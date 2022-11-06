ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday

The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Spun

There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10

The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

Video released of violent NASCAR advisor assault

New footage of a violent February incident involving NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was released by TMZ on Saturday. Nine months ago yesterday, NASCAR advisor and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested following the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as a result of his involvement in a violent incident at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino the day prior.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Stephon Gilmore wants to go back to the Patriots?

A player of Stephon Gilmore’s caliber is rarely traded, especially when they seem to be at the peak of their career. During the four years spent with the Patriots, Gilmore played some of his best football, quickly earning him legendary status in the New England region. What many felt...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Michigan Fans Love What President Said About Ohio State

Wolverines fans were loving what Michigan president Santa Ono had to say in the leadup to The Game later this year. After last season's inclement weather that allowed Michigan's run game to shine, UM's prez did his best to speak similar conditions into existence on Twitter. Saying, "From my days...
ANN ARBOR, MI
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Justin Fields named NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL named Justin Fields the NFC offensive player of the week after his stellar, multi-record-breaking performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Fields turned it up a notch on Sunday. He threw for 123...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields' Growth Leading Bears Offense Boils Down to Experience

How experience helped Justin Fields take big leap originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past three weeks, Justin Fields has taken an enormous leap leading the Bears offense. The most obvious area of growth has been as a runner. Fields has always been a big playmaker, but he’s acted more decisively of late, and it’s turned into more big gains, more consistently, culminating in his NFL record-breaking 178 rushing yards against the Dolphins. Fields has also improved as a passer. Over the first six weeks, he completed 54.8% of his passes for 144 yards, 0.7 touchdowns, 0.8 interceptions and a 72.7 QB rating on a per game basis. Over the last three weeks each of those categories has improved. He completed 65.3% of his passes for 151 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0.3 interceptions and a 104.7 QB rating.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Joel Klatt Explains His Michigan vs. Ohio State Decision

Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan rank No. 2 and No. 3 in the AP and Coaches polls. However, Joel Klatt reversed that order in his top 10. On The Joel Klatt Show, the Fox Sports analyst explained that he sees the Wolverines as stabler than the Buckeyes because of their dominant ground game.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
564K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy