Leaked Video: Mark Zuckerberg Addresses Meta Employees After Mass Layoff

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employees Wednesday afternoon, hours after the company announced it is laying off 13% of its staff. Here's what Zuckerberg told employees. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employees virtually on Wednesday around 1pm ET, hours after the company announced it is laying off 13% of its staff.
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Tesla Is a Decent Situation

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Ring Energy: "This is a small cap. It's not a dice roll because it's a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra. See, that is the better one. It's got a good yield, 50% oil, 50% natural gas. ... Coterra is the one to buy."
These Are the Top 25 Enterprise Technology Startups Powering the Economy

CNBC's first-ever Top Startups for the Enterprise list highlights startups powering digital transformation, attracting strategic investments and potentially drawing acquisition interest. These are up-and-coming companies built by ambitious, creative, and innovative entrepreneurs who specifically set out to develop the latest technology in business intelligence, IT, cloud, big data, and cybersecurity as companies in all sectors of the economy allocate increasing levels of spending to technology.
Beyond Meat Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss, Falling Revenue

Beyond Meat reported a wider-than-expected loss as demand for its meat substitutes tumbled. Beyond has tried to revive demand by offering restaurants and grocery customers discounts. In October, the company said it would cut 19% of its workforce, or roughly 200 employees. Beyond Meat on Wednesday reported a wider-than-expected loss...
Wall Street Layoffs Pick Up Steam as Citigroup and Barclays Cut Hundreds of Workers

New York-based Citigroup let go of roughly 50 trading personnel this week, according to people with knowledge of the moves who declined to be identified speaking about layoffs. The firm also cut dozens of banking roles amid a slump in deal-making activity, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. London-based Barclays cut about 200...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tesla, Meta, DR Horton and More

Tesla (TSLA) – SEC filings show CEO Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion in Tesla shares in the days following his purchase of Twitter. Tesla shares added 1.5% in the premarket. Meta Platforms (META) – The Facebook parent's shares rallied 4.3% in premarket trading after the company announced it was laying off 13% of its workforce, or more than 11,000 workers.
Treasury Yields Fall After Midterms, Crypto Selloff

Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as it remained unclear which party would be in control of Congress, and a crypto selloff weighed on markets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down four basis points to 4.088%. The 2-year Treasury yield dropped nearly nine basis points at 4.584%. Yields...
Tesla Sinks to Almost Two-Year Low on Elon Musk Stock Sales, Twitter Distraction

According to filings published on Tuesday, Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares. That follows his sale of billions of dollars in stock last year and earlier this year. Tesla's stock price has been sinking for much of 2022 due to economic concerns and Musk's purchase of...
The Threat of National Rail Strike Eases, for Now, as Key Union BMWED Extends Deal Deadline

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the third-largest railroad worker union and one of the unions to reject the recent labor deal recommended by the Biden administration, announces an extension of negotiations. BMWED moved the end of its cooling-off period that includes...
WWD

Topicals Closes $10 Million Series A

Topicals, the skin care brand founded by Olamide Olowe in 2020, has added new investors to its roster. The brand closed a $10 million series A funding round led by Cavu Consumer Partners. That brings the brand’s total amount of funding to $15 million. Investors in the brand include Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland and Hannah Bronfman, among others.
Apple Will ‘Take Years' to Diversify Away From China, Says Counterpoint Research

Apple will take years to diversify its China factories, as China's Covid-19 lockdown persists and temporarily reduced iPhone 14 production, said Jeff Fieldhack, director of research at market research and consulting firm Counterpoint Research on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" Tuesday. Since the iPhone 14 models are popular and well-liked, "we...
October CPI Expected to Show Inflation Still Ran Hot Even as Some Goods Prices Cooled

Economists expect the consumer price index rose in October by 0.6% from September, or 7.9% over a year ago, according to Dow Jones. The report is released Thursday at 8:30 a.m., and is expected to show headline inflation cooled slightly from September's 8.2% pace. Within the report, economists expect to...
Binance CEO Says He Didn't ‘Master Plan' FTX Collapse

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Wednesday that he "did not master plan" the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. In an email to employees that he made public, Zhao said that FTX going down "is not good for anyone in the industry" and that employees should not "view it as a win for us."

