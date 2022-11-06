Read full article on original website
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDogThe LanternColumbus, OH
Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday
The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10
The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault
New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?
A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Michigan Fans Love What President Said About Ohio State
Wolverines fans were loving what Michigan president Santa Ono had to say in the leadup to The Game later this year. After last season's inclement weather that allowed Michigan's run game to shine, UM's prez did his best to speak similar conditions into existence on Twitter. Saying, "From my days...
Colts becoming NFL’s laughingstock after Commanders-Carson Wentz trade is hilarious
Oh, how the tables have turned. It wasn’t long ago (just seven months) that the Washington Commanders were taken to the woodshed by the general media for saving the Indianapolis Colts from their Carson Wentz headache. While the trade hasn’t necessarily panned out for Washington — Wentz is on...
Look: Michigan President's Tweet About Ohio State Football Goes Viral
Few rivalries in sports are year-round the way Michigan-Ohio State is. But with less than three weeks to go before The Game, things are ramping up - and even the school administrators are getting in on the trash talk. Over the weekend, Michigan school president Santa Ono tried to channel...
Peter King on Fields: ‘The Most Impressive Player in the NFL'
Peter King on Fields: 'The most impressive player in the NFL' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Peter King started the part of his NFL column on the Bears and Justin Fields in the most relatable way. "I don't care that the Bears lost," King wrote in his PFT column...
Browns sign former speedy Tampa Bay wideout
The Cleveland Browns have signed wide receiver Cyril Grayson to the practice squad.
Bears' Justin Fields Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Justin Fields named NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL named Justin Fields the NFC offensive player of the week after his stellar, multi-record-breaking performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Fields turned it up a notch on Sunday. He threw for 123...
C.J. Stroud: After subpar game, is Buckeyes quarterback still the Heisman Trophy favorite?
With three games left in the 2022 college football regular season, the Heisman Trophy race remains up in the air. With the reigning Heisman Trophy winner seemingly out of the picture in Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, coming into Week 11 with +3,000 odds to take home the trophy, a new winner is likely set to be crowned in New York City Dec. 10.
Acho: Bears' Justin Fields Is ‘Most Dangerous QB in Football' Right Now
Acho: Fields is 'most dangerous QB in football' right now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The consensus surrounding Sunday's Bears' loss to the Miami Dolphins is this – it's a moral victory because Justin Fields and the offense played well. There's nothing to be ashamed of here. Fields...
Bears Overreactions: Is Justin Fields Better Than Lamar Jackson?
Bears overreactions: Is Fields already better than Lamar? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' 35-32 Week 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins felt like a win. That happens when your second-year quarterback sets an NFL single-game rushing record and looks to be the best quarterback in his draft class.
Three things we think we learned from Ohio State basketball's first game
In case you missed it, we want to remind you that the colors scarlet and gray go on a basketball court as well. While the Ohio State football team is continuing on its journey to try and win a Big Ten title and perhaps make it into the College Football Playoff, Chris Holtmann’s crew took the court for the first time on Monday.
Justin Fields' Growth Leading Bears Offense Boils Down to Experience
How experience helped Justin Fields take big leap originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past three weeks, Justin Fields has taken an enormous leap leading the Bears offense. The most obvious area of growth has been as a runner. Fields has always been a big playmaker, but he’s acted more decisively of late, and it’s turned into more big gains, more consistently, culminating in his NFL record-breaking 178 rushing yards against the Dolphins. Fields has also improved as a passer. Over the first six weeks, he completed 54.8% of his passes for 144 yards, 0.7 touchdowns, 0.8 interceptions and a 72.7 QB rating on a per game basis. Over the last three weeks each of those categories has improved. He completed 65.3% of his passes for 151 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0.3 interceptions and a 104.7 QB rating.
Joel Klatt Explains His Michigan vs. Ohio State Decision
Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan rank No. 2 and No. 3 in the AP and Coaches polls. However, Joel Klatt reversed that order in his top 10. On The Joel Klatt Show, the Fox Sports analyst explained that he sees the Wolverines as stabler than the Buckeyes because of their dominant ground game.
What Indiana's Tom Allen said about Ohio State, QB situation, more
No. 2 Ohio State plays the team's penultimate home game of the 2022 season when the Buckeyes welcome Indiana to Ohio Stadium. It is the next chapter of a rivalry that goes back to 1901 and has seen 94 meetings between the two Big Ten teams. The Scarlet and Gray...
How avoiding sacks, entrusting QB Justin Fields has injected life into Bears offense
After a home loss on Thursday night to Carson Wentz in Week 6, the Chicago Bears dropped to 2-4 on the season. Aside from a fluky fourth-quarter comeback against Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers in a monsoon in Week 1, the Bears had just one win on the season — and that was at home against the lowly Houston Texans.
