Washington State

North Cascades mountain pass weekend closing will extend until spring 2023

Washington state’s northernmost pass over the North Cascades will stay closed until spring, state highway officials said Tuesday, Nov. 8. “North Cascades Highway will remain closed for the winter between Ross Lake Dam trailhead (milepost 134) and Early Winters gate (milepost 178),” the Washington State Department of Transportation said in an emailed statement.
Walmart pharmacy worker’s tip helps architect win big in NC lottery Powerball drawing

A man’s visit to the pharmacy in Walmart scored him a massive lottery win in North Carolina — thanks to a suggestion from an employee. “The girl at the pharmacy told me they sold Powerball tickets at customer service,” Michael Buck, an architect in Rocky Mount, told lottery officials. “I told her, ‘If I win I’ll come back and buy you a car.’”
One dead, 2 missing after floods sweep people into riverbed, California rescuers say

Two people are missing and one is dead after a massive flood swept them into a riverbed in California, authorities said. At around 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 8, Ontario Fire Department received reports from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach and Proactive Enforcement that multiple people who are homeless needed rescuing from a riverbed at 1200 E. 4th Street, according to statement by the city of Ontario.
