta Platforms (META) – The Facebook parent's shares rallied 4.3% in premarket trading after the company announced it was laying off 13% of its workforce, or more than 11,000 workers.
Europe Shows a United Front Against Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, Says It Threatens Industry
The EU has listed at least nine points in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act that could be in breach of international trade rules. South Korean officials have also raised similar concerns to Europe. A taskforce between European and American officials, which had its first meeting on this subject last week,...
Crypto exchange Kraken not affected by recent FTX news in 'any material way'
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said on Thursday it was not affected by the recent FTX news "in any material way," and that it had no exposure to FTX Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried's trading firm Alameda Research.
Treasury Yields Fall After Midterms, Crypto Selloff
Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as it remained unclear which party would be in control of Congress, and a crypto selloff weighed on markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down four basis points to 4.088%. The 2-year Treasury yield dropped nearly nine basis points at 4.584%. Yields...
Tesla Sinks to Almost Two-Year Low on Elon Musk Stock Sales, Twitter Distraction
According to filings published on Tuesday, Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares. That follows his sale of billions of dollars in stock last year and earlier this year. Tesla's stock price has been sinking for much of 2022 due to economic concerns and Musk's purchase of...
The Threat of National Rail Strike Eases, for Now, as Key Union BMWED Extends Deal Deadline
The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the third-largest railroad worker union and one of the unions to reject the recent labor deal recommended by the Biden administration, announces an extension of negotiations. BMWED moved the end of its cooling-off period that includes...
Topicals Closes $10 Million Series A
Topicals, the skin care brand founded by Olamide Olowe in 2020, has added new investors to its roster. The brand closed a $10 million series A funding round led by Cavu Consumer Partners. That brings the brand’s total amount of funding to $15 million. Investors in the brand include Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland and Hannah Bronfman, among others.
Apple Will ‘Take Years' to Diversify Away From China, Says Counterpoint Research
Apple will take years to diversify its China factories, as China's Covid-19 lockdown persists and temporarily reduced iPhone 14 production, said Jeff Fieldhack, director of research at market research and consulting firm Counterpoint Research on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" Tuesday. Since the iPhone 14 models are popular and well-liked, "we...
October CPI Expected to Show Inflation Still Ran Hot Even as Some Goods Prices Cooled
Economists expect the consumer price index rose in October by 0.6% from September, or 7.9% over a year ago, according to Dow Jones. The report is released Thursday at 8:30 a.m., and is expected to show headline inflation cooled slightly from September's 8.2% pace. Within the report, economists expect to...
Binance CEO Says He Didn't ‘Master Plan' FTX Collapse
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Wednesday that he "did not master plan" the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. In an email to employees that he made public, Zhao said that FTX going down "is not good for anyone in the industry" and that employees should not "view it as a win for us."
Sam-Bankman Fried told OKX FTX has liability of $7 billion - OKX director
HONG KONG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has appealed for a $2 billion to $4 billion cash injection from OKX on Monday morning just prior to the announcement of the now collapsed acquisition mooted by arch rival Binance, said a senior executive at OKX.
Exclusive-Behind FTX's fall, battling billionaires and a failed bid to save crypto
Nov 10 (Reuters) - (This story contains language some readers may find offensive in paragraph 2) On Tuesday morning, Sam Bankman-Fried, owner of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, caught his employees off-guard with a somber message.
