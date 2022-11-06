Read full article on original website
Tammie Jenkins
3d ago
some comments ppl post is not even called for up on here. God bless his family, friends an all that knew him
Reply
9
Bruno From HB
2d ago
Genetic testing for Congenital Defects needed for the children of these two brothers. Prayers that they don’t also die at Middle age.
Reply
4
Beverly Hasbrook
3d ago
Thoughts and prayers. Life is to short but the good lord has a plan. God Bless .
Reply
9
Related
NASCAR Fans Will Love Kyle Busch’s Farewell Message Before Final Race: VIDEO
For many reasons, Sunday was an emotional day for Kyle Busch. It marked the final time in his career that he’d race the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing after 15 years with the team. He also dealt with the heartbreaking news of Coy Gibbs’ sudden death prior to the NASCAR race at Phoenix.
Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To End Of The NASCAR Season
On Sunday, Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. He was dominant from start to finish to capture his second Cup championship. This race was a fitting end to the 2022 season. Logano started this year by winning the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles.
Golf.com
Tiger Woods caddies for Charlie, and Justin Thomas gets hitched | Rogers Report
Hello, friends, and welcome to the latest and greatest issue of the Rogers Report. This one involves some Tiger updates, which are always a thrill to bring your way. Russell Henley won (arguably?) the coolest trophy in golf on Sunday, Bernhard Langer continued to give Father Time a run for his money and Gemma Dryburgh became the first woman from Scotland to win on the LPGA Tour since 2011.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
Sorry, Chase Elliott and Kyles (Busch and Larson): Joey Logano Is Now the Cup Series’ Top Driver
With the 2022 Cup Series crown in his back pocket, Joey Logano is sitting on top of the NASCAR world. The post Sorry, Chase Elliott and Kyles (Busch and Larson): Joey Logano Is Now the Cup Series’ Top Driver appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Legend Jimmie Johnson Returning as Owner, Driver
NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, who retired from full-time NASCAR competition following the 2020 season, is returning to the sport as a part owner and part-time driver, according to the Associated Press.
Kyle Busch Gets Emotional Before and After Season Finale When Addressing End to His 15-Year Run With Joe Gibbs Racing
Kyle Busch showed an emotional side most had never seen before and after his final race with Joe Gibbs Racing at Phoenix. The post Kyle Busch Gets Emotional Before and After Season Finale When Addressing End to His 15-Year Run With Joe Gibbs Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
3 best candidates for Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 41 car in 2023
Stewart-Haas Racing still needs to make a decision on the No. 41 car for the 2023 season. Here are the three best candidates to drive the No. 41 car.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch Motorsports announce first Chevrolet lineup
Kyle Busch Motorsports are set to enter a new era in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season, and they have announced their first driver lineup as a Chevrolet team. With Kyle Busch moving from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Busch’s Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports, also made the inevitable switch from Toyota to Chevrolet.
Evaluating whether Joe Gibbs Racing should change the No. 18 to No. 54 car
Ty Gibbs is expected to replace Kyle Busch at Joe Gibbs Racing starting next year. Should the organization change the No. 18 car to the No. 54 car?
That Good Samaritan After Phoenix Raceway Closed Down Was Jeff Gordon
Jeff Gordon was on his way out of Phoenix Raceway when a female worked flagged him down. That was the start of an adventure. The post That Good Samaritan After Phoenix Raceway Closed Down Was Jeff Gordon appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Popculture
Ty Gibbs' Dad Coy Dies Hours After NASCAR Driver Wins Xfinity Series Championship
Coy Gibbs, the father of NASCAR Driver Ty Gibbs and the son of NFL legend Joe Gibbs, has died. He was 49 years old. According to NASCAR.com, Coy Gibbs died in his sleep on Saturday night, just hours after his son won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship. He was the vice chairman and chief operating officer for Joe Gibbs Racing.
NASCAR Start Times, TV Networks Announced for 2023 Season
The NASCAR season just ended but fans and teams are already looking forward to February 2023 when the next season begins. Today the start times and TV information were released by NASCAR. So, we know when the broadcasts start and where to watch them next year. Joey Logano is on his championship tour still, but the sport keeps moving on.
Brad Keselowski Squeezes in a Car-B-Que to Close Out a Frustrating Cup Series Season
Brad Keselowski's difficult first season with RFK Racing concluded with a late car fire that took him out of Sunday's race. The post Brad Keselowski Squeezes in a Car-B-Que to Close Out a Frustrating Cup Series Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Joey Logano and his 4-year-old son celebrated his NASCAR championship with a special race-car ride
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Not long after Joey Logano crossed the finish line to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, his 4-year-old son, Hudson, was by his side, ready to celebrate and helping the No. 22 Team Penske Ford driver collect his checkered flag. But Logano had a special...
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing’s big lineup predictions for 2023
Joe Gibbs Racing has holes to fill within its 2023 driver lineups in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. Here are predictions on what happens next season.
Legendary Commanders coach Joe Gibbs facing unspeakable tragedy
Washington Commanders fans will always hold former head coach and three time Super Bowl champion Joe Gibbs in high regard. Late Saturday evening, he suffered a loss that is still difficult to process. Coach Joe Gibbs is Washington football. He will always be our head coach. His legacy is cemented...
Jalopnik
Joey Logano Wins 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship
For the third consecutive season, the NASCAR Cup Series season concluded with its championship race at Phoenix Raceway. And, for the third year in a row, the Cup Series Champion won the winner-take-all season finale en route to the title. Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott all had different routes to the Championship 4, but it seemed like Logano was destined to secure his second championship.
NASCAR intends to continue the charter system beyond 2024
NASCAR has intentions to continue the charter system beyond the 2024 season as it is believed to be a good situation for the sport.
5 best NASCAR Cup Series drivers for the 2022 season
The 2022 NASCAR season has concluded after the first year of the NextGen car. Let's dive into the five best NASCAR drivers during the 2022 season.
Comments / 44